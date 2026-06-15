Analyzing WARN Act notices and news reports, Public Citizen found that 25 of the 88 companies that avoided taxes in 2025 have collectively laid off at least 21,200 workers since the start of that year, despite raking in billions of dollars in revenue and spending millions on lobbying and campaign contributions. Consumers are also bearing the brunt of corporate greed.

Editor note: My comments about the tax issue are in bolded italics. The rest is from the sources.

I pulled out the names of the energy companies that I recognized, or if it had the word energy in the name. It would also be helpful if computing power could do an analysis of the smaller electric providers by percentage, in addition to just the top 88 largest corporations, because those served by smaller companies are also bearing the burden.

On June 11, Common Dreams published 88 Corporations That Paid No US Federal Income Tax in 2025 Spent $852 Million on Recent Lobbying, Elections by Brett Wilkins

“The result,” said the author of a new Public Citizen analysis, “is a self-reinforcing loop where corporate cash buys policy, and policy pays cash back.”

“The report, “The Current Price of Zero,” was authored by Eileen O’Grady, a researcher at Public Citizen’s Congress Watch division. The publication draws upon an analysis published in April by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) showing that at least 88 of the nation’s largest companies paid no federal corporate income tax in fiscal year 2025, despite reporting combined US pretax income of around $105 billion.”

Public Citizen“ The Current Price of Zero ”

“Our findings suggest that while Republicans lawmakers rewrote the tax code to enshrine massive giveaways to wealthy corporations, those same corporate tax dodgers poured millions into lobbying and political campaigns that yielded further tax breaks, which in turn has bankrolled even more political influence. The result is a self-reinforcing loop where corporate cash buys policy, and policy pays cash back.”

“If we calculate the companies’ collective return on investment—in this case, a ratio of their net profit as the taxes they saved relative to their political spending—they made a 3,000% return.[3]

Scanning the chart of the top 30, we see: Honeywell International, American Electric Power, Duke Energy, PG&E Corp., Sempra Energy, Dominion Energy, Ameren, Edison International, Cheniere Energy, Xcel Energy.

Includes lobbying and contributions from 2019 through 2024. Source: ITEP’s At Least 88 Profitable U.S. Corporations Paid Zero Federal Income Tax in 2025 (April 2026) and Public Citizen’s analysis of OpenSecrets data accessed May 2026.

“From 2019 through 2024, the 88 companies that paid zero in federal corporate taxes in 2025 spent a combined $712 million on lobbying. Altogether, these companies sent an average of 1,119 lobbyists to influence the federal government each year.[4]

The lobbying spending and average number of lobbyists totals include lobbying on all issues. While we do not know how much money each company spent lobbying on a specific issue, federal disclosures do reveal many of the issues and bills a company lobbied on. []

In total, 17 of the top 30 tax dodging companies (by 2025 US income) could use their 2025 surplus tax rebate money to fund their political spending for at least the next decade.[6]

Analyzing WARN Act notices and news reports, Public Citizen found that 25 of the 88 companies that avoided taxes in 2025 have collectively laid off at least 21,200 workers since the start of that year, despite raking in billions of dollars in revenue and spending millions on lobbying and campaign contributions.

Consumers are also bearing the brunt of corporate greed.

Thanks also to Public Citizen research director Mike Tanglis, whose June 2021 report, “The Price of Zero: The 55 Corporations That Paid Zero in Federal Income Taxes Spent $450 Million on Political Spending,” was a critical blueprint for this analysis.”

In the appendix we see those electric compnaies not in the top 20 that also made the list:

DTE Energy, WEC Energy Group, Telephone & Data Systems?, Atmos Energy, APA, CVR Energy

COURTESY 5GFree California

ACTION Critical Action Needed by Monday, June 15 Please help protect landlines from reckless Federal Communications Commission action

Please take this easy action today, Sunday, or Monday (max 10 mins).



Must be done by Monday 2pm Pacific time / 5pm Eastern time.



You are needed and appreciated. Information and instructions follow:

AT&T has petitioned the FCC to discontinue landline service. We must oppose this move to override long-established California state provisions that protect customer safety and well-being.

We face a critical JUNE 15 deadline for filing comments to the FCC. Two docket filings are due now (June 15) and two related docket filings are due June 22. You may submit the same comments by June 15 for all four dockets.



INSTRUCTIONS below.

Yes, the following could happen: The FCC will authorize discontinuance of service “unless it is shown that customers would be unable to receive service or a reasonable substitute from another carrier or that public convenience and needs are otherwise adversely affected.... “



​

If preemption of state regulations is FCC authorized, AT&T plans to end landline service to existing customers by July 2027. Some customers have already received notices from AT&T saying this discontinuance of service will take effect pending FCC approval!

Action: by MONDAY 2pm PT / 5pm ET

Please submit simultaneous comments to all four FCC dockets. Hundreds of comments are needed. INSTRUCTIONS below on how to file.

Comments should include specific information about the impact of this proposed discontinuance (or reduction or impairment) upon you or your business, including any inability to acquire reasonable substitute service. Over one million Californians depend on the reliability, safety, and voice quality of landlines because cell service is inadequate in their area or they are unable to tolerate wireless emissions. To date, copper landline connectivity remains the superior technology in homes, businesses, schools, government, etc.

Talking points ideas (or give your own story/circumstances):

Copper landlines work in emergencies when power is out. They supply their own power.

Cell phone networks didn’t work in CA fire disasters but landlines did.

Battery back-ups for modems and routers (needed for cable and fiber-optic connections) are unreliable and only last for brief periods, 24 hours, when sometimes needed for days and weeks.

Cell phone connections have cyber security risks.

Many human bodies are not compatible with wireless technology. People get headaches, ear ringing, vertigo, arrhythmias, nerve disruptions, cancers, and more.

Customers have been paying extra fees in their phone bill for years to maintain copper landlines.

Landlines are lifelines!

AT&T claims people are abandoning landlines, but many AT&T service reps are telling customers AT&T no longer services copper and they won’t install landlines anymore. This is in defiance of their obligation.

Some customers have given up landlines because AT&T was not maintaining them for months and years.

The alternatives to copper landline that AT&T proposes do not fulfill the bill for available, reliable, and affordable, which copper has been doing for decades.

No matter what type of phone one prefers, this action is about preserving needed protections and choice. AT&T hopes to completely skirt regulation.

HOW TO FILE FCC COMMENTS:

Go here: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/express to complete the simple form.



​Instructions to complete this Express Filing form:

Proceeding(s): Type 26-120, Press ‘Enter’ on your keyboard, Docket number and name will appear in box below, click on that, 26-120 will then be highlighted in orange. Then type 26-121, press ‘Enter’ on keyboard, click again on Docket # and Name below for the orange highlight. Continue the same: Type 26-123, then 26-125.



​(Note: If the website doesn’t display the docket name right away, wait a moment and try again. You might have to refresh the page.) Name of filer: your name. Primary contact email: your email address (not required). Address: (required) Four-digit ZIP code extension means just the four digits that sometimes follow your ZIP. Brief comments: Either type in your comments or paste your previously-prepared comments into the box. Press Continue to review screen. If okay, Submit your comments.

Print confirmation page for your records if you choose.

Thank you for spending a few minutes with this message, and for taking this critical action to preserve landlines.​

Note: the optional Standard Filing is good for organizations, groups, or to preserve a document’s format.

Go here: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/standard​

To learn more and to Sign an Easy Action Petition:

Check out TURN’s (The Utility Reform Network’s) Landline Defense Team ALERT:



​https://www.turn.org/landline-defense-team​

We suggest signing TURN’s petitions because it adds an extra push, but it doesn’t take the place of filing your own comments to FCC dockets 26-120, 26-121, 26-123, and 26-125.



Your docket-filing submissions are most important right now.

Big Thanks and Appreciation to Vicki for pulling this together for all of us! ​

And thank you to all for taking needed actions to preserve what works!

Sincerely, Julie, Charlene, Kathleen, and the entire 5G Free California team

Other Recent EMF News:

by Mon. June 15th- LANDLINE-SAVING comments due to FCC; Duke paid no income tax, Dr Rob Brown’s book

INCLUDES MORE INFO ABOUT EVENTS:



Courtney and Amelia Gilardi along with Massachusetts for Safe Technology will co-host our fifth annual World EMR Syndrome Day: USA on Tuesday, June 16, at 7 p.m.

MA4safetech Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, June 17, 12 Noon ET

SMART METER FORUM: Utility Smart Meter Harmful? WITH CECE AND KEN Jun 24, 2026 06:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Whole Body Detox Summit, starting on June 16th.



GET READY FOR...

THE SUMMER OF LUDD JUNE 28th – JULY 5th, 2026



More than 120 events will take place across New York City, affirming in-person connection and rejecting the corrosive effects of algorithmic technologies



The first-ever, free-to-the-public SUMMER OF LUDD will take place in New York City from June 28th to July 5th, 2026.

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