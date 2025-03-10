https://www.thetechnocratictyranny.com/PDFS/Insidious_causes_for_outrageous_

utility_bills_081219_Final.pdf



I once described smart meter deployments and “clean energy” as a game of “Whack-A-Mole.” The industry and its partners devoted resources to suppressing, instead of addressing, issues that reared their heads.

This included the non-profit propaganda machine the “Smart Grid Consumer Collaborative” which had no consumers (now rebranded as Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative - (offering media manipulation techniques via “Modern Energy Messaging”)

The public is providing the antidote by documenting the history and telling the true story - Thanks to many volunteer, independent researchers, statisticians, citizen scientists, independent journalists, and the readers paying heed to harm.

Independent Research

D.W. Niwa compiled a comprehensive, referenced report about smart meter issues in 2019, including but not limited to billing impacts. She provided permission for it to be featured here.

© Debra K. Niwa, August 12, 2019. All rights reserved. This 187-page document has been created for educational purposes. Permission granted to print out on personal printers and to photocopy or to post online, if used in its entirety and without charge to the public.

(All links were accurate at the time of publication of the report but may now need to be accessed via The Way Back Machine Internet Archive.)

“Entries within sections are usually organized with the most recent information at the beginning of each section. Readers are encouraged to refer to the full version of sources.”

Gratitude to D.W. Niwa for permission to post.