FIRES SMART METERS: Norman Lambe The Lithium Legacy INTRODUCTION TO AN INSURANCE PROBLEM As an example of the problem of lack of concern, a yearly survey completed by (Orion 180) for the years between 2017 and 2022 showed the number of fire incidents in America to be 25,000 involving lithium-ion batteries. ON A WORLD WILD SCALE Fire Statistics of March 2025 state the following sad totals: "More than 260 injuries and at least 12 deaths between 2021 and 2023. 113 fires resulting in 71 injuries and 13 deaths in 2023 alone (FireRescue1) Over 100 fires and 13 deaths by May 2024 (Yahoo News)

PERSONAL OBSERVATIONS The utility companies need to make a change and make right away. When a fire takes place and the local fire department is alerted, the fire department will notify the appropriate utility company to respond and to turn off the electricity and gas to the effected area. The utility company will respond and remove the meter, which is usually a smart meter and hold it in their facilities for an extended period of time. After the owner of the damaged property has completed the adjustment of the loss with their insurance company the insurance company will attempt to recover the cost to repair the fire damage from the responsible party. Part of that recovery process is the recovery and examination of the smart meter to either eliminate it as a factor in the cause of the fire, or to indicate the meter was not at fault due to a failure.

The problem that we continue to face is that the utilities will not relinquish the meter to the insurance company for examination, even though the insurance company has a notice of subrogation signed by the insured giving the insurance company the right to test the meter. This lack of co-operation by the utility company was a situation I experienced again and again as an adjuster. The only way to obtain the meter was to have the named insured write a letter to the utility company and request the meter be released to the insurance company for examination and testing.

