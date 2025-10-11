Smart Meter Science

Smart Meter Science

Sheila Resseger
4h

Thank you for this hopeful information about PA. Disallowing anyone to Opt-Out of Smart Meters, despite demonstrated harm, was an inexcusable decision by the PA legislature and the PA Supreme Court.

The information for RI Opt-Out fees given here is obsolete. Here is the updated information, as of January 1, 2025:

"Customers who choose to opt-out will be assessed the following charges:

1. A one-time opt-out meter exchange fee of $36.00 per service delivery point for the

removal of the existing AMR or AMF electric meter, as applicable, and the installation of the

manual, non-communicating electric meter. During the Company’s AMF project deployment

phase, if a customer requests a non-AMF meter prior to an AMF meter being installed at the

customer’s premises, the Company will not charge the one-time meter exchange fee.

2. A monthly opt-out meter reading fee of $20.00 for the manual, non-communicating

electric meter. The meter reading fee is applicable to customers who receive gas and electric

service, or receive electric-only service, from the Company. The Company has sole discretion to

determine the alternative metering to be used for opted-out meters." https://www.rienergy.com/site/-/media/rie-jss-app/home/ways-to-save/rates-and-shopping/service-rates/residential-rates/tariff-provisions/NECO-TCs-Dist-Svc-RIPUC-2275-010125.ashx?sc_lang=en&hash=49418DE725FE09AC889BA8C5B6C61BD8

Jill Herendeen
3h

Re: low pay for NH legislators: IMHO paying legislators less than the cost-of-living, rather than being proof of superior virtue, merely means that one has to be independently wealthy in order to be a legislator there; which means, IMHO, that their goals aren't likely to align w/ those of the non-rich. Obviously, paying them enough to be rich doesn't help, either. What's needed is for legislators not being allowed to possess one cent more than their poorest constituent; THEN their motivations are most likely to align w/ those of most of the public.

