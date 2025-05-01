At my other substack, I posted some of the comments that have just been submitted to the FCC for 25-133 Delete, Delete, Delete.

Re: Wireless Radiation, cell tower, smart utility meters I have been diagnosed with EMR-S (Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome). It is critical for me to be protected from electrical radiation. We use a hard wire telephone land line, wired ethernet for internet and we have shielded our home with expensive protective paint and various electrical mitigating devices. I have become increasingly isolated to avoid life threatening exposures. My auto immunity issues have increased. My symptoms include but are not limited to, loss of balance, headaches, chest pains, increase in heart rate and insomnia. I have Groceries and Rx delivered. Even a walk outside is painful. Doctor and Dentist visits are very difficult. Hospitals have no accommodations. I opted out of the electrical smart meter that was forced onto my house and was charged $228.00 to do so and I am paying $22.00 per month for the opt out meter. Washington County Water Conservancy District Manager, Ron Thompson, refused to let me opt out of the “smart” water meter despite my sending him a letter from my Doctor. I have measured radiation from my neighbors meters trespassing on to my property as well as WiFi from several surrounding residences.

REPLY COMMENTS: International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields

There is a May 15 deadline to submit comments for another proceeding: CTIA “The Wireless Network’s” intention to remove environmental and historic protections.

Zoom Call Today: National Call for Safe Technology/Wired Broadband Call Today 2-3 pm ET

There is a zoom call today. It can be very helpful and supportive to attend working calls and meet and network with others.

The National Call - Federal Bills / FCC Filings Meeting, Thursday May 1, 2025, 2-3pm ET Here's the registration link for the Federal Bills meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/D2HCn5x6QOqpue3de-NZzA

After you register, you will receive a list of telephone numbers where you can call in to the meeting.

Agenda:

2:00-2:03 Hello's and Introductions

2:04-2:22 Hearings and updates on bill movements / new bills

2:23-2:35 Field Updates

2:36-2:45 Updates on setting up meetings w/ fed electeds

2:46-3:00 Reply comments to FCC's public notice to 'Delete' regulations (filed Mon, 4/28/25) / Initial comments to CTIA's petition to get rid of environmental review under NEPA (filed Wed 4/30/25). Reply comments to CTIA's petition due May 15, 2025.

If you're interested in joining on the Reply Comments to CTIA's petition, please provide the following:

Federal Bills: For updates on bills and a recap of the prior (118th) Congress, see: https://ehtrust.org/congress/. Speak out, while we still can on 18 new bills! Contact your U.S. Rep / Senator this week. Forward this email to your email lists.

Please consider signing the group reply comments!

