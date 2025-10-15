1. What You Need to Know: Smart Meters Are Toxic: Cece Doucette of MA4SafeTechnology w/ Building Biologist Ken Gartner, October 29th

Eversource, National Grid and others are rolling out their smart grids with no informed consent. (MA, RI, NY and other areas). The science is very clear that the radiation pulsated 24x7 from these digital utility meters is a neurotoxin, carcinogen, causes infertility and more. Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin! “Smart” meters for electric, solar, water, gas and propane are being installed everywhere, so please share this invitation widely. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with an existing health compromise often experience symptoms first, but many previously healthy ratepayers develop EMR Syndrome after smart meters are installed.

(Follow Ken Gartner on substack at: Bio-Safer Housing)

2. New UK Smart Meter Flyer from Radiation Research Trust Courtesy “ACHES Weekly Picks”

“We want to draw attention to a leaflet from the EM-Radiation Research Trust “So Say No to Smart Meters”, which can be downloaded as a PDF and printed directly. This leaflet highlights the many health concerns, such as the increased risk of cancers, nervous system damage, and adverse reproductive effects caused by exposure to electromagnetic pollution. The statistic by Senior Nuclear Policy Lecturer, Daniel Hirsch at UCSC, that Smart Meters can expose the body to 160 to 800 times as much microwave radiation as mobile phones is alarming. Smart meters are not cost-effective; many have experienced higher bills since installation. You have the right to refuse a Smart Meter as they are voluntary: Say No to Smart Meters!” - ACHES from ACHES’s Substack (UK group that publishes weekly picks) Read more about ACHES here: United Kingdom: Submissions from ACHES (Adult Child Health and Environmental Support) to UK Parliamentary Consultation on Smartmetering

See the rest of the 2-sided flyer at the link: https://radiationresearch.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/stopsmartmeters.pdf

Note that what occurs in one area/country can have an impact elsewhere: A rising tide lifts all boats. (Documentation is critical, even if it is gathered by volunteers and not reported by the media or acted on by industry or regulators - it is still a smoking gun.)

3. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey Questions Utility Bills, Directs Dept of Public Utilities to Investigate

Is this the fox guarding the hen house?

At Smart Meter Science we have been spotlighting the ratepayer’s bill study that has been conducted in Ohio by Vince Welage. Vince has provided analysis of riders and tariffs that have been added to ratepayer bills for several years. The most recent article (October 8) is here: Smart Meters: “Duke Ohio consumers are paying $70-$120+ in customer fees every month - some paying more in fees than in energy use” Those paying an opt out fee are penalized even further, first to pay for infrastructure of no benefit to them, and then to pay a punitive surcharge.

Ohio Tariffs

See the related article: Battle Over Utility Charges Headed for Ohio Supreme Court: Columbia Gas, Sept. 2025 Battle over utility charges headed for the Ohio Supreme Court

Ohio’s official regulator in 2023 allowed a huge increase in the fixed monthly charges Columbia Gas could collect from all residential customers. They all have to pay the same fees, no matter how rich or poor they are, and no matter the size or density of their dwellings. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio accepted Columbia Gas’s claims that it needed the money for infrastructure improvements even though its parent company is turning nearly $800 million in annual profit and its CEO makes $33,000 a day. But next month the question of whether those increased charges are in the public interest is headed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The cost of utilities — what you have to pay to light and heat your home — have been exploding in Ohio. Some of that is attributable to increased electricity demand from the AI boom. But the PUCO has also been criticized for being too quick to OK upcharges requested by electricity and natural gas providers. As of 2020, it had granted more than $1 billion in increased charges to utilities only for the Ohio Supreme Court to later declare them illegal. Even so, the utilities got to keep the money.

With 1.5 million customers, Columbia is the largest natural gas supplier in the state. Its service area includes Columbus and Cleveland. In 2023, the PUCO allowed the utility to increase its fixed charges by 50% — to as much as $57 a month by 2027. As of July, that amount was $53 a month, according to a de-identified bill viewed by the Capital Journal.

Controversially, the charges are shouldered by all customers equally, whether you’re a millionaire living in an 8,000-square-foot mansion on a five-acre lot in New Albany, or if you’re a single mother in a 500-square-foot apartment in North Linden.

Karin Nordstrom of the Ohio Environmental Council said high, one-size-fits-all fixed charges also discourage conservation.

“High fixed charges are bad for consumers because they remove their ability to control their bill,” she said. “They can’t reduce how much they get charged every month by reducing usage. It removes an incentive to reduce usage and it puts more overall strain on the household budget.”

In their appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court, the Environmental Law and Policy Center and the Citizens Utility Board of Ohio said the PUCO ruling is not in the public interest

because it allows Columbia to get 70% of its revenue from fixed charges and just 30% from the gas it actually delivers.

“The result of such a significant imbalance between fixed and variable charges is that the potential savings for customers through either energy efficiency measures or otherwise reducing usage are minimized because

only thirty cents on every dollar spent on bills correlates to the actual gas they use,” the appeal said.

It also cites “the manifest unfairness in charging customers over $50 per month before they use the first therm of gas” as a reason why the charges are not in the public interest. It adds that “a low-volume consumer in a 500 square-foot house does not drive system costs in the same way as a customer in a 5,000 square-foot home.”

More at article link: Battle over utility charges headed for the Ohio Supreme Court

Governor Healey Calls for DPU to Launch First-Ever Comprehensive Review to Lower Gas and Electric Costs | Mass.gov

“Today, as Massachusetts residents and businesses face high energy bills that could rise even higher this winter, Governor Maura Healey called on the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to launch a first of its kind, comprehensive review of gas and electric rates and charges to identify ways to lower customer costs. Specifically, she asked that the DPU review which charges on bills can be removed, reduced or modified.”

Via MSN, Boston.com reported, “Healey tells DPU to review, lower gas and electric bills” In another effort to lower energy costs, Governor Maura Healey called on the Department of Public Utilities to identify gas and utility charges that can be adjusted, lowered, or removed entirely. “The bottom line is that gas and electric bills are too high, too volatile for people in the Northeast, and so we’re doing everything we can within our power to cut them down,” Healey said in a press conference Tuesday. Healey also asked the DPU to ensure infrastructure costs are necessary and efficient and to expedite new solar power construction before the Trump administration’s federal tax credit rollbacks on clean energy take effect on Dec. 31.

AXIOS reported, Mass. Gov. Maura Healey takes on utility bills Driving the news: Healey asked utilities regulators in a letter Tuesday to review every line item in gas and electric bills — a first, despite years of rate increases. Context: Interest groups on Beacon Hill are playing the blame game over what’s driving utility costs, with some calling Mass Save the culprit. Whatever the reasons, residents saw their energy costs jump last winter, in some cases by several hundred dollars each month, even after Healey passed an affordability plan that ultimately reduced winter rates. What they’re saying: “Every dollar has to be justified,” Healey told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “If there isn’t a real customer benefit there, it should come off the bill.”

Massachusetts Residents Deserve a Refund for All of the MA DPU Proceedings Regarding Smart Meters, Time of Use Billing, Smart Meter Pilot Programs that were administered by the DPU as “Decision-Based Evidence Making” instead of “Evidence Based Decision Making”

- and any other docket that ignored testimony presented that was indicative of risk and harm, dating back to at least 2014.

The Back Story ‘The Green Communities Act’ enacted

During Patrick Duval’s administration, the MA DPU directed investor-owned utilities to conduct smart meter pilots. Eversource’s pilot resulted in the utility not promoting full deployment of meters. One aspect of the promised technology was that customers could enable the utility to take control of devices including swimming pool pumps and air conditioners to reduce peak load. This not only favors high income users, but Eversource noted that the penetration of air conditioning in its service area, for only a few months, was too low to justify the cost. National Grid’s behind-schedule and over-budget pilot conducted in Worcester was highly controversial, with consumer advocates outlining gross misrepresentation of participation, customer satisfaction, cost and energy savings, while over-running community and individual rights.

Of particular concern to the public was the fact that the MA Dept. of Public Utilities, National Grid, and the City of Worcester engaged the services of a mercenary tobacco scientist working in product defense to override health concerns. (The National Conference of State Legislatures also promoted compromised expertise.)

Over the last decade, informed consumers (Worcester Opts Out, StopMASmart Meters, Halt MASmartMeters, Worcester Info Team for Health, MA4SafeTechnology, Scientific Alliance for Education) testified repeatedly before the DPU and the Legislature.

Although many issues should have been investigated, debate was reduced to the question whether an opt-out would be offered, juxtaposed against a dysfunctional political divide in the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy. Fortunately, the DPU did instruct the utilities to offer an opt out, unfortunately, allowing surcharges. Some customers will be forced to pay for unsafe infrastructure that is of no benefit to them, with bill surcharges to finance the grid, and then required to pay more to protect themselves. In addition, the opt out provision does not protect residents of multi-family homes.

The Current Proposed Smart Meter Legislation in MA

The proposed identical smart meter bills (one on the House side and one on the Senate side of the Legislature) include an emergency preamble to protect health,

Whereas, The deferred operation of this act would tend to defeat its purpose, which is to maintain public health, therefore it is hereby declared to be an emergency law, necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health.

Bill S.2306

Under H.3551 and S.2306, utility companies would have to provide a choice of meter type, which would include an electromechanical analog meter. Utility companies would not be able to charge ratepayers for this choice. Written consent would be required for the installation of any wireless meters. Within 90 days of passage of this bill, companies would need to give written notice to all customers as to whether their home currently has a “smart meter.”

But the bills, which had been proposed for over a decade, remain stalled in the Legislature as the investor-owned utilities continue to install the meters.

In 2019, two MA residents (myself Patricia Burke, and Pamela Steinburg of Worcester) petitioned the Legislature, by request, to investigate the results of the Worcester National Grid smart meter pilot program.

Resolved, That a special commission is hereby established for the purposes of conducting an independent audit and investigation of the results reporting provided by National Grid and Navigant Consulting, including claimed cost and energy savings, retention rates, and customer satisfaction. To receive a complete and transparent accounting of all costs for the pilot program which ended December 31, 2018, including those costs incurred by the public for actions by the MA DPU and AGO. To determine whether National Grid ratepayers should bear the costs for the Worcester National Grid smart meter pilot program.

Prior to her election as Governor of MA, Maura Healy was the Attorney General during the Baker administration, and her office was responsible for advocating for ratepayers. She has replaced Martha Coakley, who had registered very strong concerns about the smart meter pilot on behalf of the Worcester community, including privacy.

It is never too late to do the right thing about smart meters, which are a wrong technology choice. Given that the pollution of the grid and the adverse health effects have been denied, the risk of stranded assets is substantial.

This is especially true because the smart meter safety narrative is based on the opinions of mercenary tobacco scientists whose job it is to avoid liability, and to deny harm, unless they are weaponized to justify public policy, which is even worse. When the utility regulator institutionally and systematically ignores reports of compromised expertise, the ratepayers pay.

Share