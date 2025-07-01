SMART METERS: MA Smart Meter Legislative Bill testimony of Kirstin Beatty of Last Tree Laws SUPPORT FOR AN ACT RELATIVE TO SMART METERS [2025-6 MA state bills H.3551 sponsored by Estela A. Reyes and S.2306 sponsored by Michael O. Moore Becker published the cult classic The Electromagnetic Body, and his research found that bones could regrow from non-ionizing radiation exposure. More importantly, he understood that the chemical reactions in the body were all controlled by non-ionizing radiation at very low power density. [[ People are tired not only of tech that is harmful to social systems, the environment, and which constantly requires more money to operate. Fight for what is right - change.

19:15: Cece Doucette 24:09: Courtney Gilardi 27:31: Lisa Ottaviano 29:31: Amelia Coco Gilardi 33:42: Kirsten Beatty 37:51: Patricia Burke 42:43: Jean Lemieux 50:06: Anna Nelson 1:03:41 Helen Walker

ACTION ALERT! THE NATIONAL CALL AND AMERICANS FOR RESPONSIBLE TECHNOLOGY Your help needed today! Hello friends, Quietly slipped into HR 1, President Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” is Section 40002 which gives the Federal Communications Commission new spectrum auction authority, and, unless amended or deleted, will trigger provisions that allow telecoms to place an unlimited number of antennas on existing antenna structures without notice or approval. (This is certainly not the only problem with HR1, but it's the one we're addressing here.) HR 1 is being fast-tracked for a vote this week, so time is of the essence. Please consider making a phone call or sending an email to your representatives in Washington and telling them to amend or delete Section 40002. (That number could change as the bill goes through reconciliation.) You can find your U. S. Representative at the usa.gov website. When you call, ask for the name and email of the telecom staffer. Also please download and email this letter to your representatives. Our thanks to Odette Wilkens at the National Call for spearheading this important initiative.

5G: CHD 5G The Untold Story This eye-opening film reveals the truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. And humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result. 30 MINUTES

June 30 Safe Tech International News and Notes ChatGPT Psychosis, Action Item re: Big Beautiful Bill, 5G The Untold Story, Starlink/SpaceX

