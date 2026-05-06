Cropped image courtesy Floris Freshman

Caution re some run-on sentences.

When you are the hotspot: Image of a router/modem that does not have all of the transmitters turned off from a company not disclosing the truth to customers…with the consumer providing the electricity to power the network….

While listening to a podcast this week from two very insightful teachers, I was introduced to the term “moral camouflage.”

At the same time “climate tech” events are coinciding with Earth Day. May in Boston is also filled with opportunities to network with the “Home Modernization Navigator Program team!

The Home Modernization Navigator helps renters, homeowners, and rental property owners of 1- to 4-unit building [] We assist you in accessing programs, services, and incentives for clean energy, energy efficiency, home electrification, and sustainable transportation. Work with us to improve your health and comfort and reduce energy costs at home .



I used to read the conversations that the ‘clean energy community’ offered. I was astounded by the alternating justifications for utility and wireless infrastructure blowing with the direction of the political wind from left-leaning “sustainability” to right-leaning “security.” Astounded because there was no functional system of checks and balances.

(For example, under a Republican regime, see: Certain routers are being classified as threats to national security. FCC: National Security Determination on the Threat Posed by Routers Produced by Foreign Countries)

I don’t spend much time looking at industry’s offerings anymore, actually as a necessary form of self-preservation. Attention is currency and life force, and mine is stressed.

Translating Clean Energy Double-Speak - Because it is All About Economic Growth, Surveillance, and Data Mining, No Matter the Costs, No Matter the Political Party, and It Always Was

There is a minority of (informed) individuals who cringe at phrases like “reduce energy costs at home.”

This goes along with ideas like “provide more options for customers to use energy when it’s the cheapest” because we can see the writing on the wall.

For example, in response to consumer complaints about high utility bills, the Democratic Massachusetts Healey administration has responded, in part, by calling for “more transparency.”

As I noted previously, as reported by WGBH in October of 2025, Healey calls for review of energy costs in hopes of avoiding major spikes this winter:

Healey called for the state’s utility regulators to analyze each line of consumers’ gas and electric bills to find charges that can be removed or reduced. Healey told reporters that this would be the first time such a review has been conducted. “Every dollar has to be justified,” she said. “If there isn’t a real customer benefit there, it should come off the bill.” As posted by Egremont, MA “ Reform Rates Customers are experiencing extraordinary “rate shock” this winter, due to a variety of factors, including how rates are currently designed, supply is purchased, and when and how costs to maintain, operate and clean up the energy system hit bills. Governor Healey called on the DPU to investigate and pursue all available opportunities, today, and explore what needs change going forward The Healey-Driscoll Administration will propose several options to the DPU, and as part of a legislative package, to make bills more transparent and easier to understand, smooth energy costs by entering into longer, more fixed price contracts, reduce the number of costs that are recovered based on how much you use, provide more options for customers to use energy when it’s the cheapest , and limit how often rates change and by how much.”

This is an endorsement of time-varying rates and smart meters. It also implies that manipulating the cost of electricity via adding exorbitantly costly infrastructure with planned obsolescence and a baked-in return-on-investment contributes to “affordability”.

None of these approaches (longer/more fixed price contracts) actually address the structural issues and excessive costs inherent in the dual-use surveillance/control and unnecessary full blanket smart meter paradigm, which primarily benefits very high usage customers with discretionary load.

What we actually need is an administration or Legislature not operating in lockstep with a national campaign involving state and federal regulatory agencies that are off the rails.

Where is the dividing line between “climate concerned individuals” and willful ignorance? Which direction is society moving: more informed or more brainwashed? With more groups and organizations wittingly or unwittingly engaged in deception, or are any course correcting?

Smart Meter Wireless Symptom Stories

MIT graduate and certified Building Biologist Ken Gartner of Bio-Safe Housing (Substack) created a symptom checklist individuals can use to track changes (suffering) associated with the smart grid and smart meters - now being installed in Massachusetts.

See Ken’s post here: Announcing: A Symptom Checklist for Residential Smart Meters Helping Households Detect a EMF-Related Health Decline

“I’ve long been concerned with the onset of sharp household health decline, generally, but also the manifestation of EMF over-reactivity (sometimes called Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity) soon after having a Utility ‘smart meter’ installed at home.”

Here is the full handout, current as of April 29, 2026.

Consumers need to be watching both meter installations and grid build-out, because historically, many individuals have reported harm before the meter was even installed on their homes. (Good epidemiological research would involve comparing activation of exposures to symptom onset, and is still possible, but lacking political will.)

Why so many symptoms? Because different individuals vary in their electromagnetic constitution and vulnerabilities that translate into disease

If an individual went for treatment from an acupuncturist or an energy medicine practitioner, they might be asked to fill out a form similar to the one made by Ken. An assessment of the energetic imbalance would be made from the list, which seeks to distinguish the branches from the roots. Pattern recognition in the engine that drives the train, and facilitates the healing and the patterns were codified not hundreds, but thousands of years back.

For example, an individual with less inborn Kidney chi (likened to the size of one’s batteries) would have a different adverse response to artificial electromagnetic exposures than someone with strong Kidney constitution. The variability in the size and placement of the ears corresponds directly to the Kidneys in the EMF-field informed sciences of Oriental Medicine.

A low Spleen constitution individual will not gain weight; a Spleen archetype will have issues regulating blood sugar and body weight, and is much more sensitized to season changes, weather, altitude, etc. And Spleen has a crucial relationship to the Heart in the meridian flow wheel. Heart is also closely linked to the Pericardium.

“In my case, removal of smart meter transmissions reversed the decline of my white blood cells and lymphoma concerns. However, I continue suffering because EMFs continue increasing and are impossible to avoid – my pains and other health problems increase alongside EMF intensity.”- Kirstin Beaty, Smart Meter Mass. Testimony – Last Tree Laws Massachusetts

From 14 years ago, Dr. Sam Milham demonstrates how to use an AM radio to detect electrical pollution- and speaks about what the Russians know.

Dr. Sam Milham, author of ‘Dirty Electricity’ ( http://www.sammilham.com/) , demonstrates how to detect, measure and mitigate dirty electricity in the home. when you experience tinnitus, what about checking with a radio?

Courtesy the Ecological Options Network on Youtube

Patients reporting “ringing in the ears” or “tinnitus” may be hearing transmissions being sent through the “self healing” grid and over the airwaves (microwave hearing) The microwave auditory effects and associated pressures could potentially render damage to brain tissue to cause lethal or nonlethal injuries.

See: IEEE JOURNAL OF ELECTROMAGNETICS, RF, AND MICROWAVES IN MEDICINE AND BIOLOGY, VOL .6, NO.1, MARCH 2022 The Microwave Auditory Effect James C. Lin , Life Fellow, IEEE

Mechanistic studies show that the microwave pulse, upon absorption by tissues in the head, launches a pressure wave that travels by bone conduction to the inner ear, where it activates the cochlear receptors via the same process involved for normal sound hearing. Depending on the impinging microwave pulse powers, the level of induced sound pressure could be considerably above the threshold of auditory perception to cause tissue injury. The microwave auditory effects and associated pressures could potentially render damage to brain tissue to cause lethal or nonlethal injuries.

What is a self-healing grid? It’s noisy and bioactive, it’s even worse than what we were already doing, and has not been tested for biological effects. It “could potentially render damage to brain tissue to cause lethal or nonlethal injuries.”

Self‑Healing Grid Technology Co-pilot industry-speak states:

Self‑healing grid technology is an advanced, intelligent power distribution system that can automatically detect, isolate, and restore power after faults or disruptions — often without human intervention technologicinnovation.com+1 . It’s designed to improve grid resilience, reduce outage duration, and support the integration of renewable energy .

How It Works A self‑healing grid uses a combination of:

Sensors and monitoring systems (IoT devices, remote sensors) to detect faults in real time Duke Energy+1 .

Communication networks to share data across thousands of grid points Duke Energy .

Automated switches, reclosers, and control boxes to reroute power around damaged areas Duke Energy .

Software algorithms (e.g., Fault Location, Isolation, and Service Restoration — FLISR) to analyze network data, propose reconfiguration plans, and issue control commands GE Vernova .

Microgrid coordination in some cases, allowing local “islands” of power to reconnect and share resources when the main grid is down Sandia National Laboratories .



These self-healing technology approaches are not being evaluated or monitored relative to human health. With a different map, more of the harmful pathways for electromagnetic poisoning are discernable. China and Russia possess and use the maps. And the U.S. military had the data over 60 years ago but didn’t practice the same sort of pattern recognition.

See: From Zory’s Archive – Dr. Magda Havas, PhD.

See also: #001: Origins of 1966 U.S. Safety Standards for Microwave Radiation “The decision makers were preoccupied with winning a major war , and then, during the first Cold War, with erecting a strong defense . They were not primarily concerned with public health or environmental monitoring . The decisions concerning technology were made in the context of global or national security rather than that of individual welfare.”



Hence, here we are, in 2026, talking about the security risks posed by foreign routers, and still perpetuating an inaccurate model that is based only on the thermal/heating threshold.

I have a different take on the risks of routers.

I have Two Hail-Mary Passes for the Clean Energy Community:

1. Straight from Spain: The OFF Button

2. Addressing EMF/RF/Telecom/Utility False Advertising and Propaganda - Immediately.

No More Lies

and these two initiatives are related.

The OFF Button: AN APPEAL TO THE AUTHORITIES AND TO THE PUBLIC, From Spain

OFF Manifesto | The OFF Movement

This manifesto does not in any way intend to oppose technological development per se, and indeed we acknowledge its many advantages, but rather to challenge political authorities and civil society on the price humanity is paying and the risks it assumes if it continues to accept a paradigm of technological deployment without discernment and democratic control, and to encourage urgent action to minimise this cost.



[] democracies must profoundly reinvent their repertoire of actions and defend these rights more fiercely.



[] We are, however, faced with technologies that have the collateral effect of overriding individual freedom and affecting what makes us human. We also understand that economic and geostrategic balances largely depend on technological competitiveness, which discourages any measure that could be perceived as a limitation to technological development. Therefore, this existential challenge demands unprecedented solutions, beyond soft recommendations.

[] For the moment, public opinion is more sensitive to the short-term advantages of technological development than to its risks, which are often unknown. There is a need for debate in parliament and civil society to weigh up the risks and benefits of the prevailing technological paradigm and to jointly define the values that should guide and frame technological development.

We propose exploring a broad spectrum of measures to respond to the challenges we face, including:

Legally binding regulatory measures, such as:

The prohibition of micro-targeted advertising.

The constitutional and transnational protection of neuro-rights (prohibition of accessing our neural activity and collecting its data with the possibility of interfering with our mental activity).

An international legislation for the prohibition of autonomous lethal weapons.

The pursuit of a “technological de-escalation” in areas where technology has a proven negative collective impact, and its deployment poses a substantial risk to the population.

A right to disconnection that guarantees access to services – especially public services – in a non-digital capacity .

The obligation of tech companies to provide access to data that allows third parties, within the framework of the law, to autonomously analyse how their platforms and algorithms function.

The expansion of protocols aimed at validating the ethical appropriateness of algorithms used by companies and governments.

Measures linked to industrial production and marketing, including:

The reintroduction and revaluing of “off” functionality in the design of technological applications and devices, allowing users to consciously switch them on and off.

Certain disruptive technologies being subject to strict regulatory procedures before they reach the market, as is already the case in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food.

Measures to educate, inform and empower consumers, investors, and professionals so that their demands for technology are aligned with their rights and interests. OFF Manifesto

The issues of not having an OFF button and lying are intertwined. Consumers are not receiving accurate information about exposures, or about what functionality of their devices is when they are turned off.

I have had a few recent experiences of being subjected to inaccurate information regarding wireless exposures from two sources: Eversource, and Xfinity/Comcast.

#1 The New Continuously Transmitting Eversource Gas Meter

The first experience occurred when the utility company came to install a new smart gas meter on the other side of the duplex. The neighbor’s meter was not working.

Two very young women installers told me that the meters are only read once a month for billing purposes. When I checked it with my professional grade RF meter they ran to the car. Out the window they told me to call the gas provider.

Then within a short window of time, in August of 2025, long before that new gas meter reached its stage of planned obsolescence, the utility came back to replace both meters on both duplexes with new meters that work in lockstep with the new transmitting AMI electric meters.

I made a quick post here: What the Professional Grade RF Meter Says About the New MA Digital Gas Meter How often does the meter transmit, what does it transmit to, what is its range, what frequency is it using? Wouldn’t it be nice to know?

The very nice Massachusetts Eversource installer was under the impression that the new gas meter is quiet until the truck comes into the neighborhood to get a monthly reading for billing purposes only -

The short video showing the transmissions is here:

According to this professional grade meter from Germany, the new gas meter is transmitting RF more than once a month. (Gigahertz HF 35G 800 MHz-2500 MHz, set on 199.9 microwatt/meter squared.)



Ken Gartner provided more commentary here:

Broadcasting Gas Meter iTron model EWQ-100GDLAS, new install in Massachusetts

From this video, we ascertain that every 15 seconds, like clockwork, this meter's internal antenna will generate a short 'chirp', followed two seconds later by a smaller chirp. All day, all night ... somewhat more than 10,0001 times per 24 hour period (8 times per minute, based on that sampling).

Can we agree that this a not a once-a-month transmission?

Do we need a regulatory environment and/or consumer protection agency and a mainstream media that would require accuracy, including not presenting industry talking points as dogma or balanced reporting, when the industry narrative is not truth based? Or not?

For example, see: Eversource roll out of ‘smart meters’ roils some Berkshire residents over possible health issues, increased fees, fire risks, privacy concerns Although proponents tout the state-wide program for its efficiency, transparency, and safety, local governments and state legislators push for greater consumer rights when it comes to installing the frequency-emitting devices

— with inaccurate information/industry talking points/denial about health, cost, fire, and surveillance issues.

And even worse on the part of media: On smart meter debate, mind the burden of proof - The Berkshire Eagle

#2 The Comcast Infinity Modem/Router that is supposed to have all of the wireless turned off, and is actually a Hot Spot for the network with wireless transmissions/exposures that cannot be turned off

I recently went to the Comcast store and explained that I needed all of the wireless turned off at my new service address to protect my health. I was assured that with my new combined router/modem it would be.

I paid for a professional installation because I needed a hard-wired connection and cable inside the new residence.

The installer stated that the wireless was off. He also spent quite a bit of time outside on his cellphone “talking to the office.”

Video and measurement courtesy Ken Gartner.

Let’s be clear, this thing is transmitting.

Whether or not an individual believes that some individuals need a gluten-free menu choice, if an item is promoted, advertised, or sold as gluten-free, should the company be held to account?

Even if the device “comes with the service?” |

We do not know if all of the employees involved in these customer service campaigns for utilities and telecom companies are simply being kept in the dark.

But lies are abounding.

The phenomenon of intentional compartmentalization and other design strategies for covert projects have been described in detail by Lisa Martino-Taylor in her 2011 dissertation at the University of Missouri. She was investigating tests conducted on vulnerable populations by the U.S. government, using radioactive aerosol sprays.

The Manhattan-Rochester Coalition, research on the health effects of radioactive materials, and tests on vulnerable populations without consent in St. Louis, 1945-1970 Abstract

This piece analyzes a covert Manhattan Project spin-off organization referred to here as the Manhattan-Rochester Coalition, and an obscure aerosol study in St. Louis, Missouri, conducted under contract by the U.S. military from 1953-1954, and 1963-1965. The military-sponsored studies targeted a segregated, high-density urban area, where low-income persons of color predominantly resided. Examination of the Manhattan-Rochester Coalition and the St. Louis aerosol studies, reveal their connections to each other, and to a vast military project that emerged from the Manhattan Project, that secretly tested humans, both alive and deceased, in an effort to develop and understand the health and environmental effects of weaponized radiation.

In her dissertation, Lisa explained in detail how college students were recruited to climb up on rooftops and disperse the aerosol radiation over the targeted neighborhoods.

Through this case study, the author explores how a large number of participants inside an organization will willingly participate in organizational acts that are harmful to others, and how large numbers of outsiders, who may or may not be victims of organizational activities, are unable to determine illegal or harmful activity by an organization. Such ethical and observational lapses can be engineered by the organization in their effort to disable critical analysis and dissent. Through studying this process of complex organizational deviance, we can develop public policies that protect the public's right to know, and construct checks and methods to minimize the chance of harmful, covert projects that are contrary to societal norms

It reminded me of the college students who were “chosen” to represent National Grid - “to wear the face of the utility” to increase acceptance by the Worcester community during the smart meter pilot.

Lisa’s work was published as the book “Behind the Fog: How the U.S. Cold War Radiological Weapons Program Exposed Innocent Americans 1st Edition.”

Although Western biological and chemical weapons programs have been analyzed by a number of scholars, Behind the Fog is a strong departure from the rest in that the United States radiological weapons program has been generally unknown to the public. Martino-Taylor documents the coordinated efforts of a small group of military scientists who advanced a four-pronged secret program of human-subject radiation studies that targeted unsuspecting Americans for Cold War military purposes. Officials enabled such projects to advance through the layering of secrecy, by embedding classified studies in other studies, and through outright deception. Agency and academic partnerships advanced, supported, and concealed the studies from the public at large who ultimately served as unwitting test subjects.

The Worcester National Grid smart meter pilot program met nearly all of the criteria for corrupting the research pipeline described in the book “Bending Science” How Special Interests Corrupt Public Health Research by Thomas O. McGarity, and Wendy E. Wagner

Why bend science? the players, the setting, and the consequences -- Where are the scientists? distorting science without oversight or penalty -- Shaping science: the art of creating research to fit one's needs -- Hiding science: the art of concealing unwelcome information -- Attacking science: the art of turning reliable research into "junk" -- Harassing scientists: the art of bullying scientists who produce damaging research -- Packaging science: the art of assembling an expert group to advance a favored outcome -- Spinning science: the art of manipulating public perceptions about credible science -- Restoring science: forcing bent science out into the open -- Reforming science oversight: instituting more vigorous oversight processes to ensure the integrity of science in policy-making.

Eversource opposed full deployment of smart meters after conducting two failed pilot programs, and National Grid’s pilot has faced unresolved documentation of inaccurate results reporting. Many individuals have had to ‘stand down” to allow the claim that smart meters contribute to affordability to be perpetuated here.

And let’s be clear, promoting the concept that routers that have Wi-Fi shut off functionality are a national security risk can be used as a strategy to place a transmitting and surveillance device in every home.

Those Hail Mary Passes for the Environmental Community:

OFF should mean off, whether for your phone or your Wi-Fi or your oven or a lightbulb. Covert use of customer devices and premises to power the network and financed by the customer’s electric bill should be curtailed.

Exposures should be transparently presented.

And if a health care practitioner recommends that a patient minimize their exposure to wireless, they should be able to do it within the confines of their living space, easily, without financial penalty, without ridicule and marginalization, and this can start, immediately, in Massachusetts, with a no fee smart meter opt out protection bill.

Given that the entire paradigm unfolded because decision-makers asked mercenary scientists to provide cover for health safety, there is only one ethical choice before the Legislature.

And given that the FCC has decided that Underwriters’ Laboratory Solutions presents a security risk and cannot be trusted to verify device security due to its ties with China, why are decision-makers not concerned that Underwriters’ Labs tests smart meters for “safety” but removed overvoltage testing from its protocols?

Promoting smart meters as energy affordability or as “safe” is an immoral camouflage - on so many levels.

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