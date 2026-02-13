Smart Meter Science

Smart Meter Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
10m

Converging calamities.....the jabs, smart meters, cellphones, microwave ovens....what do they have in common? We are in a nuclear war, and folks are starting to see it. They don't have to drop a bomb to kill us with radiation. Thanks for your work.

Reply
Share
LONG In The TRUTH's avatar
LONG In The TRUTH
9m

.....'off-topic', Patricia: not sure if they're on your or others' radar but, is there any reason to be concerned about an Internet service provider called 'GoNetSpeed'? They've been in my parking lot [van signage, is VERY understated; less than immediately discernible] - with a police cruiser, twice - working utility pole lines to which Spectrum apparently DOESN'T have exclusive access here.....AI Google return indicates they use 'fiber' (but unquestionably, wireless applications as well) and were acquired by a firm called, 'Oak Hill Capital Partners' five years ago.....without question, TIMING so soon after FCC's attempted [?] strong-arming of municipalities, ALARMS me.....

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patricia Burke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture