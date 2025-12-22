December 22 Safe Tech International News and Notes at our other substack

FCC Testimony Needed, Lauren Ayers, Wi-Fi, oxidative stress and a possible link to Alzheimer’s, How space debris could trap humanity, Russia and China’s dismay at the Golden Dome

SUBMIT TO THE FCC WITH YOUR COMMENT, BY DEC. 30

U.S. policy on wireless technologies and public health protection: regulatory gaps and proposed reforms Advancing regulatory reforms is not just a matter of good governance but an ethical imperative. The consequences of ignoring the growing science on non-thermal impacts could be severe, not only for irreversible health impacts, but also for economic impacts, worker productivity, educational outcomes, and environmental damage. The U.S. should take a leadership role in technology safety by putting children, vulnerable groups, and environmental protection at the center of our decision-making process. Open access: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1677583/full

Scarato T. U.S. policy on wireless technologies and public health protection: regulatory gaps and proposed reforms. Front. Public Health, 18 December 2025. Volume 13. https://doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1677583. Theodora Scarato is Director of the Wireless and Electromagnetic Field Program at Environmental Health Sciences. She previously served as Executive Director of Environmental Health Trust. She is also a Special Expert to the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields. Learn more about Theodora Scarato here.

ICBE-EMF Documents

INSTANT ACTION ITEM Last Push, Please Act on FCC DOCKET 25-276 quick link, Please share This is a hill to die on. The comment period for the FCC Docket 25-276 ends December 30th, so please act today.

Fill out the form below to demand that these dangerous new rules are not adopted.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/fcc-moves-to-silence-communities-and-flood-the-country-with-cell-towers/

FYI Although it has not happened to everyone, many people have had trouble posting comments to the FCC over the weekends.

more at the news link

(We don’t always cross post between the 2 blogs, but the FCC proceeding Dec. 30 deadline is “all hands on deck”)