“In my case, removal of smart meter transmissions reversed the decline of my white blood cells and lymphoma concerns. However, I continue suffering because EMFs continue increasing and are impossible to avoid – my pains and other health problems increase alongside EMF intensity.”- Kirstin Beaty, Smart Meter Mass. Testimony – Last Tree Laws Massachusetts

It’s fall in New England, with apple cider, foliage, and people standing outside the grocery store asking shoppers to sign petitions for state-wide ballot initiatives.

This year, EMF is in the paperwork pile in Massachusetts. So is the question of smart meters.

Last Tree Laws Ballot Initiatives

For years, former teacher Kirstin Beatty of Last Tree Laws has been attempting to move the needle on a number of topics, but especially on EMF/RF issues.

For years, she has submitted a number of legislative bills “By Request,” meaning that her legislator submitted the bill on her behalf, but is not necessarily endorsing it. (To see bill attempts by Kirstin visit the Massachusetts legislature and enter search terms into a bill search, such as Beatty or radiation or wireless to see some relevant bills, when the website is cooperative)

Submitting a bill “by request” is somewhat of a death knell, but efforts persist each 2-year session.

In addition, “THE MASSACHUSETTS LEGISLATURE is one of the least effective, least efficient, and least transparent legislatures in the nation. In 2023, only 21 bills (of 10,500 filed) were passed,” according to Jeanne Kempthorne in a Sept. 7, 2024 editorial in the CommonWealth Beacon.

Attempted Legislative Efforts

At Last Tree Laws Kirsten has gravitated to proposing legislative solutions. On her site, she highlighted some of her bill efforts this year.

(Unfortunately, as I write this article, the website for the MA Legislature is not working, which I have experienced repeatedly)

In addition to legislative bills, Kirstin has been submitting ballot initiatives for voters on EMF/RF topics. This year, she has three different petitions that have advanced past the initial stage of approval by the Attorney General.

“Our initiative petition i limits tech radiation or ‘EMFs’ to protect our health via:

Engineering

Software design

Installation choices

State monitoring division

Financial penalties & more

to be ‘As Safe As Reasonable & Achievable’ based on existing science . - Last Tree Laws



Politico Massachusetts: “Ballot Bonanza,” “Advocates are turning to voters to get their bills passed.”

On September 4, regarding Massachusetts politics, Politico reported, Ballot bonanza begins “Forget the Legislature. Advocates are turning to voters to get their bills passed. Statewide rent stabilization, reducing the state’s income tax rate and ending legislative stipends are among the record 40 questions that got the green light from the attorney general to continue on the path toward the 2026 ballot. Ok, sidestepping the Legislature isn’t that simple. Getting initial approval from Attorney General Andrea Campbell was the easy part. Proponents of each of the initiatives now face a series of logistical, financial and potentially legal challenges to putting their measures before voters next year. Campaigns are already gearing up to collect the 74,574 signatures from registered voters in the state they’ll need to file with secretary of state by early December. After that, unless the Legislature weighs in, they’ll need to collect 12,429 more signatures next summer.

Attorney General Campbell Reportedly Approved 44 Petitions

On September 4, a Mass.gov Press Release reported, “AG Campbell’s Office Certifies 44 Initiative Petitions.” “Boston — After a thorough review of 47 initiative petitions, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell’s office has determined that 44 proposals meet the requirements outlined in the Massachusetts Constitution and may proceed to the next step in the process towards appearing on the November 2026 ballot. The AG’s Office certified the 44 petitions, including 40 proposed laws and four proposed constitutional amendments. Some petitioners submitted multiple petitions on the same subject. Three initiatives were not certified because they do not meet the requirements outlined in Article 48 of the Massachusetts Constitution.” “I applaud the civic engagement of our residents, who filed a record-breaking 47 ballot initiative petitions this year,” said AG Campbell. [] A list of the petitions and the AG’s certification decisions are available on the AG’s website . [] Proponents of a proposed law that was certified may now gather and file with the Secretary of the Commonwealth the signatures of 74,574 registered voters by December 3, 2025. Once these signatures are verified, the proposal will be sent to the State Legislature in January 2026 for its consideration on or before the first Wednesday of May 2026. If the Legislature does not enact a proposal, proponents must gather 12,429 additional signatures from registered voters by July 1, 2026, to place the proposed law on the November 2026 ballot.

Three different versions of the Ballot Initiative that address both wireless exposures and grid pollution were submitted by Kirstin Beatty of Last Tree Laws for the 2026 Election, to go before voters

The Attorney General’s Website page : Ballot Initiatives Submitted for the 2026 Biennial Statewide Election (proposed laws) and 2028 Biennial Statewide Election (proposed constitutional amendments) Read all initiative petitions filed with the AG's Office for the 2026 Ballot (proposed laws) and 2028 Ballot (proposed constitutional amendments).

Last Tree Laws Citizen Ballot Initiatives Regarding Wireless/EMF/RF

25-38 Initiative Petition for a Law Relative to Corporate Radiation Limits; Final Summary for 25-38: Initiative Petition for a Law Relative to Corporate Radiation Limits 2 pages

25-39 Initiative Petition for a Law Relative to Corporate Radiation Limits and Compliance; Final Summary for 25-39: Initiative Petition for a Law Relative to Corporate 2 pages

The law would create a new division within the Bureau of Climate and Environmental Health that would evaluate compliance, recommend electromagnetic radiation limiting practices and ensure reasonable timelines are set for all requirements to limit electromagnetic radiation. Employees of the newly created division would be required to meet certain conflict of interest standards, violation of which would be grounds for a civil suit and financial penalties.

25-40 Initiative Petition for a Law Relative to Corporate Radiation Limits, Compliance, and Legal Challenge; Final Summary for 25-40: Initiative Petition for a Law Relative to Corporate Radiation Limits, Compliance, and Legal Challenge 2 pages

Ballot Initiative: Citizens Against Eversource, Smart Meter Choice and Informed Consent

In addition to Kirstin’s Bill, 25-44 Initiative Petition for a Law to Guarantee Analog Utility Meter Availability and Informed Consent for Wireless Metering was submitted by Eliseu DeSousa of Citizens Against Eversource and is also listed as approved. (I do not know this group, yet.)

25-44 Initiative Petition for a Law to Guarantee Analog Utility Meter Availability and Informed Consent for Wireless Metering

25-44 Initiative Petition for a Law to Guarantee Analog Utility Meter Availability and Informed Consent for Wireless Metering

Final Summary for 25-44: Initiative Petition for a Law to Guarantee Analog Utility Meter Availability and Informed Consent for Wireless Metering

Additional utility Initiative proposals by the same group also listed as approved:

Citizens Against Eversource | Facebook (If you are not on Facebook you can find contact information for the group listed on their application for the ballot initiative, on this page on the AG’s website.

The Smart Meter Connection to Polluted Power Quality

Kirstin’s requests include both RF exposures and polluted power quality of the electric grid. Although there are standards in place to protect delicate equipment, and the industry knows how to effectively filter out potentially damaging high voltage transients, there are no protections in place for residences, despite reported harm. Many so-called clean energy initiatives are introducing tremendous pollution onto the household wiring.

The long sloping line is the 60hertz cycle. The red jagged line is bio-active electrical pollution riding on the 60 hertz cycle.

The issue of polluted power quality exploded into health and safety discourse in association with the roll-out of wireless and powerline smart meters over a decade ago. Epidemiologist Sam Milham explained that there were women in neighborhoods in California who were experiencing the acute onset of symptoms, including disabling intolerance to field exposures, before the meter was even installed on their homes, when the neighborhood infrastructure was being modified.

16-minute video courtesy Ecological Options Network: (Turn Down the Volume)

USE A RADIO: Dr. Sam Milham, author of 'Dirty Electricity' ( http://www.sammilham.com/) , demonstrates how to detect, measure and mitigate dirty electricity in the home.



As K.T. Weaver wrote at the website Smart Grid Awareness | A Website by SkyVision Solutions, Consumer Protection Advocate, “As part of direct testimony [1] filed in an electric utility rate case in Arizona, Samuel Milham, M.D., M.P.H. stated: “It is my professional opinion that smart meters are a public health hazard.” Most people assume that when adverse health complaints are reported due to “smart” meters that the likely cause would be the intentional wireless RF emissions transmitted through air from the smart meter back to the utility. These reported health effects are certainly plausible based upon the evidence already presented at this website [2][3]. However, there are additional possible sources of electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure associated with smart meters, e.g., dirty electricity (DE).

As explained by Dr. Milham [1]:

“Dirty electricity” or “dirty power” are terms coined by the electric utilities to describe the electrical pollution consisting of high frequency voltage transients and harmonics riding along on the 50 or 60 Hz wave form and contaminating the electricity delivered to users. … The APS “smart” meters are electronic devices which replaced the old electromechanical analog meters used to measure electric power consumption for billing purposes. The smart meters have circuitry to measure power consumption and a microwave transmitter to send this information to the utility. The health effects of microwave exposures are well known. All transmitters, including the microwave transmitters in smart meters, operate on direct current (DC). The APS smart meters contain a switching mode power supply (SMPS) which changes the utility 60 Hz alternating current to DC. … Because it is at the front end of a building’s wiring, the dirty electricity from the smart meter’s SMPS has a gateway into that building’s wiring, and also into the earth via the house ground. The house wiring acts as an antenna and the fields capacitively couple to the body through the air within 6 to 8 feet of the house wiring or extension cords plugged into the outlets. … I believe that our evolutionary balance, developed over the millennia, has been severely disturbed and disrupted by man-made EMFs. I believe that man-made EMFs, especially dirty electricity, are chronic stressors and are responsible for many of the disease patterns of electrified populations. … It is my professional opinion that smart meters are a public health hazard.

The electric utility rate case referenced earlier in Arizona also contains testimony [4] submitted by a professional engineer to stipulate that “the Smart Meter causes a significant amount of noise on the 60 Hz signal.” [4] Some of this electrical noise is due to the SMPS contained in the smart meter, but it is also due to radiofrequency transmissions being conducted along house wiring and re-radiated into the home [5][6].” - Sky Vision Solutions (Bookmark this site for more smart meter information)

Smart Meters in MA:

Recognition of electrical poisoning has followed, - and not preceded - the installation of wireless and powerline utility meters in many states, despite the best efforts of many earnest activists. The deployment of Massachusetts meters by investor-owned utilities is in its early stages. Much of the work to prepare the grid for the meters was seemingly already conducted quietly in many unaware neighborhoods, alongside 5G, with sensitized individuals already reporting increased symptoms, including sleep disturbance.

MA utilities are not making bold public claims about the clean energy benefits of the meters as they did during the Obama administration; they are soft-pedaling the need to replace the meter fleet (not divulging that it is because it has reached its planned obsolescence) and not explaining the risks that the new technology poses, or the fact that there have been reports of health harm, including disability.

Although opt out information is available online for Eversource and National Grid, (electric) it is unclear whether or not the option is being clearly presented when postcards and notes are sent to ratepayers prior to installation. Despite the fact that National Gird is already installing digital transmitting gas meters, opt out information does not appear to even be available, (which may be in violation of the MA Dept. of Public Utility’s guidance?)

Although there is an emergency preamble to protect public health for both legislative no-fee smart meter opt out bills, (one for the House Rep. Reyes smart meter choice bill and one for the Senate, Sen. Moore's smart meter choice bill) (reminder the website is crashed as I write this) the deadline was extended until Dec. 3, giving the utilities plenty of time to install more meters. (In every state deployed this far, both Republican and Democrat, the health issue has been reduced to the question of an opt out, with decision-makers complicit in promoting a very poor technology choice, and the very real risk of stranded assets.)

Next Steps for Ballot Initiative Efforts at Last Tree Laws and Citizens Against Eversource

It is a very tall order to organize a drive to collect thousands of signatures from across the state when many of the individuals who are the most well-informed and concerned are actually in poor health as the result of their uncontrolled exposures, and when the majority of voters in the Commonwealth are not yet aware of the issue.

Press coverage of the 40 ballot initiatives is just gearing up. Policito noted, “Statewide rent stabilization, reducing the state’s income tax rate and ending legislative stipends are among the record 40 questions that got the green light from the attorney general to continue on the path toward the 2026 ballot.”

Voter rights, voter IDs marijuana, public records, protecting water and nature, income taxes, tenant rights, rent, autonomous vehicles, zoning, abortion, zero emissions are among the other topics this year. The local radio station offered an interview with the party promoting the legalization of psychedelics, noting that they are useful for PTSD and needed by war veterans, but no mention yet of multiple efforts regarding utilities.



Like the little engine that could, this is an uphill battle requiring incredible intestinal fortitude to address the myths regarding wireless safety, and the sustainability and energy efficiency narratives that have continued to prevail, especially in a green clean energy state like Massachusetts.

In addition, as we have reported numerous times, the MA DPU promoted the opinion of a mercenary tobacco scientist who also works for Philip Morris cigarettes to justify the safety of smart meters, in a highly irregular 2014 proceeding. Although no written testimony was filed by the consultant from Gradient, Peter Valberg, he is widely quoted in the order, although not named, introducing the false narrative that FCC limits are protective of non-thermal effects of non-ionizing radiation, implying either incompetence or corruption, and indicating that the compromised expert worked with the DPU to deny the health risks associated with the meters. Malfeasance?

Docket No.12-76 – Mass DPU Fileroom Scroll to the date to view 12-76-B order by Chair Berwick, the link does not reproduce here. (97 pages)

Many activists are spread thin attempting to support other efforts.

But it is clear that more ratepayers are increasingly aware that something stinks regarding decisions about the grid, worse that a dead cod fish.

The industry and its regulators have too many fingers in the holes in the dike.

Tech Radiation Story September 5, 2025 by Last Tree Laws

Tech Radiation Story September 5, 2025 by Last Tree Laws

”Why hasn’t government acted? The FCC is an industry-influenced failure, ignoring 2019 and 2021 court rulings to address the real-world environmental & public health impacts of wireless connectivity; ignoring widespread health, environmental, and scientific opposition to 5G & satellites; and continuing to auction more 5G wireless frequencies than in 2G to 4G combined all while deregulating installations.

Join! – Last Tree Laws Massachusetts Join or Subscribe

In case you missed it:

Broadcasting Gas Meter - by Ken Gartner - Bio-Safer Housing

What the Professional Grade RF Meter Says About the New MA Digital Gas Meter How often does the meter transmit, what does it transmit to, what is its range, what frequency is it using? Wouldn't it be nice to know?

Image Courtesy Eric Windheim, EMF Solutions: Microwave Pulses in Living Room 21 feet from neighboring smart meter

