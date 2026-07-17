Updated July 17: Pennsylvania Smart Meter Lawsuit Update
EHT AMICUS BRIEF before SCOTUS Petition for Writ of Certiorari (25-7614)
*Supreme Court of the United States
Updated July 17: If you share the post, please use this updated version with more clarification rather than forwarding the July 16 email version.
The Environmental Health Trust submitted an Amicus Curiae (Latin for “friend of the court”) in support of a Petition for a Writ of Certiorari arguing against Pennsylvania’s PUC smart meter mandate.
*Public Utility Commission
This Case
“This case arises from a direct conflict between state Public Utility Commission mandates and federal and state statutes that condition the installation of advanced metering infrastructure (smart meters) on an affirmative customer request. Despite statutory language requiring customer initiation, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has imposed mandatory installation without consent, eliminating customer choice and overriding federal protections. The resulting inconsistency among state interpretations threatens national uniformity in energy policy, consumer protections, and constitutional liberties.”
Here are links to the Writ supporting documents:
PETITION INFO
Petition: https://bit.ly/SmartMeterPetition2SCOTUS
Petition PDF pages to read: Questions Presented (2–3); Introduction (5); Statement of the Case (15–20); Summary of Argument (21–23); Reasons for Granting the Petition (24–32); Conclusion (33–37)
Appendices: https://bit.ly/SCOTUS-docket-SMART-Meter-Appendices
EHT Amicus Brief in Support of Petition: https://bit.ly/EHT-Amicus-Brief
Pennsylvania’s Smart Meter Policy
Reminder: As noted by the National Conference of State Legislatures’ summary of state smart meter opt out policies, Pennsylvania’s policy is characterized as “unique.”
Act 129’s OFFICIAL name IS the “Electricity Generation CUSTOMER CHOICE and Competition Act”! — https://www.legis.state.pa.us/WU01/LI/LI/CT/HTM/66/66.HTM
If you share the post, please use this updated version rather than forwarding your email.
This is wonderful! Thanks to Dr. Rob Brown who got this ball rolling with EHT!! PA is grateful to EHT for filing this!