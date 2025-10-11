Image Courtesy Flo Freshman

Read the Judge’s Ruling:

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/45-Ct-Order-to-keep-the-status-quo-during-the-pendency-of-the-litigation-1.pdf 2 pages

As we posted on Oct 6 in the article: Pennsylvania Smart Meter ‘Health and Safety’ Legal Victory “I get to keep my mechanical meter on my house” Judge Jennifer P. Wilson in Pennsylvania issued a temporary order on behalf of Madison Rose Lucey, M.S. Juris Doctor Candidate.

Madison wrote: “One of the things I sued for was a restraining order. This was to restrain FirstEnergy from putting the “smart” meter on my house or from shutting off my electricity for refusing the “smart” meter.”

“The outcome was the same as if I had indeed been given the restraining order against FirstEnergy. I also feel that had FirstEnergy not agreed to this, that Judge Wilson would have indeed given the restraining order to protect me. Judge Wilson stated that she did not want to leave me in a state of emergency.”

The order can be viewed at the link: https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/45-Ct-Order-to-keep-the-status-quo-during-the-pendency-of-the-litigation-1.pdf 2 pages

This scenario is playing out against the backdrop of the fact that Pennsylvania politicians passed a state law in 2008 making smart meters mandatory.

Lobbyists Galore?

When politicians in New Hampshire (who receive very little compensation for their work and are not career politicians beholden to industry) were investigating 5G, the state was reportedly crawling with industry lobbyists.

New Hampshire vs. Pennsylvania Legislature Salaries



“Legislator compensation varies across legislatures. The lowest annual state legislator salary in 2024 is $100 and the highest annual state legislator salary is $142,000. In 2024, the average annual base salary for a state legislator was $44,320. This is an $827 increase from 2023’s average annual legislator base salary, which represents nearly a 2% growth.” - NCSL

2024 Legislator Compensation: https://www.ncsl.org/about-state-legislatures/2024-legislator-compensation



Most early industry links to health/safety claims for smart meters are no longer active. But this is a screenshot of First Energy Corporation promoting the opinion of Tobacco Scientist/Mercenary Product Defense Expert Peter Valberg of Gradient to its customers regarding safety.

Valberg testified in many states about smart meters, while at the same time also working for Philip Morris light cigarettes cases.

In most states where Valberg did not testify, experts from product defense firms Exponent prevailed.

The ideal of smart meters reducing consumer electricity consumption is falling flat, (for example as noted in PN, below) especially as the nation rushes to meet the power and water demands for AI and data centers.

(Some of those data centers will most likely be storing useless information about citizens’ energy use, produced by smart meters.)

Pivoting to Recognize That Legacy Tech is the Safer Choice?

Touch screens in cars are being removed because they are not safe, and they never were.

The sooner that decision-makers admit that they made errors or were misled; and pivot away from the unsupported claims about the supposed benefits of this very poor technology choice; and address the very real pollution of the grid and the non-thermal effects of non-ionizing radiation caused by this technology the better.

The record of safety claims for smart meters is so polluted and so impossible to justify, that it won’t take much to topple the tower. Product defense experts didn’t even produce industry-funded science, they simply offered opinions.

Valberg, when discussing his credentials for a state proceeding:

Reported harm was never investigated.

This will be one to watch: please send your pure intention and support to Madison in Pennsylvania, because it is a form of currency.

With Madison’s permission we’ll keep you posted on the case.

Thanks for being here, -and thank you to everyone in PN and elsewhere who have worked so hard to address these human rights and fair housing challenges.

