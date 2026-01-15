Smart Meter Science

Smart Meter Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheila Resseger's avatar
Sheila Resseger
9h

I remembered this one from a few years ago in Baltimore County: https://www.wmar2news.com/matterformallory/smart-meter-catches-fire-utility-company-denies-homeowners-damage-claim And from RI Energy, effective January 1, 2025 (re: Advanced Meters--i.e. Smart Meters): "The Company shall not be liable for damage to the person or property of the Customer or any

other persons resulting from the use of electricity or the presence of the Company’s appliances

and equipment on the Customer’s premises." (Attachment 2 page 7 of 9) https://ripuc.ri.gov/sites/g/files/xkgbur841/files/2024-09/24-38-GE-Electric%20AMR%20%26%20AMF%20Opt-Out%20%28PUC%209-19-24%29.pdf

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patricia Burke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture