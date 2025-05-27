Smart Meters and Load Shifting

A colleague connected me with Volts | David Roberts | Substack, an in-depth look at the conversations that the clean energy movement is holding about energy, electricity, and especially smart meters, (with thousands of subscribers.) The May 23 post is about Community Aggregation, reverting back again to the fallacy of load shifting enabled by smart meters. Here is the link

The past and future of community choice aggregation A conversation with Dawn Weisz of MCE. David Roberts [] I did a whole podcast in August of last year about the data that utilities get from smart meters and stuff like that, and their unwillingness to share that with VPP companies and all sorts of other entities that sort of need that information to plan their businesses or to plan their futures. I think this is a widespread problem, the sort of unwillingness of utilities to share information. Dawn Weisz Yeah, and what the result is that we are having to physically go to each of our customers' homes and businesses and put a HAN device in their facility so that we can read their load and control their load because the smart meters really aren't smart. We don't get information in real time. We get information with about a 72-hour lag. David Roberts Yeah, that's hilarious. Dawn Weisz It's not even in hourly increments. David Roberts Yes, the failure of the first generation of smart meters is... I should probably do a podcast completely on that at some point. Yeah, I've just been doing some podcasts recently on people who are basically inventing devices that are either collars that go on the meter or sort of adjuncts to the meter to sort of boost the function of the meter. Like what it can know and what it can do (more at link)

Dawn Weisz Yeah, so we have a number of load-shifting programs that are aimed at aggregating load shift, being able to bid it into CAISO, and reduce the amount of supply that we need to put on the grid, particularly during the peak hours that happen in the evening.

David Roberts VPPs, right. And this, and this is all in California, this is all legally — like you don't need any rule changes or law changes. You can form a VPP and bid into the wholesale market today?

Dawn Weisz Yeah, we sure can. And I think there are some structural simplifications that could happen that could make it simpler, but we'll get there. And we're working with CAISO and the regulatory bodies to try and streamline. Practicing with different program elements is a great way to figure out where the pain points are, where adjustment is needed. But we have a bi-directional EV charging tariff, for example, we have a battery storage tariff, which by its nature would be bi-directional as well, as long as we have the protocol set up to allow for that at CAISO. We have an MCE Sync program which is managed EV charging. And that program has been really successful. We've been able to shift 96% of participants' EV charging off of peak periods. And we have thousands of customers in that program, so that's helping them and us avoid buying extra power during that peak. And like I said, we bought a lot of expensive solar back in the day. So we have a lot of solar on our grid during the middle of the day. So we're trying to make the charging happen then as much as possible. We're putting in a lot of workplace charging, multifamily charging and that sort of thing.

The question is not whether managing EV charging is a good thing, the question is how complicated and wide reaching does the program and the infrastructure need to be to meet its goals, and why has the safety of the technology not been monitored and adequately regulated?



Who Can Actually, Reasonably Shed Load?

These conversations like the Volts focus on aggregation are ignoring the fact that many customers do not have load to shed, including EV charging and:

How The World’s Richest 10% Are Destroying The Planet For Everyone Else The richest 10% of people are responsible for up to 67% of global environmental damage—including most carbon emissions, biodiversity loss, and resource overuse—while the bottom 50% contribute almost nothing to these crises.Changing the consumption habits of the wealthiest individuals could significantly reduce environmental harm. If the top 20% adopted more sustainable lifestyles similar to high-income Europeans, global ecological pressure could drop by as much as 36%. Policies targeting high-end consumption, not across-the-board restrictions, may be the most effective and fair path forward.

How Much Should Consumers Be Charged for Technology to Shed Load (and Surveil) When They Don’t Actually Have Load to Shed?

Vince Welage has provided analysis of the smart meter billing impacts in Ohio.

The disparity in the approved rate categories requires some much-needed legislative oversight of PUCO rate approvals which are causing the current unbalanced amounts as overcharges on many consumer accounts. Also, despite efforts by many utility customers to reduce usage consumption through energy-efficient investments, the monthly bills continue to increase due to the inclusion of the customer fees (fixed + riders) that have reached unaccounted for levels at over 60% billed versus actual usage costs as part of the monthly statement.

Data Centers

The conversations about smart meters are also ignoring the major driver of increased demand for power, and water:

DATA CENTERS AI: PBS The growing environmental impact of AI data centers’ energy demands

Data Addiction Reigns (including in the Tech/Utility sector)

Here is a wonderful interview by Keith Cutter of EMF Remedy with Shannon Rowan about her upcoming book.

Although not focused on the utility industry, it reminds me of the critical need for everyone to be more discerning about tech’s role in our lives.

SHANNON ROWAN: New Book

The Red Shoes: Escaping Our Digital Spell | Keith Cutter & Shannon Rowan 1 HOUR 22 MINUTES

Fires; Norm Lambe

Here is insurance whistleblower Norm Lambe’s most recent post questioning the role of flammable smart meters in the CA fires.

FIRES NORM LAMBE: Unanswered Questions The investigation and evaluation of the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Fires is turning into a poorly directed Soap Opera. So far, we have destroyed property, and experienced loss of life, with little being done on the part of the insurance companies, city and federal agencies to ease the pain of those who have had their daily, normal lives taken from them... Question #1 Why were so many Los Angeles firefighting trucks sitting idle during the fires? Question #2 Why are the utility companies removing smart meters from fire damaged homes and not giving the insurance companies involved the chance to examine the meters?Question #3 Could Smart Meters equipped with lithium-ion batteries contribute in any fashion to the intensity and spread of the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires?