*Supreme Court of the United States

Updated July 17: If you share the post, please use this updated version with more clarification rather than forwarding the July 16 email version.

The Environmental Health Trust submitted an Amicus Curiae (Latin for “friend of the court”) in support of a Petition for a Writ of Certiorari arguing against Pennsylvania’s PUC smart meter mandate.

*Public Utility Commission

This Case

“This case arises from a direct conflict between state Public Utility Commission mandates and federal and state statutes that condition the installation of advanced metering infrastructure (smart meters) on an affirmative customer request. Despite statutory language requiring customer initiation, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has imposed mandatory installation without consent, eliminating customer choice and overriding federal protections. The resulting inconsistency among state interpretations threatens national uniformity in energy policy, consumer protections, and constitutional liberties.”

Here are links to the Writ supporting documents:

PETITION INFO

Petition: https://bit.ly/SmartMeterPetition2SCOTUS

Petition PDF pages to read: Questions Presented (2–3); Introduction (5); Statement of the Case (15–20); Summary of Argument (21–23); Reasons for Granting the Petition (24–32); Conclusion (33–37)

Appendices: https://bit.ly/SCOTUS-docket-SMART-Meter-Appendices

EHT Amicus Brief in Support of Petition: https://bit.ly/EHT-Amicus-Brief

Pennsylvania’s Smart Meter Policy

Reminder: As noted by the National Conference of State Legislatures’ summary of state smart meter opt out policies, Pennsylvania’s policy is characterized as “unique.”

Act 129’s OFFICIAL name IS the “Electricity Generation CUSTOMER CHOICE and Competition Act”! — https://www.legis.state.pa.us/WU01/LI/LI/CT/HTM/66/66.HTM

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