Bill H.3551 “with an Emergency Preamble for the Preservation of Public Health”

Dear House Chair Cusack, House Vice Chair Kushmerek, and House Members of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy,

I urge you to report H.3551, An Act relative to smart meters, out of committee before the March 18th deadline. As you know H.3551 would enable Massachusetts ratepayers to choose what type of utility meters to have installed on the property, without incurring any fees for choosing non-wireless-transmitting meters.

As I write to you, the House has just passed H.5151, An Act relative to energy affordability, clean power and economic competitiveness. Please be assured that Massachusetts ratepayers consider energy affordability to be an issue of primary concern, and that your efforts to reduce our state’s exceptionally high electricity rates are much appreciated.

We ask that you consider H.3551 as part of the same effort to increase energy affordability. DPU agrees that an opt-out from the smart meter program should be offered to every ratepayer, and has mandated the opt-out in DPU Orders 21-80B, -81B, -82B. The immediate problem is that the fees being charged by Eversource and National Grid for the opt-out ($34 per month for Eversource, $26 per month for National Grid) are beyond what most ratepayers can afford, on top of the already high electricity rates. DPU having no jurisdiction over rates charged by municipally-owned utilities, we know of one municipal water company charging $100 per month for an opt out.

Please keep in mind that the considerable effort to install the necessary infrastructure, as well as the meters themselves, will also be increasing ratepayers’ bills. According to Google’s AI, “Eversource’s plan to install over 1.5 million smart meters across 159 Massachusetts communities by the end of 2027 has a DPU-approved budget of $668 million. Costs are paid by ratepayers, currently appearing as a monthly charge...which may rise to nearly $5 per month.”

Please consider this policy paper by The Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University, which finds that a compulsory smart meter program is considerably less effective at reducing energy use, especially during peak hours, than smart thermostats, which are installed voluntarily by engaged users. https://www.thecgo.org/research/leapfrogging-smart-meters/

“If consumers don’t change their behavior to utilize the new technology, a large fraction of the benefit is lost. Although utilities’ experiences have been mixed, research demonstrates that customer engagement with smart meters has not met expectations.”

“Given a choice between designing solutions around customers or solving problems faced by utility managers (e.g., collecting meter data), utilities are likely to emphasize solutions that prioritize their needs over customer service. Although AMI smart meters can provide a number of ancillary services, they do not meaningfully increase the amount of information available to consumers or their ability to respond to prices. Those incentives provide clues as to why smart meters have not been nearly as successful as expected in helping consumers save energy and money.”

“The availability of newer technologies also underlies the objection of Western Massachusetts Electric Company to the state’s smart meter policy. Noting the rapid development of smart thermostats and appliances, they argued that AMI technology might be outdated quickly. They suggested that instead of forcing companies to use pre-determined technologies, Massachusetts should instead opt for a policy allowing more flexibility to meet consumer needs.”

I offer the above evaluation of existing smart meter programs so that you will know that there may be other, more effective, voluntary ways for customers to meet the state’s energy goals. Thus, making the opt-out unavailable because of unaffordable fees is not necessary for meeting the state’s climate goals and is not compatible with the state’s energy affordability goals.

Please let me add a few words about why ratepayers may want to opt out of the smart meter program:

I write to you as a representative of the Massachusetts Association for the Chemically Injured (MACI) and Massachusetts for Safe Technology. We have a significant number of members and colleagues who developed debilitating ongoing health problems immediately after installation of wireless utility meters on their homes. In some cases, symptoms were so severe that people moved out of their homes. Some people became unable to tolerate a normal work environment because they developed sensitivity to ambient wireless radiation. People who are already sensitive to wireless radiation or who develop sensitivity because of smart meters on their homes need the choice to avoid additional exposure before health problems turn into disability. Unfortunately, more and more individuals are learning that they need an opt out as the rollout of smart meters gathers momentum across the state.

Outdated 1996 FCC Guidelines for human exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields are supposed to ensure that smart meters are safe. But in 2021 the U.S Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit found FCC decision making “arbitrary and capricious” for failure to respond to thousands of pages of evidence of harm to human health and the environment. The court was shocked when oral arguments showed that the FCC had no studies whatsoever about wireless technologies after 1996, or about exposures from combinations of technology, or about cumulative effects over time. Thus we cannot say that the FCC guidelines assure safety.

Please also consider the social justice implications of large banks of meters in multifamily and senior housing. More meters mean more emissions, more potential violations of the inadequate FCC guidelines, and greater need for the no-fee opt out. I am sorry to report that we hear of emerging health problems associated with smart meters in multifamily and senior housing configurations.

I urge the committee to protect both the health and the pocketbooks of Massachusetts ratepayers by reporting H.3551 out of committee favorably and soon.

Finally, MACI and Massachusetts for Safe Technology want to express our gratitude to Representative Reyes for sponsoring this important bill, and to Senator Moore for sponsoring S.2306 on the Senate side.

With many thanks for your consideration,

Helen Walker

Massachusetts Association for the Chemically Injured (MACI)

Massachusetts for Safe Technology

Two Quick Actions:

Although the Senate version of the bill did not advance, the House version is still in process, until March 18.

Sign, and ask others to sign, this petition:

https://www.change.org/p/ma-legislature-pass-smart-meter-and-emf-health-harm-registry-bills

Send in, and ask others to send in, this action alert: https://action.nationalhealthfreedom.org/Default.aspx?isid=2685 --

New deadline of March 18

Longer Action - send email to the Committee

Subject: Please Report H. 3551 out of Committee by March 18th

Fact Checking

Costs

Note: on January 31, we published “Eversource roll out of ‘smart meters’ roils some Berkshire residents over possible health issues, increased fees, fire risks, privacy concerns” by reporter Leslee Bassman, The Berkshire Edge, (Western Massachusetts)

Eversource spokesperson Luis Pizano, Eversource director of smart metering and smart meter operations, was quoted as stating, “the meter itself will not add any extra cost whatsoever.”

This is problematic because as Helen noted, “According to Google’s AI, “Eversource’s plan to install over 1.5 million smart meters across 159 Massachusetts communities by the end of 2027 has a DPU-approved budget of $668 million. Costs are paid by ratepayers, currently appearing as a monthly charge...which may rise to nearly $5 per month.”

Fire Concerns

The Berkshire Edge article also noted, “In his two-decade tenure at Eversource, Pizano said he has not “seen any credible evidence of smart meters posing any kind of fire hazard.”

Watch for that word “credible.”

On Feb. 4 we published, The Ohio Register: Cleveland Smart Meters “Blown Off” Homes: Not An Anomaly Thank you again to Nick Rogers of the Ohio Register

On Feb. 4 we also published Underwriters Lab vs Smart Meter Fires: Commentary re. Berkshire Edge’s Eversource Smart Meter Article A Letter to the Editor/Outreach and thanks to the Berkshire Edge; Also for Fire Captains?. We clarified that Underwriters Labs stopped testing smart meters for over-voltage in 2014.

(And from Rhode Island regulators: And from RI Energy, effective January 1, 2025 (re: Advanced Meters--i.e. Smart Meters): “The Company shall not be liable for damage to the person or property of the Customer or any other persons resulting from the use of electricity or the presence of the Company’s appliances and equipment on the Customer’s premises.”

(Attachment 2 page 7 of 9) https://ripuc.ri.gov/sites/g/files/xkgbur841/files/2024-09/24-38-GE-Electric%20AMR%20%26%20AMF%20Opt-Out%20%28PUC%209-19-24%29.pdf

Courtesy Sheila R.)

Health Concerns

The Berkshire Edge article reported, “As for the RF exposure produced by smart meters, he relied on the devices having been approved by the Federal Communications Commission. “There is no radiation from smart meters that would be above and beyond what people encounter currently in their day to day lives,” Pizano said of AM/FM radios, garage door openers, television remotes, baby monitors, and cell phones. “[RF exposure] is there, it is everywhere, and it’s in devices that virtually everybody has in their homes already. … Smart meters are not going to be an additional significant contributor to the amount of RF that a person encounters in their day-to-day life.””

Smart meters have been “approved” by the FCC, but they have not been tested for biological safety, by anyone.

Smart meters, AM/FM radios, garage door openers, television remotes, baby monitors, and cell phones are not equivalent technologies, and voluntary consumer-use devices are not in the same category as the forced installation of an industry device that pollutes the home’s electric supply with high voltage transients.

Here is a link to testimony presented to the MA Legislative Committee advocating for a smart meter opt out bill, in 2017 by Dr. Martin Pall.

7,Pall,Effects,Meters,'17,#

[] all electronic meters generate and dump aberrant ‘noise’ frequencies – known in industry as Dirty Electricity (DE) – onto the indoor circuits and the downstream power supply. These frequencies create electromagnetic fields (EMFs) that are hazardous to humans, animals and plants, and also shorten the life of appliances and electronic equipment. And , though hard to believe, electronic meters are not UL-approved and do not have surge arrestors or circuit breakers in them to protect circuits, equipment and structures in the event of a incident involving the electronic meter or the utility wires – while our reliable and trusted non-electronic, mechanical-analog meters do have surge arrestors and do not need a circuit breaker. Fires caused by electronic meters are being reported – something which is unheard of with mechanical-analog meters. And it appears that homeowners insurance doesn’t necessarily cover fires caused by electronic meters.

See Also Courtesy Sky Vision Solutions: Radiofrequency (RF) Radiation Power Density Levels for Smart Meters, Various Biological Effects, and Exposure Guidelines | Smart Grid Awareness

See Also: Dr. Samuel Milham: “Smart meters are a public health hazard.” | Smart Grid Awareness

Privacy/Surveillance

The Berkshire Edge reported, “The monitoring performed by smart meters only reflects power usage and no other individual data, Pizano said. “We’re not interested in surveillance,” he said.”

This is perplexing because another company is reporting that its technology has been integrated into the meters to report which devices are in use in the home.

This short video (less than 3 minutes) explains the enhanced data collection.

Eversource is reportedly installing Itron meters. Itron has also partnered with Sense. Are the new meters being installed in MA by Eversource now collecting all of the personal device/appliance usage data from Massachusetts ratepayers?

We covered more about the meter story here re: articles being published in another Western MA newspaper from the Pioneer Valley - the Recorder:

“Eversource customers express concerns over smart meter rollout” The Recorder Gratitude to The Recorder (Newspaper), Franklin County, Massachusetts, and those activists in the Pioneer Valley speaking truth to power

This post has more information about how often the meters pulse data, (as well as transients on the household wiring that are linked to neurological harm in a portion of the population.)

More on Health

Ratepayers may experience symptom onset including sleep disturbance and tinnitus, with no awareness that the utility meter may be the underling causal factor.

Courtesy EMF Safety Network

It would be wonderful if responsible public servants at all levels were providing service to ratepayers and the public, so that the average citizen would not need to worry or even think about the safety and integrity of metering and utility infrastructure and technology.

We are not living in one of those ages.

Thanks for all you do.

