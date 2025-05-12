NATURE: (PDF) Einar Flydal-Are We Killing The Bees March 2014 2014 RECENT ARTICLE about previous study: «Are we killing the bees?» – gjensyn med et foredrag fra 2014 | Jeg har noe på hjertet …

NATURE: THE ELECTRIC FOREST--TREES RESPOND TO A SOLAR ECLIPSE: Unorthodox research just published in a peer-reviewed journal of the Royal Society suggests that spruce trees can respond collectively to solar eclipses. During a partial eclipse in Oct. 2022, electrodes attached to trees in an Italian forest registered a synchronized bioelectrical reaction indicative of shared experience and possibly even communication. Full story @ Spaceweather.com. (Electrodes were attached to spruce trees in Italy during the Oct. 25, 2022, partial solar eclipse.) (note, and every new and full moon, just like humans)

SMART METERS/EMFS: PAUL HARDING FREQUENCY GEEK Not feeling the best? You could have PLC. North America utilizes a frequency of 60 Hertz and Europe uses 50 Hertz. Everything that requires alternating current (AC) electricity uses either one of these frequencies, depending on where you live. If it were just 50 or 60 Hertz there wouldn’t be a problem, but unfortunately a byproduct of energy efficiency devices adds quite a bit of other frequencies to the E-field. The byproduct was referred to as electrical sewage by Dave Stetzer and Martin Graham EE, PHD. Sam Milham MD, MPH wrote a book about it titled Dirty Electricity. A common term used in the power quality field refers to it as supraharmonics

SMART METERS: Oppose Mandatory Smart Meter Policy PETITION Suwanee Valley Electric has synopsis of issues and references

SMART METERS: INDUSTRY ARE SMART METERS REALLY DANGEROUS? WHY YOU DON'T NEED TO WORRY One of the main concerns consumers have about smart meters stems from worries about being exposed to the RF radiation they emit. While it's true that you might be exposed to some RF radiation if a smart meter is installed at your home, the amount will be negligible and not enough to harm you in any way. You're exposed to more RF radiation while using a cell phone than from a smart meter. According to a study by Honeywell (PDF), RF exposure from cell phones can be up to 10,000 times greater than that from smart meters. Even a Nintendo DS with Wi-Fi gives off more RF radiation than a smart meter.

SMART METERS: 'I'm trying to minimize my exposure': Residents sue Cuyahoga Falls over new meter mandate A group of Cuyahoga Falls residents is suing the city over the mandatory installation of a new generation of electric and water smart meters. The lawsuit, filed in Summit County Common Pleas Court, alleges health risks and privacy concerns involving the meters and the radio frequency electromagnetic field radiation (RF-EMF) they emit. The residents are asking Judge Jennifer D. Towell for a declaratory judgment confirming the mandate violates the Ohio Constitution and barring the city from cutting off water or electric service for refusing to install the new meters. No opt-out option for residents Jensen Silvis, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a recent interview that he's not sure why the city didn't allow an opt-out provision. []Renee Hedges, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, said the new meter would be a threat to her battle with a rare cancer. She said doctors have advised her to limit her exposure to the type of radiation produced by the new water and electric meters. "I want an opt-out, that's all," Hedges said. "I want the option to not have that flow through my house. I'm trying to minimize my exposure."AND Group of Cuyahoga Falls residents sue the city city A group of residents in Cuyahoga Falls is suing the city because of a new mandatory installation of new smart electric and water meters. The lawsuit was filed in Summit County Common Pleas Court and alleged the smart meters present health risks and potential privacy violations. It stated that some people have asked city officials if they could opt out, but officials said no options were available. Some residents are upset and believe they have been coerced into allowing the smart meters to be installed so their utilities would not be shut off. News 5 will continue to follow this story and give updates when the city responds to the lawsuit.

SMART METERS: Why Columbus' new water meters are raising some customer bills The City of Columbus is working to replace over 300,000 aging water meters across Central Ohio — a switch that's unexpectedly flooding some customers with higher water bills. Why it matters: The new meters are more accurate and efficient, eliminating the need for manual readings, per the city. They'll be more user-friendly, eventually featuring a new online customer portal, and will allow the city to switch from quarterly to monthly billing. By the numbers: It's a $125 million project impacting over 1 million people, including in some suburbs that contract with Columbus for water services. Catch up quick: The Enhanced Meter Project started in 2023 and is gradually rolling out across neighborhoods, with an estimated completion in 2027. How it works: The water meter you see outside your home is just a remote, connected via a wire or small cable to an actual indoor meter where water passes through. As they age, the remote may "slow down" and not reflect true consumption, Public Utilities department spokesperson George Zonders tells Axios. That's why customers should regularly verify outdoor and indoor readings match. What they're saying: "What we're finding is that for some customers, the difference between the inside meter and outside remote is enough that the last inside reading on the old meter will show up on their next bill as a usage spike," Zonders says. The new meters won't have outdoor remotes and will transmit consumption data digitally.

SMART METERS: Smart Meter Battle in Ohio – Citizens Fighting Water Shutoff Attorney Warner Mendenhall and plaintiffs discuss their lawsuit against the city of Streetsboro which threatened them with a water shutoff if they did not comply with mandatory installation of invasive and potentially dangerous smart meters on their home. 22 MINUTES VIDEO

5/13 LAST LAST CHANCE TO VOICE OPPOSITION TO LOSS OF LANDLINE SERVICE Final opportunity to speak your thoughts: Remote Public Participation Hearing: May 13 at 2:00 p.m. and/or 6:00 p.m. To comment publicly and/or listen: 1-800-857-1917 Passcode: 6032788# Press *1 to comment If needed, further info and instructions: https://www.attconnects.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/ATT_CA-Public-Notice_PPH_mailed-03.14.25.pdf Also, please submit a comment to the proceedings docket. The Utility Reform Network (TURN) claims that over a million Californians rely on landlines. These customers depend on the reliability, safety and voice quality of landlines because cell service is inadequate in their area or they are unable to tolerate wireless emissions. To date, copper landline connectivity remains the superior technology in homes, businesses, schools, government, etc. You can see comments submitted by others before submitting your own Click on Add Public Comment: apps.cpuc.ca.gov/p/R2406012 COURTESY EMF SAFETY NETWORK

5/13: Tues. May 13th via zoom C4ST speaker Dr. Riina Bray, MD: "Empowering Minds: Educating Children, Teachers, and Communities on Environmental" beginning at 7:30pm ET Follow this weblink for the full invitation and zoom details

5/15: Deadline for Reply Comments to FCC re: CTIA proposal to eliminate NEPA and NHPA protections See: CTIA Requests FCC 'update' (obliterate?) Rules re: National Environmental Policy Act and National Historic Protection Act To Sign on to the National Call’s Reply Comment: If you would like to join in on the comments, please email with the following and we will add you to the comments: Your name Your organization (if applicable) City State, and if you have been injured by an exposure The National Call for Safe Technology <hello@thenationalcall.org>

5/21: MA4SAFE TECHNOLOGY Monthly Update Meeting 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us on Zoom to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others!

Hear updates on science, active bills filed, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome.

5/28 Free Public Education Webinar: Wireless Risks & Safer Technology Solutions! Date & Time May 28, 2025 06:00 PM Louisiana advocate Shari Champagne joins Cece Doucette of Massachusetts for Safe Technology in this fact-filled introductory level discussion for citizens, public servants and health care practitioners everywhere!

