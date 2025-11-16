Smart Meter Science

Orlean Koehle
Orlean Koehle
4h

I was part of the group in Northern California who - after a 2 year battle - were able to get an opt out of smart meters here. That was back in 2010. It took a threatened lawsuit for the CPUC (California Public Utility Commission) to finally grant us an opt out. I wrote a book about it. It is called Just Say No to Big Brothers' Smart Meter. It tells of all the harmful effects of Smart Meters on people's health and what the ultimate goal is. It is all about data collection and control. It has nothing to do with cheaper electricity. I also believe smart meters have much to do with the many strange fires that have happened in recent years - Santa Rosa in 2017 (where I live), in Paradise in 2018, in Maui in 2023, and in the fires in LA last January - February in 2025. Our home was left standing in our neighborhood, while six homes around us were totally destroyed. We were the only home without a smart meter.

