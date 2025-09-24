At our substack for Safe Tech International, we’ve been covering many diverse efforts emerging in the “Safe/Safer Tech” sector, (including but not limited to concerns about surveillance, digital addiction, digital IDs, children, social media harm, and health and environmental effects of EMFs.)

You Are Invited: Hold the Date! November 1, Unplug to Uplift!

Please hold the date of November 1 for a zoom presentation hosted by Safe Tech International, from 5 to 7 pm in the UK, 12 to 2 pm Eastern in the U.S.

Meet some of the thought leaders and advocates creating social movements (including the Smart Phone Free Childhood) from different countries, including the U.S., Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Australia, France, South Africa, and more.

Registration coming soon!

(In the U.S. this weekend coincides with re-setting the clock (fall back) for Daylight Savings - spend the extra hour with us!)

Author, Artist, and Geopolitical Researcher Shannon Rowan is one of the speakers joining us for our Safe Tech International Nov. 1 event!

Tesla & the Cabbage Patch Kids - Interview with Guy Anderson & Shannon Rowan; THERE IS NOTHING SMART ABOUT A SMART METER - USING TECH TO ATTACK - WHAT CAN WE DO? (1 hour 12 minutes)

Shannon is the author of “Wi-Fi Refugee, Plight of the Modern Day Canary”, and “The Red Shoes; Our Devil’s Dance with Technology...”

Visit her website here.

Please share. Thanks for all you do.

