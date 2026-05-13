I am currently on Cape Ann, and I have been seeing National Grid utility trucks moving their way through certain neighborhoods.

Over the summer months over the last few summers, I saw a similar thing happening in Eversource territory further south. It was not tree trimming; it was work on the lines and the poles.

What were they doing?

We have some idea from a page on the Massachusetts government’s website for grid modernization. The utilities were/are getting ready to install smart meters.

From the website:

In D.P.U. 12‑76, the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) established policies to encourage the regulated electric companies (Eversource, National Grid, and Unitil) to adopt grid modernization technologies and practices that:

enhance the reliability of electricity service,

reduce electricity costs, and

empower customers to adopt new electricity technologies and better manage their use of electricity.

Grid modernization and AMI resources | Mass.gov - “lists important Orders.”

Demand Response does not mean that utilities meet the demand for electricity safely or efficiently

Individuals concerned with smart meter deployments recognize terms that apply to punitive and discriminatory time-varying rates.

In Ohio, Lieutenant Governor candidate Kim Georgeton and others have flagged a Legislative bill attempt. “What HB 427 really does, Marra said, is “[give] utilities legal authority to: • Remotely control air conditioners, water heaters, or other appliances during grid events; • Bid aggregated household load reductions into PJM’s capacity market for profit; and • Collect performance incentives from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO)” - as reported by the Ohio Register. “Demand-response programs already exist for industrial users who can shift loads safely without affecting household comfort,” Marra said. “HB 427 flips that model upside-down, using private homes as grid-stabilizing equipment while data centers and crypto-mines consume electricity without any curtailment obligation.”

Which homes/income levels would benefit from the ability to shift electricity use to a different time - the EV owner or the third shift worker or the elder with a home health aide who comes for a pre-scheduled visit? Who can most afford the bill surcharges?

With utility bills sky high in MA and elsewhere, the current political focus is affordability. And transparency.

Although Eversource has been telling ratepayers that the new utility meters are “free” via the news media in Western MA, the “grid modernization page” reveals how much money ratepayers are being charged for both “grid facing” and “customer facing” investments. And here is some of what has been authorized on the grid, maybe ending up on the pole or lines outside a bedroom window?

Noting the chart on the webpage, the dates for much of the work on the grid were from 2022 to 2025, now followed by the meters. Which does not benefit consumers buying through community aggregation. Or those without reasonable load to shift.

Individuals who were already reporting symptom onset including tinnitus, headaches, sleep interference, and other indications of neurological activation may have no idea that an environmental exposure may be involved. In addition, most health care providers are not informed.

Now that consumers can see that new meters are being installed, many more ratepayers are starting to ask questions.

And re: transparency? The grid modernization page jumps from 2012 to 2020 and left out a few details, for example the smart meter pilot programs, also financed by ratepayers….those who are just learning what that money bought have even more questions (including what regulators were smoking when they decided that tobacco scientists could sign off on safety?)

What about just expecting safe and affordable electricity without all the fancy bells and whistles like the new default surveillance?

Here is a current update courtesy MA4safetechnology

Quick Action! Speak Up to the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) About Dangerous Utility “Smart” Meters!



Why?

Smart meters for electric, gas, water, propane and solar services transmit toxic radiofrequency radiation and dirty electricity that have caused many to become very ill.

Those living in multi-unit dwellings are exposed to even higher levels of radiation from banks of smart meters.

Smart meters harvest data about what we use in our homes and are a threat to our privacy .

Data sent through the air can be hacked which creates a security threat too.

Smart meters have caused devastating fires across the country.

National Grid, Eversource, Unitil and others are installing these throughout Massachusetts right now!

The MA utility companies are charging hefty fees to opt-out , but Vermont has given their residents a no-fee opt-out since 2012.

We are getting reports that some of the MA opt-out meters installed are actually still transmitting radiation .

Everyone should have the right to choose safe, non-transmitting utility meters without financial penalty.

What To Do:

1. Please send in a public comment to dpu.efiling@mass.gov and kerri.phillips@mass.gov (deadline is Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m. ET but please take 2-minutes now so you don’t forget!).



2. In the Subject line put, “Public Comment: AMI Data Access and Related Proposals (DPU 26-20/21/22)”.



3. If you have personal experience to share, state what that is or take inspiration from the above bullets. You’ll find additional facts to consider at Environmental Health Sciences.



4. If you can take another moment, please forward your submission to your State Legislators and ask them to “Please ensure H.5292 An act relative to smart meters gets passed.” Even leaving a quick voice message has an impact! Either way, include your name, town and number for validation.



5. Finally, there is going to be a DPU public hearing this Thursday, May 14, 2-3 p.m. ET. We found the public hearing notice too late to sign up to speak but it would be great if you can Zoom in to signal this is critical to the public: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83412529912.



New to this issue? Join Cece Doucette, Director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology, and Building Biologist Ken Gartner via Zoom on Wednesday, May 27 from 6-8 p.m. for a free public education webinar to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from man-made radiation!



Please share widely, and thank you for lending your voice for important change! There is no cavalry coming, it’s up to you to protect your home and community!

You’ll do a great service to your neighbors by helping them learn they have a choice in accessing safer technology! Register!

Thanks for doing what you can, let us know how we can help educate in your community! Cece & the MA for Safe Technology Team https://www.ma4safetech.org/

See also: The Skinny on Massachusetts Smart Meters AMI (’Smart’) Meter Installations Are Leaving Many Perplexed or Unwell by Ken Bartner of Bio-Safer Housing.

To aid Baystaters, I have created this PDF ‘one pager’ to summarize what the new meters look like, what the offered opt-outs look like and what options they might have if they wish to exercise proactive caution or are made unwell after installation. This is a currently unfolding story and I welcome updates from people who wish to share. - Ken

See also: Better Way Conference﻿ May 30 & 31 Warwick, RI Our featured speaker line-up brings together internationally-renowned doctors, researchers, advocates, journalists, and pioneers working across science, systems reform, medical freedom, and practical paths to better health.

Thanks for reading Smart Meter Science! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share



