I apologize for the very short notice and do not know why the group is asking individuals to make this contribution on such short notice, as the email was sent after 10 pm is only being viewed by me this morning, and the deadline is tomorrow.

Please contact the team below directly if you want to contribute and you need more time?

Image by Monfocus from Pixabay

Courtesy National Call:

Please read this message from Ruth Moss and the EMR Syndrome Alliance team, who are looking for stories for the new website.

The EMR Syndrome team is creating a website to be launched this fall. It will be a direct resource for people with EMR Syndrome. In order to create an engaging, relevant site, we are seeking a series of personal EMR Syndrome stories from a variety of people with the condition — men, women, and children — accompanied by a photo.

To submit your story for consideration, here's what we need:

1. A write-up of your story, 150 words max.

2. Your first name or a middle or substitute name if you wish to maintain your privacy.

3. If you wish, include your locale.

4. Attach a high-resolution photo of your best self. The photo may be current or from the past.

5. If you're unsure of how to craft your story, the following prompts may be helpful. Do not employ all of them — just the ones that feel meaningful to you.

When did you start feeling sick?

When did you realize that EMFs were the cause of your symptoms?

What are your symptoms?

Have your symptoms changed over time?

What have you done to mitigate your symptoms?

How has having EMR Syndrome impacted your personal and professional relationships?

Has having EMR Syndrome impacted you financially?

How has having EMR Syndrome impacted your ability to function on a day-to-day basis?

How does having EMR Syndrome make you feel (on a mental and emotional level)?

Do you feel supported as you navigate EMR Syndrome-related health issues?

What are your hopes for the EMR Syndrome community in the years to come?

If you could give one piece of advice to someone who suffers with EMR Syndrome, what would it be?

6. The final versions appearing on the website will be approx 100-150 words; editing may be provided. Brevity is needed in order to keep interest level high.

7. Deadline for submissions is Wednesday, September 3. All submissions should be sent promptly to zberg4@gmail.com and wired4safety@gmail.com

Thank you for helping us launch the EMR Syndrome Alliance website!

Onward, Ruth

Sincerely, Odette Wilkens Chair The National Call for Safe Technology

Lisa Smith Co-Chair The National Call for Safe Technology