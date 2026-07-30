I always take it as a compliment when someone cross-posts one of my articles or news summaries, and have never asked other’s permission, but recently learned that especially in the age of algorithms, it’s better for the other writers if I refer you to their posts, rather than cross-posting, with some exceptions.

Norm, now retired, wa/iss on the front lines of addressing smart meter fires.

GOOD OVERVIEW: SMART METERS: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Aftermath-Part II The early days of Smart Meters, before the fires. Contributor Sandra Lambe

More news here: July 29 Safe Tech International News and Notes Abundance Illusion, Smart Meter overview

“These are not data centers, friends.



They are not building data centers for AI.



They’re building the infrastructure required to maintain a 24-7 surveillance and control state.” - J.A.



and your utility meter is not a consumption/billing meter, either.

Registration Open: Fall ‘26 and Spring ‘27 Training for Independent EMF Consultants

More news at link: July 29 Safe Tech International News and Notes