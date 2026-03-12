Sorry for the delay in sending this, but hopefully still insightful. I apologize as always for sites that use damaging color combinations…you may want to cut and paste to read the entire Ohio article

“Rather, the first 'study', is a 3-4 page PDF from Florida Power and Light, that attempts to argue that radiofrequency devices used by the State of Florida comply with the FCC regulations pertaining to maximum exposure. The 'study' was a survey conducted by a third party energy contractor called 'SiteSafe' that compared Radio frequency emissions from standard electric SMART meters mounted outside homes, roughly 30 feet above ground. This study is not only completely disconnected from the type of device being installed in Springfield residents homes, some of which close to where children may play, but it is also connecting exposure emissions to the outdated FCC measurements []

and in Toledo

Jan. 2026 City water meter project gets additional funding despite delays Council approves $432,000 for Advanced Metering Infrastructure project with conditions

OLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure project received additional funding from City Council despite missing its completion deadline and leaving thousands of homes without upgraded equipment.

City Council approved $432,000 to continue the AMI project, which launched in 2021 to replace aging water meters and sanitary sewer equipment with new high-tech meters designed to improve accuracy and save customers money.

The administration initially requested $960,000, but council members negotiated a compromise.

“The administration came to us asking for $960,000 and we balked at that. So we came up with the compromise that we give one year to get the automatic meters installed,” a council member said.

City of Toledo calls meters “safe, secure, and well-tested”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When the City of Toledo shut off the water at Greg Brueshaber’s house, he recorded how his family was syphoning water from his fish tank to flush the toilet. Then, Brueshaber said he went out to the valve and turned the water back on himself.

Once the city found out, Brueshaber said crews shut off his water again, then filled the access pipe with gravel.

“It’s been just bullying tactics. Just, you know, trying to force me to do something that I am not comfortable with having in my house,” said Brueshaber.

So, why was his water shut off? Brueshaber said it’s because he continuously rescheduled his appointment to have a new water meter installed. City documents show his household has been notified several times to set up a date for installation since 2022.

Now, the City of Toledo finds Brueshaber non-compliant. That water meter itself, according to Brueshaber, is his main concern.

“They, well, they emit harmful RF waves. You know, there’s security issues. They’re hackable. There’s fire hazards with them with the batteries,” said Brueshaber. “It’s like, hey, if this causes a fire or all of the sudden, my family starts getting sick, I don’t want to be held responsible for this cause I don’t want it in my house in the first place.”

In response, Rachel Hart, a spokesperson for the City of Toledo writes:

“Our customers’ health and privacy are top priorities, and we have taken great care to ensure the smart meters we selected are safe, secure, and well-tested. Smart meters work similarly to other common devices, including cell phones and laptops. The meters operate on a closed network, making them more secure than your average smart home or internet-connected device. The meter’s radio frequency is weaker than that of a cell phone, and the batteries are comparable to ones used in laptops and other devices. We are confident that this technology is well-tested, meets or exceeds industry safety standards, and is less disruptive than technology already present in many customers’ homes.”

EMF Safety Network re: Smart Water Meters Even battery powered “smart” AMI water meters radiate numerous times an hour.

The manual of the Neptune Smart Water meter says, “The E-CODER)R900i meets FCC Regulations Part 15.247 allowing higher output power and greater range. It uses frequency hopping spread spectrum technology to avoid RF interference and enhance security. The transmitted data is updated at 15 minute intervals and transmits a mobile message that includes the meter reading data and the unique ECODER)900iID every 14 to 20 seconds.

The E-CODER)R900i also transmits a high power fixed network message every seven and one half minutes …If connected to a LoRa network , the E-CODER)R900i can transmit a high power fixed network message every three hours on an interleaved basis.”

