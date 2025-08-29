With thanks to Monique, Ken, Helen, Sharon, Doe, Cece

You can opt of a “smart” meter in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts without needing to go to housing court or the utility regulator, but as of now you will have to pay a punitive surcharge.

“As the tenant is the ratepayer, the tenant has the right take advantage of the opt out (for a monthly fee) that is offered by the investor-owned utility. National Grid offers opt outs for electricity and gas (for a fee). So far, Eversource allows an opt out only for electricity (for a fee).”.

Eversource Smart Meter Opt Out

NOTE: There has been an on-going attempt in MA for over a decade to pass legislation to guarantee a no-fee opt. In many states, the process of advocating for an opt out is delayed until the meters have been installed. The bill is still in process at the Statehouse. Read about the MA EMF bills here: https://sites.google.com/site/understandingemfs/massachusetts-emf-bills-2025-26, including how a bill becomes law. Courtesy Cece Doucette

Massachusetts Tenant Rights: Smart Meter Protections (inaccurate web legal guidance)

A colleague sent me the link to the following article:

Massachusetts Tenant Rights: Smart Meter Protections - tenant-rights.com 4 min read· published August 27, 2025

The article states; “Whether a landlord can require a smart meter depends on the lease terms, local building rules, and the utility’s authority. Utilities typically have regulatory authority over meter installations; tenants can raise privacy or disability accommodation concerns under the federal Fair Housing Act [1]. If a landlord or contractor enters your unit to install equipment without required notice, you may have tenant protections under state landlord-tenant rules and the housing courts.”

The article advises:

“Request written notice and ask whether the meter installation requires entry to your private living space.

Request a reasonable accommodation in writing if you have medical or privacy concerns; cite the Fair Housing Act when relevant [1] .

File a consumer complaint with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities if the utility installs equipment without consent or proper notice [2] .

Contact the Housing Court or use state eviction defense resources if installation involves illegal entry, retaliation, or threatens your housing stability [3].”

You do not need to do any of these things.

You just need to go to the utility’s website and ask to opt out, and you will be charged.

As the result of over a decade of effort from a dedicated group of informed MA residents before both the legislature and the Department of Public Utilites, the DPU included a directive for the investor=owned utilities to offer an opt out when approving the recent Grid Modernization plans. Not every state has opt out provisions.

Fair Housing Referral - A Dead End

My colleague Ken Gartner noted: “I will just reiterate an email I sent in December of 2024, where referrals to the Fair Housing Authority might just be a quick trip to the wastebasket.

Here is a memo from 2017, when HUD (Housing and Urban Development) stopped addressing cases concerning smart meters.

Read online: HUD-FHEO-Memo-Singles-Out-the-Electrically-Disabled-for-Discrimination-.pdf courtesy Environmental Health Trust

Opt out provisions vary by state, municipality, utility, and politics

The Eversource Gas Meter

In case you missed it, here is Ken Gartner’s post about the Eversource gas meter: Broadcasting Gas Meter iTron model EWQ-100GDLAS, new install in Massachusetts, based on this recent video.

