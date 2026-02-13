(when you look for the line from the meter to the antenna, a pattern emerges?)

Flora Damage and Smart Meters

When National Grid brought their smart meter pilot program to Worcester, MA, activists went door to door in a number of neighborhoods to inform unaware residents that they had been enrolled in a pilot program without their informed consent, and/or that a tower and antennas were coming to the neighborhood.

At the time, the utility and the city were extremely proud of the new technology and the claims about the meters. The Delphi technique had been used very successfully at the Green-to-Growth summit that was stacked with supporters (including employees of the MA DPU (utility regulator). The multi-day event for the environmental crowd, facilitated by an expert from Harvard, resulted is ratepayers stating that “they would like more information about their utility usage.” No mention was made of the pilot program. You can read about the summit and other utility strategies here:

energy.gov/sites/default/files/2024-02/25-06-2020_doe-voe-smartgrid-customer-engagement-report_508_0.pdf (Department of Energy and Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability



I mentioned the Delphi technique yesterday when Ellen Landauer wrote about her recent experience at a smart meter info session held by the local utility.

Developed by the RAND Corporation as a Cold War mind control technique , Delphi is used to channel a group of people to accept a point of view that is imposed on them while convincing them that it was their idea . In the 1970s and '80s, it was used to convince land owners of the merits of accepting General Plan maps.

The point is to create a climate of isolation in the meeting for those who do not agree. The idea of dissent is too scary, too exposed, and too anti-social for you to brave ridicule and the disapproval of your peers. So if you do dare to speak out you will be ignored, laughed at, maligned, shamed, boo'd or shouted down. Individual table monitors may goad a person they've identified as 'liable to make a scene' to loudly agree with you in order to make you appear to have a fringe point of view. The facilitator may allow this bit of chaos to continue for a minute so that the tension can be relieved and your question forgotten.

It is, therefore, the job of the facilitator to find a way to cause a split in the audience, to establish one or a few of the people as “bad guys” while the facilitator is perceived as the “good guy.” Facilitators are trained to recognize potential opponents and how to make such people appear aggressive, foolish, extremist, etc. Once this is done, the facilitator establishes himself or herself as the “friend” of the rest of the audience. The stage is now set for the rest of the agenda to take place.

But many Worcester residents did not fall prey to Delphi manipulations. With the support of local cable television station, WCCA “The People’s Channel” a devoted group worked to address the flood of propaganda, and dare I use the word- misinformation, about the pilot and the meters.

Mesh network where each meter is part of the network, including the lucky homeowner with the medusa meter with its extra collection capacities



Over 6.000 “targeted” installations (households and businesses) had opted out of the 15,000 meter pilot, with National Grid continuously attempting to backfill, with the plan for the mesh network at risk.

The delayed, rebranded, and over-budget pilot was finally begun with about 10,000 installs, with a reported retention rate of 98%.

“In Worcester, National Grid has pioneered a Smart Energy Solutions program in which 15,000 customers have access to pricing plans designed to help them save on their electric bills and prepare for days when energy usage is highest. The program encourages customers to take greater control of their energy usage and to save on electric bills by becoming more aware of how and when they use energy. In 2015 the SES program achieved a 98 percent retention rate, a 72 percent customer satisfaction rate and total customer savings of $1.25 million on participant electric bills. These Smart Rewards Pricing plan participants saved an average of $100 during the first year of the pilot. The average participant also reduced their usage by nearly four percent during peak periods of energy demand.3”



Note the Navigant-created report provided by a product defense firm is highly inaccurate. The critique is here: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Report-on-Misleading-Worcester-National-Grid-Smart-Meter-Pilot-Program-Results-Reporting.pdf

Note that Participants received lower base electric rates for participating in the pilot, as well as chance to win prizes/bribes for visiting the dashboard.)

ABOUT SMART METERS ON WCCA representatives from HaltMAsmartmeters share data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act inquiry in Naperville, IL about smart meter privacy concerns. Also, implications for the urban poor were documented in the Chicago Health Impact Assessment of smart meters: Heat, or Eat. Posted October 21st 2013 5:32pm.



Right-leaning chain-smoking Clare and left-leaning (now independent voter) yoga teacher Patricia created the first cable television show in the nation devoted to smart meters, where we mostly aired videos being made in other states, in a city where many residents do not own a computer.

We visited one fully deployed neighborhood, with the antennas clearly visible on the water tower. I could draw a line from the antenna to the meter, dissecting the damaged rose bush and the shrubs.

There was no monitoring for health and environmental impacts in the pilot, despite reports of harm in other jurisdictions. According to the book “Bending Science”- How Special Interests Corrupt Public Health Research by Thomas O. McGarity, Wendy E. Wagner the pilot met nearly every criteria for what I describe as decision-based evidence-making.

Even if you are not interested in football, - and recognizing that this substack is devoted to smart meters, I hope readers will appreciate the work that is being done by Peter Cowan from a variety of angles, to bring light to the EMF/RF issue.

Reading the Leaves: The Trees Near the 49ers’ Substation Knew First George Kittle just confirmed what scientists have been documenting for decades, and what it means for all of us.

Learn More: “Effects of Non-Ionizing Electromagnetic Fields on Flora and Fauna”

As reported by Microwave News in Sept of 2021

A detailed examination —likely the most exhaustive ever attempted— of the environmental effects of non-ionizing radiation has been published in Reviews on Environmental Health. “Effects of Non-Ionizing Electromagnetic Fields on Flora and Fauna” is in three parts, the last of which was posted today. They are:

Taken together, the three papers run over 200 pages in the journal and include more than 1,000 references. The authors are Blake Levitt, Henry Lai and Albert Manville. Levitt is a science journalist, based in Connecticut, and the author of Electromagnetic Fields: A Consumer’s Guide to the Issues and How To Protect Ourselves, first published in 1995. Lai is a professor emeritus at the University of Washington, Seattle. In the 1990s, he and N.P. Singh were the first to show that ELF (60 Hz) EMFs and RF radiation could lead to DNA breaks. Manville is a lecturer at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and, formerly, a wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Terpenes and Plants and Fires

Another area of concern regarding flora is that the plants may create more terpenes as a stress response/defense against artificial exposures, making them more flammable and further fueling deadly fires.

How the Impact of Electromagnetic Fields on Plants Can Greatly Increase Severity of and Even Occurrence of “Wildfires”: A Four-Part Structure Martin L Pall*

Closing Comments on the Worcester National Grid Smart Meter Pilot Program: Opt Outs, and Paying the Price for Advocacy

A key component of National Grid’s smart meter pilot program/experiment without knowledge and consent was that the company promoted its “free opt out” as indicative of its commitment to customer service and customer choice.

The commitment to customer choice has not been sustained by either the utility or its regulator. It was theatre.

Activists have lobbied with the legislature for over a decade to pass legislation providing a no-fee opt out. The effort continues.

The cable station WCCA paid the price for its advocacy for the community, with lack of funding and other issues that do not plague other towns, for example nearly Leominster with its beautiful state-of-the-art facilities. I believe that when all of the behind-the-scenes maneuvering comes to light, which it will, that the courage and integrity of WCCA’s Mauro DePasquale will be added to the list of individuals including former Illinois governor Pat Quinn, and now Peter Cowan, who were willing to speak truth to power, despite the risks and costs.

