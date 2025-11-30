Occasionally, I go to bed thinking about how to best present some idea that is running through my mind. Oftentimes I will wake up either with an inspiration, or I will turn on the computer and find something relevant in my inbox from an expanding community of colleagues. I am gratefully surprised /delighted for the assurance that “the grand conductor behind the scenes” is helping choregraph these synchronicities (as one of my teachers often notes).

Sometimes I also intentionally repeat information, or pull it out again in a stand-alone post for ease of sharing, or for additional focus, or for new readers. Here is a current 2-week process of collaboration with the cosmos - about learning and about propaganda.

David Charalambous is on a mission to help the public to recognize structured misinformation, to help individuals be more skillful when engaged in difficult conversations, and to help activists become more effective in their communications.

Meter Meter Pumpkin Eater - (and a Tobacco Scientist Named Peter)

November 14, SENSE METER I published a long deep dive article that included an industry promotional video about a new smart meter being deployed in Massachusetts. A few days later I downloaded the automated transcript of the 2 3/4 minute video, intending to dissect it as an example of how to introduce an extraordinary number of manipulations in less than 3 minutes. It’s been sitting in my drafts.

November 28, MINDSPACE I shared another post about the MINDSPACE document after discovering an industry promotional video online.

November 29; DECODING HIDDEN AGENDAS I saw a substack note referencing Robin Grille - Psychology for Paradigm Shift BACKLASH: a Global Crisis of Emergence (an essay series) PART 7 – Authoritarianism in Dominator cultures – and how to overcome the Backlash against Democracy. I was so grateful to see Robin noting that children feel empowered learning to decode memes. I believe adults also feel empowered decoding manipulative behavioral science.

Also on Nov 29, I read an article from A Midwestern Doctor from The Forgotten Side of Medicine entitled: Gratitude, Natural Medicine and the Art of Memorization Remembering the things we are thankful for where the doctor talked about enhancing how we learn and remember things.

In the background, I have also been listening to some interviews with David Charalambous of Reaching People. Rather than analyzing the “Sense” Revelo smart meter promo, I realized that readers can see clearly that the smart meter video expresses many of the tenants of manipulation, and that I didn’t need to digest it for others, and/or deny them the process of creating new connections, new brain neurons, and joy in the inquiry process. We’re wired for it.

INDUSTRY METER VIDEO AND TRANSCRIPT:

The smart meter that not only collects your aggregate usage data, but ‘ gives you more control’ because the utility is collecting all of your detailed usage data about individual appliances ”… because the public asked for it

Here is the repost of the industry video about the new Landis and Gyr smart electric meter, National Grid is installing on homes in Massachusetts, which has discovered when a ratepayer’s blood pressure sky-rocketed after the meter with its increased EMF/RF footprint was installed. (This story of immediate harm to health has been unfolding in homes across the country for over a decade.) 2 3/4 minutes

The Auto-generated Transcript About That Nifty New Electric Meter

“People are changing how they think about and manage their home’s energy resources.

For utilities to be successful they can’t afford to be blind to what’s happening behind the meter.

Sense gives utility customers a new understanding of what’s happening in their home and helps them find ways to control energy costs.

We use high resolution energy monitoring and machine learning algorithms to identify devices in the home and provide detailed insight on how they are being used.

Through the sense app customers get information in real time helping them understand what’s happening right now.

This drives significantly higher customer engagement than applications or reports that provide only an estimate of what happened yesterday or last month.

Customers can also set device alerts for example when the oven is left on too long. create energy goals and respond to rate-based alerts.

The resolution energy data can also help grid operators to pinpoint unpredictable loads to identify and integrate distributed energy resources and to detect voltage and other power anomalies.

Today the sense monitor is installed in the customer’s electric panel and connected to sense cloud through the home’s wi-fi network Sense provides apps for ios android and the web data can also be integrated into utility customer engagement platforms and other back office systems through sense apps.

Now thanks to our partnership with industry leader Landis and Gyr Sense will be built directly into the new Revelo meter bringing the power of our data to customers without the need for additional hardware

To demonstrate this breakthrough technology in our lab we’ve set up a cart equipped with revello meter running sense connected to various resistive and inductive loads that you would find in a typical home

Here we can see sense in action with a griddle heat lamp fan and fridge, the heat lamp is already on, now let’s see what happens when we turn on the 240 volt griddle. The wattage drastically increases and then as we turn it off decreases and disappears. Now let’s see the fan. This technology can be activated on any Revello meter for residential customers with sense on the Revello meter

Utilities can be assured that they are delivering new value to their customers.

Sense data and insights help people and their homes actively participate in a cleaner and more resilient power grid” - Sense for Utilities

M.I.N.D.S.P.A.C.E. - (Beware Acronyms and Weaponized Behavioral Science): Messenger, Incentives, Norms, Defaults, Salience, Priming, Affect, Commitment, and Ego

Here is that 8 1/2-minute industry promotional video outlining a toolbox that governments and organizations are using to control behavior i.e. ”enhance change communication”

“When you’re communicating change or using narrative and communication strategies in organizational change management, there are many tools that you can use and a powerful one from behavioral science is called the mindspace framework. This is a tool that has been developed by the behavioral insights team that works with governments around the world and was aimed to be used by policy makers to effectively communicate new policies and evoke behavioral change. So it’s a powerful tool that was actually developed by behavioral scientists for non-academic or non-behavioral scientist practitioners . “…..the nine key components of MINDSPACE - Messenger, Incentives, Norms, Defaults, Salience, Priming, Affect, Commitment, and Ego, and learn how they can be harnessed to enhance the persuasiveness and effectiveness of your change narratives.”



(Is even the name of the video “MINDSPACE: Enhancing Change Communication with Behavioral Insights” an engaging and intentional euphemism for manipulation and brainwashing?)

The MINDSPACE document that was published by the UK Government is here:

Going with the grain: influencing behaviour through public policy

Communications Analyst/Expert David Charalambous: The top 6 methods of manipulation used by the media

From the video The top 6 methods of manipulation used by the media



I usually do not post videos from Bitchute in part due to the ads, and because at times the interviewers are not well informed and can undermine the speaker’s impact. But if you have not yet given yourself the opportunity to hear David, this 53-minute video by the Activist Toolbox created four years ago is a powerful overview, and attentive readers will note that David is using the principles that he promotes, for example using metaphors and telling stories, as he shares methods for identifying propaganda. It is not focused on any particular topic. Although it was produced in response to a recent historical event it is universal and not polarizing.

The top 6 methods of manipulation used by the media 53 minutes video link

We are subjected to relentless brainwashing and manipulation by the media, but what are the influence tactics that are being used?

How easy is it to manipulate what people think?

Is it possible to shape what people believe?

Could we possibly be influenced to take certain actions?

Can our emotions intentionally be triggered or used against us?

Check out this interview with David Charalambous from the organisation Reaching People. David is an expert in NLP, the art of negotiation and tools of persuasion and he is dedicated to helping us better reach people with our messages and also understand the tools that have been used to manipulate us. In this interview we explore the core influence factors that we are subjected to in order to help us spot when we are being manipulated and also for activists with integrity to utilise some of these tools to help deliver our messages and better reach people.

David’s presentation includes a number of other slides outlining other schools of knowledge, carefully noting that they may have been created for positive use, but like any tool, can be weaponized.

More Resources: Reaching People Presentations – Reaching People

A Real-Life Example; Do You Hear What I Hear?

Here is some pro-industry testimony from the smart meter industry’s favorite tobacco scientist Peter Valberg downplaying the IARC 2011 Classification of RF as a class 2B possible human carcinogen…

David Charalambous spoke during our recent webinar “Unplug to Uplift:

“Most activists do not have an information problem. They have a communication problem” at 1 hour 46-minute mark

“Using Questions, Metaphors, and Stories”

David recommended this online resource from his site:

A family or community, especially with interested teens and/or polarized beliefs, that might explore the paradigms that David outlined, together, would be a beautiful thing.