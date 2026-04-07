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As things heat up in the smart meter debate in MA, because so many consumers are awake… several news sources in the Western part of the state are covering the story.

GREENFIELD RECORDER: “Charlemont citizen’s petition proposes cell tower setbacks”

Bylaws on ADUs, marijuana establishments also coming before Town Meeting voters

by Madison Schofield April 6, 2026

CHARLEMONT — Voters will be asked to consider two new bylaws and a citizen’s petition amending the town’s telecommunications bylaw to create setback limits for new cell towers and small cell wireless installations at May’s Annual Town Meeting.

During a public hearing last week, Planning Board members said the two bylaws they are putting forth — regulations for accessory dwelling units (ADU) and provisions related to social equity in marijuana establishment ownership — are almost word-for-word the language recommended by the state in a model bylaw. The proposed amendments to the telecommunications bylaw, meanwhile, come from resident Jonathan Mirin, who said he looked at bylaws that had been passed in other towns.

Mirin is suggesting the town’s bylaw be changed to state, “Any new tower or monopole or so-called ‘small cell’ wireless installation shall not be erected nearer to a property line than a distance equal to twice the vertical height of the structure, nor shall it be allowed nearer than 1,500 feet to any residential structure in the Rural Residential districts. No new towers or monopoles shall be allowed in the Village Center district. ‘Small cell’ wireless installations in the Village Center district shall be at least 500 feet apart, at least 350 feet from residential structures and at least 800 feet from any school.”

Mirin said the proposal comes out of concern for public health, the environment and property values, and was modeled after Shelburne’s bylaw, which does not allow small cell installations in the Village Center District. He added that installers can still apply for a variance if they feel they need to be closer to any structures than the bylaw allows, but the bylaw would give the Planning Board more control over where installations can go.

Residents echoed Mirin’s sentiments and said the change would help keep the town rural.

Please read the rest at the article link: https://recorder.com/2026/04/06/cell-tower-setback-limits/

You send a quick email to the recorder and thank them for their balanced coverage here: Email: newsroom@recorder.com .

On the Other Side of Ethical, Responsible Reporting:

Caution: This reporting would make a good case study for validating the need for increased media literacy. It weighs on the spirit to watch anyone who serves the public, from a newspaper to a civil servant, go to the dark side. Kudos to those holding the difficult conversations and modeling integrity. (We had a front row seat during the Worcester smart meter pilot program with the local paper partnering with utilities. We saw the dirty politics involved, with sympathetic reporters at other outlets being laid off, and Worcester Magazine becoming a shell of its former self. The media can be an agent in institutionalized discrimination. If you decide to write to the Eagle and they don’t publish it, or if they do, please let me know!

Last week, a public forum in Lee on Eversource’s rollout of smart meters left us with an all-too-familiar feeling that impassioned pushback to change is shrouding the relevant facts in a heated local debate.

First, let us establish that forums like this one are a good thing in general: If people want to raise their voices about impending changes to the shared systems that affect their homes and lives, then good on Lee leaders for giving folks a public space for that conversation.

Our impression of this particular conversation is that it struck us as similar to other community conversations in recent years where some residents react to a change they don’t like with far-reaching health claims of questionable accuracy. Not unlike the controversy over a cellphone tower that gripped Pittsfield a few years ago, many of the complaints that residents raised about smart meters were rooted in the alleged risks of exposure to radio-frequency (RF) radiation.

Eversource, the power provider for many Berkshire neighborhoods, has been installing smart meters across Massachusetts since 2022 as part of a broader effort to modernize the electric grid. The devices allow more efficient tracking and transmitting of energy usage, offering granular data on household energy usage without the need for Eversource to send someone out to check each individual meter. In addition to letting customers know about household energy drains they could address, the utility hopes that within a few years smart meter usage will allow for variable rates that go down when energy usage is low. Smart meters also could prompt swifter response during power outages by providing real-time alerts.

In performing all these functions, smart meters do in fact use RF signals — just like radios, televisions, cellphones, laptops, wireless internet routers and a slew of other ubiquitous devices. All emit nonionizing radiation with lower frequencies than sources of ionizing radiation that is proven to be harmful to humans such as X-rays and gamma rays from certain medical devices or radioactive sources. (In fact, the radiation emitted by smart meters is of a lower frequency than most devices we interact with everyday like wireless phones and computers.)

We are not scientists, but we need not be scientists to remind folks that claims require evidence, and extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Smart meters have already been installed in households across the commonwealth. Shouldn’t that provide critical real-world data regarding claims of causal links between smart meters and health issues? Further, other utilities like water and gas companies have rolled out smart meters, too. Shouldn’t that offer more evidence for claims of health risks?

The reality is that this does offer some evidence regarding questions around smart meter safety — it’s just not the evidence that detractors want. Yet we can’t just accept the data we like, discard the data we don’t and search for facts that please our priors. We would encourage anyone to consult the full research record before making wide-ranging health claims about smart meters or any other technological innovation that one is motivated to find fault in. Of course, consulting the full research record means going beyond cherry- picking individual reports and studies that conform to prior biases without regard for the robustness or rigor of those reports. The fact is that most mainstream health organizations, including U.S. agencies in agreement across multiple administrations, do not find RF radiation particularly dangerous. Ironically, even folks who complain about smart meters (or cellphone towers) appear to implicitly agree with this conclusion by spending significant time using their personal devices, which emit higher-frequency RF signals than smart meters, to conduct laymen research and send petitions and letters of concern via email.

Follow the link below to view the entire JUNK article:

On smart meter debate, mind the burden of proof - The Berkshire Eagle

If you wish you can send a very quick note telling the paper how disappointed you are by their inaccurate, misleading coverage here: Email: newsroom@recorder.com

Email letters to the editor to: letters@berkshireeagle.com

Where is a good Press Ombudsman when you need one?

In Feb. 0f 2020, the Irish Times published a ‘Correction and Clarification’ Professor Tom Butler and The Irish Times stating, “The Press Ombudsman has upheld a complaint by Professor Tom Butler that The Irish Times breached Principle 1 (Truth and Accuracy) of the Code of Practice of the Press Council of Ireland.” The case concerned an article about wireless safety.

“Professor Butler made a formal complaint to the Office of the Press Ombudsman claiming that Principle 1 (Truth and Accuracy) and Principle 2 (Distinguishing Fact and Comment) of the Code of Practice had been breached. Professor Butler challenged what he understood to be the subtext of the article which was, he said, that there were “no real links between wireless technology and health”. In particular, he disputed the accuracy of the sub-heading to the article, claiming that there was “significant scientific concern that dates back to the 1950s, at the very least”. He referenced many scientific papers and research findings which questioned the safety of microwave radiation, stating that “there is a significant body of scientific evidence on hazardous non-thermal levels of microwave radiation”. He questioned the statement of the author of the article that “mainstream scientists continue to see no evidence of harm from cell phone radio waves” which he described as “demonstrably false”.

The Subtext of the 2025 “5G Skin” study media coverage is also: “No real links between wireless technology (5G, Cellphones, Wi-Fi) and health”

Update for MA Re-written Smart Meter Opt Out Bill Efforts

Bill H.5292

Thank you for your continued help in trying to keep the bill - H.5292 MA smart meter active and moving out of committee.

The bill cannot be amended at this stage - just moved forward, as presented, to this committee: House Committee on Steering, Policy and Scheduling

If you have time to call or email the Steering Committee, especially if your Rep is on it, you can hyperlink to their contacts here: House Committee on Steering, Policy and Scheduling

We are very grateful that the House version of the bill is still alive, even though it was greatly amended (gutted) it’s not dead yet.

Please don’t refer to issues not contained in H.5292 (the fee, the need to include gas and water meter, the need for a specific kind of meter). The bill cannot be amended at this stage - we can just ask that it be moved as presented to this committee, as is.

Once it passes out of this committee, we have other options.

The longer the bill stalls the more time people have to become educated, and an educated consumer is a utility’s worst customer. (with hats off to Marci Simms) who coined this as jingle selling her father’s suits)

Thanks for all you do.

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