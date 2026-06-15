Smart Meter Science

Smart Meter Science

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Confronting The Culture's avatar
Confronting The Culture
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If you haven't seen this 257-page pdf about the smart meters and grid, you should check it out. IT SHOULD BE PUT ON THE DESK OF EVERY OFFICIAL YOU CAN AFFORD TO SEND IT TO! IT DETAILS THE CRIMES! https://neighborsorganizingagainsttrespassingtechnology.blog/2026/06/10/legalconstitutionalandhumanrightsviolationsofsmartgridandsmartmeters/

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