Pennsylvania Woman Scores Temporary Win Against Smart Meter Mandate

A Pennsylvania woman with a disability aggravated by wireless radiation from smart meters won a temporary court ruling allowing her to keep using a mechanical meter to avoid exposure. The judge also ordered her electric company to continue providing power to her home while her lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s smart meter mandate proceeds.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pennsylvania-woman-scores-temporary-win-smart-meter-mandate/