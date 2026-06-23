Smart Meter Science

Smart Meter Science

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Patricia Burke
10h

sorry when I mailed this to subscribers i forgot the link to the case....in my next mailing I will include it again

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Patricia Burke
1h

further clarification from a colleague:

"I used AI which explains there can be two stages for amici, though amicus briefs at this preliminary stage are less common; personally I think it would be useful if you have an excellent author(s). I did not know about the motion to dismiss opportunity. My guess is it will be taken. This should be interesting.

The case being “docketed” means the petition is formally filed and is in the Supreme Court’s system at the certiorari stage.

There is indeed an open window now for cert‑stage amicus briefs; amici are not limited to the post‑grant merits phase.

The respondent can file opposition and possibly a motion to dismiss at this stage."

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