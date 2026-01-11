More news here: January 11-12 Safe Tech International News and Notes

An event you could also offer to your community:

When it rains, it pours . . . There are five days left to make a comment to the Federal Communication Commission about their proposed rulemaking stripping (even more) power from your town to decide about the location of cell towers and small cell antennas . . . (deadline Jan. 15)

In recognition of the importance of making a comment to the FCC before Jan. 15, Piti Theatre is offering free viewing of (another) award winning documentary, Canary in a Gold Mine until 1/15. Canary in a Gold Mine on Vimeo I HOUR

“Very funny . . . Mirin is a performer with energy to burn.” – nytheatre.com

Locked down during COVID and desperate to make theatre, Piti Theatre’s Jonathan Mirin turns the camera on . . . himself, telling the story of the mysterious symptoms his life and production partner Godeliève began experiencing a decade ago. Increasingly unable to leave the house and take care of their new baby, the couple contends with the growing likelihood that her illness is environmental – and inescapable. Godeliève‘s severe neurological symptoms are triggered by exposure to the wireless radiation that the rest of society is passionately embracing to connect devices and upload cat videos. As her electro-hypersensitivity (EHS), (a.k.a. “microwave sickness.”) worsened, Mirin found himself compelled to become a public health advocate, activist & petitioner in a landmark legal case against the FCC.

Previous Show:

Summary

Acclaimed by educators, parents and activists in the U.S. and Europe, Innocenzo is a comedic, poetic, musical touring performance for all ages about a clown trying to live in the 21st century. It is the first professional touring theatre performance to address electro-sensitivity and digital addiction and does so in a way that inspires, empowers and amuses children and adults. Our title character moves to a city in Switzerland only to fall sick after becoming enamored of and emulating his neighbors’ digital lifestyles. After visiting many doctors and healers unable to explain his bewildering symptoms, he finally understands he has become sensitive to electromagnetic radiation and begins to heal . . . The story is inspired by the experience of its’ co-creator Godeliève Richard. You can read Godeliève’s story, originally published in the Swiss magazine Femina by clicking here. Innocenzo’s music was written with award-winning singer-songwriter Carrie Ferguson, who also tours with the performance. Our collaboration with Carrie was honored by a grant from Club Passim’s Iguana Fund.

Other Events

January 12th - 18th, 2026 QUIT SUGAR SUMMIT FREE ONLINE includes Cece Doucette: Sugar and wireless radiation intersect at the junctures of addiction and chronic illness.

Jan 13 Canadians4SafeTechT Tues 7:30 PM ET 13 Jan 2026 Our New Website and What’s Next for 2026 Our New Website and What’s Next for 2026! With Frank Clegg and the C4ST Team Join Zoom Meeting C4ST Open Meeting - All Welcome To get on our email list: If this email was forwarded to you and you would like to be put on our meeting notice list and receive the zoom link, please email: margf.c4st@gmail.com To find out more about C4ST and how to get involved contact: shelleyw.c4st@gmail.com

Jan 15 Deadline to submit reply comments to FCC 25-276 https://ehsciences.org/submit-comments-to-the-fcc-25-276/

Jan 17 Fundraising Deadline to Protect the National Radio Quiet Zone

Jan 21 MA4SafeTechnology Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, January 21, 12 Noon ET Join us via Zoom on the third Wednesday of the month at noon Eastern to discuss ways in which citizens and public servants are are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Share your inroads and/or be inspired by others! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome! Register

Don’t Miss: FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER Sometimes It’s Easy — A Case Review of Immediate, No-Cost Synthetic Field Exposure Reduction Providentially, depending on a client’s needs, sensitivities, and the balance between forced and voluntary exposures, an on-site EMF assessment will sometimes reveal that substantial, immediate reductions in synthetic field exposures are within immediate reach—at no cost

Share