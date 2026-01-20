Register. Free Public Education Webinar: Wireless Risks & Safer Technology Solutions! Jan 28, 2026 06:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

January 15, 2026 Updated January 19, 2026

Ellen Landauer: The body electric - Greenfield Recorder

First, a big thank-you to Dr. Eric Leskowitz for his letter to the editor, “Additional info on smart meter concerns,” [Recorder, Jan. 2]. His comment, “wireless EMF emissions disrupt cell function by altering electrical signaling within the cell, especially the voltage-dependent sodium channels that regulate nerve function,” is profound. This is because every aspect of our health is dependent on proper nerve function.

As Dr. Leskowitz points out, electrical impulses are essential to the functioning of every single cell in our bodies. It follows that anything which disrupts body electrical frequencies is sure to impact our health negatively.

Our bodies depend on highly tuned electrical currents for optimal health and healing, indeed for our very life. Every cell in our bodies is a transmitter and receiver of fine electrical impulses. Even within each cell, there is constant communication among the various parts of the cell’s anatomy.

If you doubt the electrical properties of our bodies, remember that electrocardiograms (ECG) are used to evaluate heart function, electroencephalograms (EEG) are used to determine brain activity, electromyography (EMG) tests nerve conduction to the muscles, etc.

Microwave radiation (which includes Wi-Fi) is ubiquitous in the form of all wireless devices, cell towers, and now, the proposed smart meters.

Did you know that the most accurate research on the ill effects of microwave radiation was done by the military? Why? Because microwave radiation was originally (still is) utilized in weapons intended to harm people — and the military wanted proof that it would do that (it does). Documents detailing this research have been obtained by many who speak out on the proven dangers of smart meters.

You may be interested to check out “The Body Electric: Electromagnetism and the Foundation of Life,” a book by Robert O. Becker, MD. I read it in the early 1990s, but this intriguing book is even more relevant now than it was back then.

To learn the healthiest ways to use our modern technology — and to uncover the real truth about smart meters two excellent resources right here in Massachusetts can help you: https://www.ma4safetech.org and https://smartmeterscience.substack.com.

Ellen Landauer



