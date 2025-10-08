A first-person account of the recent ruling in Pennsylvania favoring protection of health and human rights. “I get to keep my mechanical meter on my house for now, and God willing, forever!”

FORWARD: Pennsylvania prohibits smart meter opt outs, by state law. The National Conference of State Legislatures maintains a somewhat incomplete list of state smart meter opt out policies that was created in 2019. “ [] as utilities increasingly deploy smart meters, a small number of groups oppose their installation, citing a variety of health and privacy concerns about the new technology. This opposition has led at least seven states to enact policies to allow customers to opt-out of having a smart meter installed on their home, while New Hampshire requires customer consent for smart meter installation and Pennsylvania law prohibits opt-outs. In another 22 states, utility regulators have ruled on whether utilities can implement opt-out programs on a case-by-case basis.”

A number of legal challenges have been attempted in PN and elsewhere, (including by the late Catherine J. Frompovich, who wrote extensively about smart meters for Activist Post and Natural Blaze - see below)

Subject: FW: Good News! Our First Victory over forced smart meters :) FANTASTIC!!! only the beginning, but hopefully on a roll. Date: October 6, 2025



Hello team, I am happy to share this good news! I get to keep my mechanical meter on my house for now, and God willing, forever!

Yesterday, October 3, 2025, I had my first real court hearing in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. I would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Alexia McKnight and Dr. Donna Ott for taking the time out of their busy lives and showing up at the court hearing in Harrisburg, PA, to support me! You both being there was important to me. It showed the judge and the defendants that I do not stand alone on this issue. Lexi and Donna were well-dressed and represented the smart meter group in a good and professional light! I was thinking of our smart meter team because I knew that many of you wanted to come but were unable to make the long journey. Your thoughts and prayers, however, were with us, and they were effective. All of the credit goes to God!

One of the things I sued for was a restraining order. This was to restrain FirstEnergy from putting the “smart” meter on my house or from shutting off my electricity for refusing the “smart” meter.

Yesterday, I had a deliberation (discussion) with Defendant FirstEnergy in the courtroom. The outcome is that FirstEnergy reluctantly agreed to give me my ask during the pendency of the litigation. Judge Wilson then wrote it up as an order (attached to this email) . In addition, if the mechanical meter breaks for any reason, then Judge Wilson ordered that it would be replaced with another mechanical meter, not a “smart” one.

The outcome was the same as if I had indeed been given the restraining order against FirstEnergy. I also feel that had FirstEnergy not agreed to this, that Judge Wilson would have indeed given the restraining order to protect me. Judge Wilson stated that she did not want to leave me in a state of emergency. She said that if FirstEnergy and I could not reach an amicable resolution for the pendency of the litigation, then she would make a decision on what would happen in the meantime to protect me. I feel that her decision was going to be in my favor. I expect that Judge Wilson’s strong actions persuaded FirstEnergy to do the right thing, in this instance. What happens next is that if I win the litigation, then the mechanical meter on my house becomes permanent.

This is my first win in court! I expect to have more wins in the near future. Overall, I got one of the main things that I was asking for! The rest will be decided later, after discovery, more litigation, and a trial. This is a big federal case, and it will set a nationwide precedent. I researched this, and I have not seen any other cases like this anywhere in the country. It’s a landmark case. Therefore, I expect the final judicial opinion to be published as a binding precedent.

I was proud that I, as a student member of the PA Bar, symbolically walked past the actual “bar” in federal court that separates those who are bar members and those who are not. Actually walking past the “bar” in the courtroom is symbolically a meaningful endeavor. My recognition of this symbolic meaning at that moment in time made it all the more important. Everything on this day came together like a beautiful symphony or a hymn. This was because of our prayers and God’s glory!

I, along with my support team being my dad, Lexi, and Donna, were up against 4 eager attorneys that arrived in defense. The defense included:

The PA PUC who was represented by the PA Deputy Attorney General and the PA PUC Deputy Chief Counsel, Kriss Brown. They were not authorized to speak at the court hearing because the judge declared them in default against me. That is because they did not respond to my lawsuit in a timely manner. It’s like they were put in a time-out.

FirstEnergy had two attorneys as well, named Erin and Nicole. Erin sat in the front and did the talking on FirstEnergy’s behalf while Nicole, a new attorney, sat in the back, observing and taking notes. Unlike the PA PUC, FirstEnergy did not use its Chief Legal Officer, being Hyun Park. This is because I included Mr. Park in my lawsuit as a defendant. As a result, FirstEnergy hired outside counsel.

So our win was no small feat!

The judge who signed this order is Judge Jennifer P. Wilson. She was appointed as a U.S. federal judge for life by President Donald J. Trump, and she has a very high rank within the court. Many other judges are magistrates and need to run for an election every couple of years. They are not appointed by a president. Moving forward, my case will have a magistrate judge. Judge Wilson was extremely intelligent, spoke well, and she was very kind! I was blessed to have had her as a judge.

I give all the credit for the win to God in Heaven! Our prayers have been answered swiftly and effectively! “For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh, for the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds, casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.” 2 Cor 10:3-5. May this important day be dedicated to the memory of Catherine J. Frompovich, who began defending our civil rights years ago and was called to heaven before the task was completed. Prayer warriors, please continue sending your powerful, sanctified prayers because this is not over yet, and we have a long way to go. I expect that this will take about 6 more months. {}

Gratitude & Light, Madison Rose Lucey, M.S. Juris Doctor Candidate

2014 PUC Correspondence to Pennsylvania Utility Customers about Mandatory Smart Meter Deployment (despite reported harm in other states)

Frompovich presented, prior to the November 2-3 hearing date, 195 pages of testimony (18 pages) and Exhibits she was prepared to present at court but was not permitted to do so. Frompovich has testified before the U.S. Congress, the FDA and various states legislatures and their committee hearings so she is familiar with how to present testimony. Frompovich’s apparent damaging expert testimony and 32 Exhibits were something PECO could not allow to get on public record, so the hearing became a trial format rather than Frompovich being allowed to present her testimony as originally presented prior to the hearing.

Particular exhibits Frompovich tried introducing often were objected to, especially anything having to do with cancer(s) and EMF/RF/ELF microwave radiation exposures since her case is the “seminal case” regarding cancer and EMF/RF/ELF for not only PECO but probably the entire microwave industry. []

Frompovich introduced into the hearing record Exhibit O, Cf. Complainant Exhibit No. 2 (Tr. Pp. 232 & 250) a graphic with two pie charts indicating the state of industry-sponsored versus independent, non-industry-sponsored research findings. Thirty-two percent (32%) industry-sponsored research found non-thermal adverse effects and 68% found no non-thermal effects; whereas non-industry-sponsored research found 70% non-thermal adverse health effects and 30% no non-thermal effects. One of the key criteria of fact-based science is any scientific finding that contradicts a majority of findings must be given standing. “ Negative findings are a valuable component of the scientific literature because they force us to critically evaluate and validate our current thinking, and fundamentally move us towards unabridged science.” [2]

Frompovich, furthermore, in her Brief introduced the apparent scientific mischief, conflicts of interest and probable fraud regarding EMF/RF/ELF ‘science’ as propagandized by industrial professional societies, e.g., ICNIRP, which PECO experts used as their scientific expertise and industry proof. Cf. Frompovich Brief pp. 39-45 (100-115)

Frompovich introduced into the hearing record the fact that AMI Smart Meters are not safe, and questioned why an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certificate of compliance and safety icon is not provided with each PECO AMI Smart Meter. Cf. Brief pp. 24-27; (70 for UL reference); Transcript p. 158 (12-21)



Many of the links to earlier smart meter articles at Activist Post and Natural Blaze are no longer active as ownership has changed hands. The text of Catherine’s 2017 article is here: https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/AMI-Smart-Meters-ILLEGALLY-Forced-on-Pennsylvania-Consumers.docx

“ [] Unfortunately, smart meter deployments continue throughout the world and in some locations consumer refusals are not allowed. Such is the case in the state of Pennsylvania where consumers are not permitted by the Public Utility Commission (PUC) to retain safer analog meters.

Based upon my review of peer-reviewed literature over the past few years, one of the studies that helped convince me that exposure to low-level electromagnetic fields (EMFs) could indeed be harmful included “Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity: Evidence for a Novel Neurological Syndrome.” One of the authors of that study was Andrew A. Marino, Ph.D. [1]

Recently, it is my understanding that Dr. Marino submitted an “expert report” as part of a case before the Pennsylvania PUC. In this proceeding several consumers have alleged that their health is being negatively affected by smart meters installed by PECO Energy Company [2].

The conclusions reached by Dr. Andrew Marino and presented in his expert report are as follows:

“First, [there] is a reasonable basis in established science for the Complainants’ concern regarding risks to human health caused by man-made electromagnetic energy in the environment, including the type of electromagnetic energy emitted by smart meters. These health risks are heightened in the very young, the very old, and in those with preexisting diseases or disorders. Second, electromagnetic hypersensitivity is a documented neurological condition in which the affected person experiences musculoskeletal, immunological, and/or neurological symptoms that noticeably flare or intensify upon exposure to man-made electromagnetic energy in the environment. About 5-10% of the general public are self-reported to suffer from this disorder. Third, the Complainants were forced into the almost impossible position of conducting experiment[s] on themselves to prove to PECO’s satisfaction that their claims of a link between their symptoms and electromagnetic energy from smart meters were sufficiently credible as to warrant some remediable action by PECO. Fourth, there is no justifiable reason for PECO to doubt the reality of the Complainants’ symptoms, to question their intentions in seeking relief, or to not respect and implement the advice they received from their physicians that exposure to smart-meter energy should be avoided. Fifth, chronic exposure to the electromagnetic energy from smart meters causes risks to human health that go far beyond the capability of the energy to trigger hypersensitivity reactions in sensitive persons. A large literature in experimental biology indicates that man-made electromagnetic energy, including that from smart meters, causes biological effects involving every essentially physiological process that occurs in living organisms. A large literature in nonexperimental biology shows that man-made electromagnetic energy, including that from smart meters, is associated with a plethora of human diseases. People who suffer from pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable, and all the Complainants suffer from such conditions. Sixth, PECO’s claim that the FCC has pronounced smart meter safe is spurious because the FCC has made that statement only with regard to the heating and cooking effects of electromagnetic energy. The Complainants have made no claims that smart meters are like microwave ovens. Seventh, PECO has claimed that expert committees have pronounced smart meters safe, but PECO has not acknowledged the blatant conflicts-of interests that infect such committees nor the serious limitations on their reports, such as the failure to address much of the relevant literature. Eighth, PECO proposes to expose human beings to smart-meter electromagnetic energy over their objection under conditions that would not be acceptable to any institution in the United States where human experimentation can lawfully be performed. Consequently, coercing the Complainants to endure the risks and uncertainties of such exposure is unwarranted, unjustified, and would amount to involuntary human experimentation by PECO.”

Regarding the exposure guidelines of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Dr. Marino states that:

“According to the FCC, smart meters and cellphones are safe when manufactured according to the presently mandated emission levels. But the FCC defines an emission level as ‘safe’ if it doesn’t result in adverse biological effects caused by heating or cooking of the exposed subject. Nowhere does the FCC say that smart meters are safe with regard to physiological changes [caused] by physical processes other than heating or cooking. That claim is unsupportable and counter-scientific, and has not been made by the FCC.”

To the contrary:

“There is a very large data base of empirical studies in experimental biology that demonstrates beyond reasonable doubt that biological effects can occur at levels of man-made electromagnetic energy actually present in the environment.”

And that:

“Consequently [there is] no rational basis to argue that PECO’s energy [levels for smart meters] is too small to matter.”

Regarding the symptomatology of the Complainants in the PUC proceeding, Dr. Marino states that:

“There is a sound basis in experimental biology that supports their concerns regarding the consequences to their health that have occurred and that may occur due to future chronic exposure to the electromagnetic energy emitted by smart meters. Under the conditions pertinent to the conditions of this case, coercing the Complainants to endure these risks and uncertainties is unwarranted, unjustified, and would amount to involuntary human experimentation by PECO.”

Whether the Pennsylvania PUC and PECO Energy will favorably respond to the reasoned arguments of Andrew Marino, Ph.D. is yet unknown, but if history is any lesson, they will likely remain with their heads in the sand (like the FCC) and proclaim that any claims for adverse biological effects from low-level wireless emissions remain “ambiguous” and “unproven. []” - Sky Vision Solutions Footnotes are live at article link.

See Also: Published Law Analysis: Smart Meter ‘opt out mechanisms should be offered to consumers’ so they can ‘exercise their privacy and data protection rights’

2021 Court Ruling Against the FCC Included Smart Meter Harm

Note that the 2021 court ruling against the FCC for its failure to justify its decision to retain 1996 exposure guidelines included testimonies about direct harm inflicted by smart meters. The FCC has ignored the court’s remand.

Injuries inflicted by smart meters and smart grid infrastructure are one factor driving the necessary scrutiny of wireless ‘safety’ and false claims about non-thermal effects of non-ionizing radiation. Smart meter installations are associated with the acute onset of electrical poisoning, also referred to as EHS, or EMR-S, as well as symptoms including sleep disturbance and headaches which have yet to be recognized as an adverse reaction to increased exposures, often covertly increasing in communities nationwide.

Yes, The Source of ‘Funding’ and Expert Testimony Matters

