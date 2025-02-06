On February 5, 2025 the Atlantic published an article by Franklin Foer, The Dictatorship of the Engineer. The right claims to loathe technocracy—but has empowered Elon Musk to remake the government.

The article in one of a number of recent commentaries on the risks of fantasizing that “genius is taking charge.” “Engineers are prophets of a new order because they promise inventions that will usher in the purest expressions of freedom: realms (cryptocurrency, space colonies) that are beyond the reach of the state.”

Smart meters and the smart grid are a case in point of treating engineers as prophets, but it doesn’t matter if they are from Silicon Valley or the government.

Cruelty has reigned.

On February 5, 2009, sixteen years ago, Fox News reported:

Feb. 5 2009 BAY CITY, Michigan – A 93-year-old Michigan man who froze to death after a power company restricted electricity to his home over roughly $1,000 in unpaid bills left an estimated $600,000 to a hospital, his attorney said. Marvin Schur's attorney, Cathy Reder, told the Detroit Free Press the World War II veteran bequeathed his entire fortune to Bay Medical Center. Schur's frozen body was found Jan. 17, four days after Bay City Electric Light & Power installed a device on his electric meter that cuts power after a predetermined level is reached. https://www.foxnews.com/story/michigan-man-93-who-froze-to-death-over-1g-in-unpaid-bills-leaves-600g-to-hospital

January 28,2009 Freezing Death of Michigan Man, 93, Inside Home Sparks Anger BAY CITY, Michigan – When neighbors went inside Marvin Schur's house, the windows were frosted over, icicles hung from a faucet, and the 93-year-old World War II veteran lay dead on the bedroom floor in a winter jacket over four layers of clothing. He froze to death — slowly and painfully, authorities say — days after the electric company installed a power-limiting device because of more than $1,000 in unpaid bills. The old man's sad end two weeks ago has led to outrage, soul-searching and a resolve never to let something like this happen again. One of the saddest things of all was that Schur appeared to have plenty of money, and, in fact, one of the neighbors who entered the home reported seeing cash clipped to a pile of bills on the kitchen table. Schur's nephew suggested the old man's mind may have been slipping. On Jan. 13, a worker with the city-owned utility installed a "limiter" on Schur's electric meter after four months of unpaid bills. The device restricts power and blows like a fuse if usage rises past a set level. Electricity is not restored until the device is flipped back on by the homeowner, who must walk outside to the meter. City Electric Light & Power did not contact Schur face-to-face to notify him of the device and explain how it works, instead following its usual policy by leaving a note on the door. But neighbors said Schur rarely, if ever, left the house in the cold. At some point, the device evidently tripped and was not reset, authorities said. Schur's home was heated by a gas furnace, not electricity, but some gas furnaces do not work properly if the power is out. Neighbors discovered Schur's body on Jan. 17 in his home, a yellow house with peeling paint. The outside temperature ranged from a high of 12 degrees to a low of minus 9 on Jan. 15, the day he was believed to have died. A heating pad was on his favorite armchair by the window. The oven door was open, perhaps to heat the place. Freezing Death of Michigan Man, 93, Inside Home Sparks Anger | Fox News

January 26,2009 Michigan Man, 93, Freezes to Death Inside Home BAY CITY, Michigan – A 93-year-old man froze to death inside his home, an autopsy has determined, just days after the city limited his flow of electricity for not paying his bills. Schur had no children, and his wife passed away several years ago. The man had almost $1,100 in unpaid electric bills, said neighbor George Pauwels Jr., who discovered Schur's body. The utility installed a "limiter" device outside Schur's home on Jan. 13, said Bay City Manager Robert Belleman. The device limits electricity flow to the home and blows out like a fuse if more than allowed is drained. Belleman said he doesn't know if anyone talked to Schur to explain how to reset the device to restore power. https://www.foxnews.com/story/michigan-man-93-freezes-to-death-inside-home



What meter advocates advocated for was protection from no-knock power shut-offs for non-payment, instead of looking at the larger question of how the smart grid paradigm is contributing to rising costs in association with essential services, including heat.

The truth is that inherent cruelty that has infiltrated “energy efficiency,” fueled by fear of climate and justified under the self-righteous guise of sustainability.

Hoover and McNamara

Activated by DOGE and policy decisions by Elon Musk, the author of the Atlantic article revisited the years when Hoover was President, noting,

“Hoover was in the White House when the nation’s economy collapsed. History regards him with disdain, less for his policies than for his distinct lack of warmth and his disregard for human suffering. He treated food distribution as an engineering problem, yet he never managed to describe victims with compassion. According to his biographer Joan Hoff Wilson, “They all became statistics—by the same impersonal scientific engineering approach and temperament.”

“The problem with applying scientific management to the government is its hollow heart, as the former auto executive Robert McNamara later showed to horrifying effect. As the secretary of defense, he presided over the escalation of the Vietnam War in the 1960s, deploying a data-driven approach that rendered casualties in the vernacular of statistics. (McNamara didn’t train as an engineer, but he self-consciously employed the mindset.) In his enthusiasm for optimization and efficiency, he paid no heed to the terrible human toll of his immaculate systems. []”

“Despite this history of failure, Americans haven’t shaken the hope that some benevolent, hyperrational leader, immune to the temptations of political power, will step in to redesign the nation, to solve the problems that politicians can’t. That hope is unbreakable, because American culture invests engineers with the aura of wizardry. But in his short stay in Washington, Musk has already evinced the same moral shortcoming that afflicted Hoover and McNamara, the same inability to calculate the costs of cruelty.”

Time of Use

Citizen researcher Vince Welage of Ohio has provided an outline of the Time-Of-Use billing plan for Duke Energy, which surcharges customers who use electricity from 2 pm to 8 pm Monday through Friday and offers discounted rates from midnight to 5 am 7 days per week.

How does this plan benefit the fixed-income elder with a home health aide who comes one morning a week to do laundry, vacuum, and run the dishwasher? Or the laborer with two jobs, both of which involve weekends, and one which is third-shift? Or the mother with 3 sick kids and loads of laundry who is home from work on a Tuesday morning?

Since the early days of smart meters, many different groups have analyzed the downsides of time-of-use billing. In 2020, Rakesh Shama, writing for Energy Central, admitted, How Effective are Time-of-Use Rates? Hint: Not Very

“Available research points to a mixed record of success for TOU rates in pilots at utilities. Studies conducted over the years have found that the grid’s compositional reality makes it difficult to deliver on the promises of renewable energy integration and reduced rates. TOU critics also claim that such rates allow utilities to charge for the same infrastructure twice. Finally, TOU rates might also end up having an adverse effect on climate change and society.

An Undesirable Load Shift?

One of the perceived benefits of TOU rates is load shifting. By moving grid loads away from peak demand, utilities can better manage and distribute their power requirements. Load shifting also has the potential to reduce overall power consumption and provide a pathway to boost renewable energy use in the grid.

But load shifts can also create more time periods that resemble peak demand. A recent study conducted at the University of Texas in Austin found that dynamic pricing creates additional residential peaks. “They (dynamic pricing programs) can actually increase the magnitude of the residential peak load by incentivizing customers to concentrate appliance usage within the low-price hours,” the study states. Arkasama Bandopadhyay, one the study’s authors, told me via email that the second residential peak could actually be higher than the original peak, even though it occurs at a different time.

In states like Texas, where airconditioning use skyrockets during the summer, residential peaks can account for as much as fifty percent of overall demand, Bandopadhyay pointed out. The same study also found that ramp rates for time-use rates are also higher as compared to constant rate cases, meaning utilities will need to deploy energy sources that can be dispatched quickly.

[] What to make of Dominion Energy’s off-peak hours , though? They will occur after 10 pm during summer months. This means there will be a surge in demand after that time. [] But the UT Austin study found that overall household energy consumption remained the same even as load shifted away from peak hours. “Our analysis challenges the frequently expressed notion that dynamic prices would be “cure-all” solutions to high peak demand issues in the electricity sector,” the study concludes.

Lower electric bills are also doubtful. If the UT Austin study is correct, then utility customers should be able to reduce their electric bills by altering their energy habits to off-peak hours. A 2017 CPUC testimony by attorney Marcel Hawiger from The Utility Reform Network (TURN) contradicts this theory.”



When electricity rates were higher in the evening in one of the local smart meter pilot programs, the wealthier families who wanted the pilot to succeed grilled outdoors by the pool or went out to dinner. They were not inconvenienced by having the utility turn the AC down a few degrees. They received lower electricity rates round the clock for allowing the utility to install an override switch on the pool pump and the air conditioner.

For this benefit, many others are seeing their bills rise beyond what they can afford.

In addition to cost issues, the very real issue of very real instantaneous bodily harm and neurological disability to a portion of the population has also been met with institutional and political cruelty.

Many groups and organizations including NGOs got caught up in supporting the smart meter/smart grid story over a decade ago. They were, and still are, on the wrong side of history.

Many so-called energy efficiency initiatives from EVs to smart meters are manifesting “the same moral shortcoming that afflicted Hoover and McNamara, the same inability to calculate the costs of cruelty” including outsourcing mining, production, and disposal.

As writers voice alarm in revisiting McNamara’s mismanagement of Vietnam, hopefully some will also reflect on how Democrats literally broke the hearts of those harmed by U.S. telecom and utility policies. Promoting access to smart meter time-of-use billing schemes for all ratepayers as an issue of economic justice was, and still is, a farce, especially juxtaposed with the current drive to meet the demand for AI data centers with nuclear energy, as are the safety claims and safety testing that justify wireless technologies, including smart meters.

Time of use billing schemes stand in opposition to appropriate health guidance about eating warm food in the winter at dinnertime and going to bed early. EV owners have been cautioned about charging their vehicles when sleeping due to fire risks. There are so many errors in the smart meter narrative.

For many organizations and decision-makers, this is an “evolvable moment” and an opportunity to address the harm from the past and future risks of smart meter enabled surveillance.

And regarding Musk and DOGE and cruelty, not calling the kettle black.

(Let’s not forget, Germany is not even putting a transmitting meter on the homes of non-benefitting, low energy consuming ratepayers).

One reason why many are called to do this activism work is that what happened to Marvin Schur sixteen winters ago must never happen again.