Safe Tech International: Smart Meter Harm Testimony Submitted for FCC 25-155
Here is a short paragraph that one testifier submitted about smart meter harm, as part of her comment.
Rosemarie Russell, Member of the Women’s State Legislative Council of Utah (EHS)
Re: Wireless Radiation, cell tower, smart utility meters I have been diagnosed with EMR-S (Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome). It is critical for me to be protected from electrical radiation. We use a hard wire telephone land line, wired ethernet for internet and we have shielded our home with expensive protective paint and various electrical mitigating devices. I have become increasingly isolated to avoid life threatening exposures. My auto immunity issues have increased. My symptoms include but are not limited to, loss of balance, headaches, chest pains, increase in heart rate and insomnia. I have Groceries and Rx delivered. Even a walk outside is painful. Doctor and Dentist visits are very difficult. Hospitals have no accommodations. I opted out of the electrical smart meter that was forced onto my house and was charged $228.00 to do so and I am paying $22.00 per month for the opt out meter. Washington County Water Conservancy District Manager, Ron Thompson, refused to let me opt out of the “smart” water meter despite my sending him a letter from my Doctor. I have measured radiation from my neighbors meters trespassing on to my property as well as WiFi from several surrounding residences.
REPLY COMMENTS: International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields
There is a May 15 deadline to submit comments for another proceeding: CTIA “The Wireless Network’s” intention to remove environmental and historic protections.
Also, There is documented research that Microwaves and Smart convection ovens not only emit the same EMF waves, but they deplete B12.
I feel very sick, dizzy, and nauseous when I use my Counter oven.
I use No chemicals in my apartment; using hand made olive oil soap and baking soda for everything.
I have a counter water filter, and several air filters- Dr Mercola's and Alen Air filters.
There is massive static electricity all the time in the air because of sticky metals and micro and EMF radiation waves.
And my hair has been destroyed with sticky, metallic knots and static. My hair literally magnetically twists and knots itself in micro-knots which I have been documenting in photos and evidence for 3 years. This has caused me great tears, and hours of frustration attempting to get the twisted knots out of my hair.
Thank you.
I am exactly like Ms Russell from Utah. I live under a 5G tower, next to a 4 lane major highway. I can feel the heavy waves of EMF, EMR ElectroMagnetic Frequency- Radiation waves pouring into my apartment, worsened by a WIFI field all around me of 9 other apartment's wifi, that causes continual dizziness, woozy-ness, brain fog, headaches, nausea, severe muscle cramps, nerve pain, and sinus drainage. I am a biochemical doctor who has been in the hospital 4 times in 2 years for life threatening salt crashes, hypothyroidism, severe chemical-sensitivity allergic reactions, severe rash to Al lake Red, Blue & Yellow dyes and low B vitamins. Through my own research on NIH, PubMed and Chemical sites, I have found the research documenting the symptoms of: Dizziness, headaches, nausea, body aches, pain, and cramps, brain-fog all from EMF, EMR that depletes the calcium, potassium and sodium from the brain electrical gate channels of neurons, and body nerves. All air, detergents, cosmetics have been filled with heavy metals that conduct the EMF, EMR Waves in All the air, our clothes, our hair, and our bodies. The EMF, EMR, heavy metals, and 3000 plus synthetic chemicals are also endocrine disrupters, affecting thyroid, adrenals, testosterone and estrogen. The extreme chemical poisoning in the air, water, all detergents, fragrances, and food also affects the lungs, liver, kidneys, intestines, blood, brain and immune system with neurotoxins, cancer agents, auto immune diseases, severe body aches, pain, and limiting mobility.
I, also, am trapped in my apartment; I feel sick, dizzy, overheated when I go outside. I wear a 3M carbon mask outdoors to blog SMOG, and High chemicals at doctor offices or grocery.
I also order supplies to apartment 95% of the time. It is miserable, and I have had scary, dizzy, nausea spells while driving and barely return safely to apartment. ALL these symptoms and affects have rapidly increased in last 20 years, and deliberately, specifically with the installation of 5G towers all over America, the South, every 150feet for 'smart cities' during COVID- the perfect reason to shut down and install 5G, new smart meters, devices, and fill all residences with massive force fields of metals and Electromagnetic Radiation Frequency fields that disrupt the natural human body electrical system salts, hormones, immune system, digestive enzymes, vitamins, and the natural intestinal
flora.
PLEASE STOP the EMF, EMR Fields. Please STOP the 5G towers radiation. PLEASE STOP the heavy metal and chemical and synthetic poisons. And companies having 2 years to remove Food dyes is not Fast enough!!! FDA.
Thank you very much. LR Sipes BS, DC