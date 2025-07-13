Image courtesy of Pixabay

Note: I will be offline for at least a few days, possibly longer, without access to hard-wired internet. Please enjoy your other news sources, and Sean’s wide-ranging deep dive article! (Second listing in this post) Tomorrow 5G smart phones could be mandatory – a Digital ID tragedy for all - Safe Tech International

Smart Meters and More, Next Wave: Notices of Liability

One substantial project that emerged from the effort to address growing smart meter issues, especially health, was the documentary film “Take Back Your Power” by Josh del Sol. (2017 version, 1 hour 25 minutes)

Along with Cal Washington, Josh del Sol has subsequently created a strategic mechanism for individuals to become involved in a process that targets Geoengineering, 5G, Vaccines, and Smart meters, using a Notice of Liability.

What is an NOL or, Notice of Liability?

Definition of Common Law Liability: Source

Common law liability refers to the legal responsibility for harm caused to another person or property due to negligence, intentional actions, or strict liability.

It is a key principle in tort law, which covers civil wrongs that result in harm or loss to individuals or property.

Common law liability is determined by courts based on past decisions and legal principles rather than specific statutes.

The InPower movement has identified four areas that are interrelated and that have the strongest likelihood of success.

1. Geoengineering

2. 5G

3. Vaccines

4. Smart meters

The next InPower Wave begins this Monday July 14th!! (But new members can still come in over the next couple weeks. To Learn More and/or to become a member, click HERE. You can also email Josh at: support@inpowermovement.org

“We all sense the uncertainty of our times. We can feel change happening around us. Institutions and customs dying, while others are being born. The "powers that be" pushing for ever more control, violence, economic gain, extraction, surveillance and war, balanced by a growing grassroots awakening of people turning back to the land and to simplicity and true inter-being. Most of us sense a voice within us encouraging: "You are needed now. You have a role to play in how things unfold," We alone can intuit what that role is at any given moment in time. One on one advocacy, "raising our frequency", tending to our wounds or those of others, envisioning something entirely new. Who Knows? But for some, the following action may be a Calling that Resonates. Yes, there is an option that is doable by the shakers and "needle movers". It's a collective action item that needs to be a collaboration with everyone doing the lifting together. To learn more, listen to this "Town Hall" video to see if this may be something you're moved to help co-create now.

If so, you can sign up online to do the NOL process. And if not, perhaps you would like to simply get on the InPower mailing list to keep informed about this "new wave". "- Courtesy Kate Kheel

Tomorrow 5G smart phones could be mandatory – a Digital ID tragedy for all by the U.K.’s Sean Alexander Carney for Safe Tech International

“We’re at the threshold of the QR code society, which is a surveillance economy – where you are the product, giving your profitable data through every digital transaction with a smart phone Digital ID app. Like a product on a shelf, a human acquires an ID number and barcode (QR code), to be tracked anywhere like a pet or a prisoner with a GPS bracelet. Wearables can only assist in the “progressive” Digital ID world.” []

“Author Renata Avila, also recognises that we are living in times of “digital colonialism” “referring to the deployment of imperial power over a vast number of people, which takes the form of rules, designs, languages, cultures and belief systems serving the interests of dominant powers. In the past, empires expanded their power through the control of critical assets, from trade routes to precious metals.”

Tomorrow 5G smart phones could be mandatory – a Digital ID tragedy for all - Safe Tech International

Note: Sean is also the creator of the internationally award-winning documentary film “Remembering Nearfield.” Remembering Nearfield on Vimeo 9 minutes

A Few News Items:

FEATURED:

A comprehensive mechanism of biological and health effects of anthropogenic extremely low frequency and wireless communication electromagnetic fields Dimitris J. Panagopoulos1,2* Igor Yakymenko3 Geoffry N. De Iuliis4 George P. Chrousos1,5 REVIEW article Front. Public Health, 03 June 2025 Sec. Radiation and Health Volume 13 - 2025 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1585441

TECH SAFE 58: Author Shannon Rowan! Author of the new book 'The Red Shoes; Our Devil's Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop It'. See Shannon's website: https://wifi-refugee.com/

704 NO MORE From Ma4SafeTech: 704 No More! Help Protect Our Communities from Close-range Cell Towers includes 3-minute video from CHD, also here: 704NoMore.org

Katie Singer from Katie Singer's Substack Who will win the water: computers or living creatures?

NEWS AND NOTES

AUTOMOBILES: Boston traffic jammed through city after electric car fire shuts down Mass Pike westbound An electric car fire on the Mass Pike shut down part of the highway in Boston and jammed traffic in several parts of the city Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, the car caught fire just after 7 a.m. on the westbound side of the Pike beyond the Prudential Tunnel. Making matters worse, several cars also hit debris on the road in that area. The driver of the electric car later told WBZ-TV he believed that debris punctured the battery at the bottom of his electric Chevrolet, causing to burst into flames and later explode.

AUTOMOBILES: Tesla is headed to trial over another deadly Autopilot crash

BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL INDUSTRY: The Big, Beautiful… Broadband Bill? . Due to the expansive nature of the budget reconciliation, changes to the federal landscape will impact connectivity in a number of ways, including wireless/mobile services, fiber-broadband infrastructure deployment, and program eligibility. The One Big, Beautiful Bill may incentivize internet service providers to build in rural areas, but it also may make it harder for low-income households to qualify for affordable service options. The law will open up spectrum to wireless companies who want to expand or improve their networks, but could potentially hamper future developments in Wi-Fi. And it boosts workforce development opportunities, potentially opening up opportunities in the broadband industry for workers, if they are able to qualify for Pell funding. (NO MENTION OF TOWERS AND ANTENNAS, as noted here: Did You Hear the One About the OBBBill News Coverage that Fails to Mention that the U.S. Was Just Handed Over to the Wireless Industry?

BIG TECH Einar Norway Trump's America gives full throttle to wireless telecoms

CHILDREN HEALTH EMF: Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Field Emissions and Neurodevelopmental Outcomes in Infants: A Prospective Cohort Study

CHILDREN SCROLLING TO DEATH: Defeating the Tech Narcissists (with Gaia Bernstein) || The Podcast for Parents Worried About Social Media

ENF: ANFR (France): Public consultation on the evolution of the exposure limits to electromagnetic fields Consequently, the ANFR submits to public consultation, in application of article L123-19-1 of the environmental code5, from Thursday July 10 to Friday September 12, 2025 inclusive the following thresholds of atypical points:

• adjustment of the threshold to 9 V/m in urban areas;

• maintaining the threshold at 6 V/m in rural areas.

The ANFR also proposes that the effective date of these new thresholds be set at 1er January 2026 to allow coordinated monitoring by calendar year, corresponding to the annual report provided for by law. COURTESY JOEL

HEALTH: ENV HEALTH NEWS 5G wireless radiation linked to altered brain waves during sleep A recent study published in NeuroImage found that individuals with specific gene variants who are exposed to 5G frequencies experienced changes in their brain wave activity — measured via an EEG — during sleep.

HEALTH: ZERO HEDGE Wearables, 5G, & AI

HEALTH: The Science Finally Catches Up: New Research Confirms ADHD as an Evolutionary Advantage, Not a Disease For over three decades, I’ve been saying what the medical establishment didn’t want to hear: ADHD isn’t a disease, disorder, or defect. The latest study, published in the prestigious Proceedings of the Royal Society B just a few months ago, provides compelling experimental evidence that people with ADHD traits are superior foragers. Using an ingenious online berry-picking game, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania discovered that participants who scored high for ADHD characteristics consistently outperformed their neurotypical counterparts at gathering resources—exactly what we’d expect from evolved hunters suddenly dropped into sedentary, agricultural societies.

I abhor the gamified research methods but appreciate the findings. I am 1000% certain that so-called EHS was (and is) also an evolutionary advantage.

In case you missed it, read about the vivaxis here: EMF/RF/Cellphones: I don't carry a vacuum cleaner or a refrigerator around with me either Phones and laptops: With a conversation between two generations, and a short clip between Olle J. and Keith C. also here: The Mysterious Vivaxin Field Sheila Peters

INDUSTRY: ZERO HEDGE NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNCATION NSF Advanced Wireless Research Funding FY 2026

OCEANS INDUSTRY MILITARY: First-of-its-Kind, Renewably Powered Ocean Buoy to Enhance NPS Research and 5G Maritime Communication Applications

REGULATION/UTILITIES CALIFORNIA: SB 332 Victory! Thanks so much for all your calls to members of the Assembly Utilities and Energy Committee this week. On Wednesday, SB 332: the Investor-Owned Utilities Accountability Act (Wahab) passed out of committee on a vote of 11 ayes, 5 no’s and 2 abstentions. Courtesy Alexander

SMART CITIES: BRICS and the Smart City of the Future: An instrument to promote "necessary behavioural change" BRICS is carrying the "sustainability torch" while the old US-led world order now appears to be in permanent decline.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS; St. Pete Beach resident upset about 5G tower outside her home

I love compiling the news, thank you for your support and especially for the paid subscribers, but like all individuals with EHS/EMR-S, access is an issue when a not at home, another reason why we do what we do. See you soon, Best, Patricia

