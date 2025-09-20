SMART METERS: OHIO

Westerville Charter Amendment on Smart Meters To Be On Ballot In November Former Westerville City Council member Tim Davey supports a charter amendment on the November ballot that would allow residents to choose traditional utility meters instead of required smart meters. He played a key role in getting the amendment on the ballot by personally collecting.

Note: I wrote about the Massachusetts ballot initiative here: RF/EMF and Smart Meter 2026 Ballot Certifications Succeed in 1st Step in Massachusetts

If you know of other states with similar efforts please let me know!

SMART METERS OHIO, 1 HOUR 11 MINUTES PRESENTATION ( I have not watched this)

EMF HIGHWIRE DEL BIGTREE: EPISODE 442: HIDDEN FREQUENCIES a 1 hour 9 minutes [] Finally, Del sits down with pediatric neurologist and EMF expert Dr. Carlos Loredo Ritter. Together, they explore the hidden dangers of EMF exposure in our homes and the urgent need to protect children. Dr. Ritter shares scientifically validated protocols for home EMF assessments—vital tools every family needs to create a safe, healthy environment. RE; ELECTRICAL POISONING

READ ABOUT DR. RITTER (MEXICO) HERE: Dr. Carlos Loredo Ritter: A Life in Pediatric Neurology and Electromagnetic Radiation Research

Throughout my career, I have worked extensively with patients suffering from epilepsy and autism. Early in my practice, I began noticing a recurring observation made by the parents of my patients: a potential link between the use of electronic devices and the worsening of their children’s neurological symptoms. This observation did not come from medical journals or forums but directly from the experiences shared by these families. []A breakthrough moment came with a particular patient whose condition provided clear evidence that external electromagnetic impulses were affecting his brain activity. Through video electroencephalograms (EEGs), I recorded instances of man-made frequencies interfering with the brain’s electrical activity, causing partial slow waves followed by epileptic spikes. This discovery was both startling and enlightening.

With guidance from Dr. Silvia Munoz, a respected neurophysiologist, I began to pay closer attention to previously overlooked parts of the EEG. This detailed analysis led to the realization that an “electric toxin” was damaging the brain’s electrical activity. This marked a significant turning point in my career. []My research efforts have been extensive and challenging. One major focus has been developing a protocol to monitor patients using video EEGs and polysomnograms in both EMF-shielded and non-EMF-shielded rooms. This work, funded entirely by personal resources, has been both time-consuming and financially demanding. In addition to this research, I have created protocols for scientifically conducting EMF home assessments , using physics equations to analyze the readings . Despite the progress made, the complexity of this research requires collaboration. I invite those with a passion for understanding and addressing the impacts of electromagnetic fields on human health to join me in this endeavor.

Polysomnogram during sleep Dr Carlos Loredo Ritter, EMF Home Assessment showing EMF Toxicity Effects of EMF on a male patient. 2 1/2 MINUTES

