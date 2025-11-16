Forward Courtesy Kimberly, Pennsylvania;

Hello my fellow CUSTOMER CHOICE advocates,

Since 2015, we’ve been battling pro se to keep the smart meter off our property. To this day, we still have our analogue meter—and now our fight has reached the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS).

The Court has granted us an extension to file our Petition for Writ of Certiorari by December 28.

Because the extension was granted on the original due date, we made the difficult but necessary choice to hand‑deliver the petition to Washington, D.C. to ensure timely filing.

This case raises urgent questions about consumer choice, privacy, and due process.

At its core, it challenges whether state utility commissions may override federal and state statutes requiring customer request for advanced metering devices, by substituting “opt‑out” presumptions that effectively eliminate consent.

As I’ve often asked: How can one opt out if they never opted in?

Our legal argument is grounded in federal law (PURPA, EPAct, EISA) and Pennsylvania’s Electricity Generation Customer Choice and Competition Act, a.k.a, Act 129 (§§ 2801 and § 2807(f)(1), (2)(i) and (3)).

These laws clearly state that smart meters are to be installed upon customer request, not by corporate assumption. Yet regulators have created a de facto framework that undermines these protections, resulting in unequal treatment of customers across state lines.

I am asking for your help:

If you know a member of the Supreme Court Bar , please connect us. Their ability to e‑file would eliminate the costly burden of producing 15 physical copies and level the playing field.

If you know attorneys or organizations willing to draft an amicus curiae brief , please share this case with them.

If you know attorneys committed to defending constitutional rights, privacy, and consumer choice, please pass this along.

The December 28 deadline is approaching quickly. I’d be glad to provide a case summary, docket number, and draft questions presented. Together, we can ensure that the Supreme Court hears the voices of consumers who never requested this technology and who continue to fight for their rights.

Thank you for considering this request and for your dedication to protecting rights.

Warm regards, Kimberly <NoMeansNo_NeverRequested@outlook.com>

