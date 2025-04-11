In December of 2024, Smart Meter Science published the blog

“Real Smart Meter Safety Science Started with Real World Symptoms and Suffering” No Premarket Health Safety Studies (None) or Post Market Monitoring; The value of 'Citizen Science' including Sleep Stories, (Sudden Onset Challenges 'Cured' by a Clean EMF/RF Environment)

In that blog, Paul Harding told the story of the Salt River Smart Meter Pilot Project in Arizona.

His story is one of many that sheds light on the fact that individuals were experiencing health harm due to utility experiments even when the first generation of digital and power-line communication meters were installed more than a decade ago.

Individuals and communities did not know that they were being experimented on, and that the experiments did not include any health or environmental monitoring, or that it would even be needed.

No one calls their electric company when the develop headaches, insomnia, infertility, or cancer; (and if they do, it is ignored)

Even when ratepayers were aware of the connection between a digital meter and adverse health effects, in the 2024 summary - New York Safe Utility Meter Association (NYSUMA) New Yorkers Need the Protection of Legislation for Utility Meter Choice Summary of Relevant Facts, NYSUMAreported, , “For over a decade, the NYSPSC and utility companies have continued to ignore health, safety, security and privacy complaints about digital meters: This is documented in NYSPSC proceedings dating back to 2010.3 In 2016, the NYSPSC suddenly refused to post public comments “if they related to health”. This is a dereliction of the NYSPSC’s duty to protect and serve the best interests of New Yorkers. Presently, there is no way to know how many public comments the NYSPSC receives and simply discards.”

In New Mexico, the late Arthur Firstenberg reported, On October 17, 2024, the NMPRC issued its Final Order on Public Service Company of New Mexico’s (PNM’s) latest application for smart meters. In its Order, it both approved the installation of 550,000 smart meters in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and other cities, and issued a threat to NMUS: henceforth the NMPRC will fine NMUS up to $100,000 for each document submitted by NMUS that mentions either health or environment.”

Paul and Salt River

Paul thought back to the wrecking ball that hit his home and his neighborhood years back – his soon-to-be ex-wife’s bloody noses, their migraines, the kids always being sick, their irritability, and the impact on other homes in the area, with divorces, health issues including cancers, and early deaths. “No one was well in that neighborhood. They ruined our lives.”

The presumption of innocence prevails.

Paul Harding and Warren Woodward produced remarkable video documentation that should have stopped smart meter roll outs years ago

These stories need to be told, and we are the ones reporting the real history.

Thanks for being a part.