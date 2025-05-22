At my other substack today, there is an article noting “The richest 10% of people are responsible for up to 67% of global environmental damage—including most carbon emissions, biodiversity loss, and resource overuse—while the bottom 50% contribute almost nothing to these crises.”…another line of wisdom that does not support the current version of smart metering, esp. for low usage customers.”

SMART METERS: Forced Smart Meters in NE Ohio: An Interview with Attorney Jensen Silvis

TOR: Whether it’s concerns over high energy bills, privacy, or safety (or the argument that Smart meters actually use more energy than traditional analogue ones), people seem to be waking up to the fact that Smart meters are far more than just “convenient.” I’ve mentioned Ohio Stands Up! and its ongoing donation efforts with Mendenhall Law Group and others, as well as SWORT et al. and their lawmaker meetings. Are there any other ways you would recommend for citizens to get involved?

SMART METERS: INDUSTRY Embedding intelligence at the edge of the grid

A conversation with Marissa Hummon of Utilidata. In this episode, I’m joined by Marissa Hummon, whose team partnered with NVIDIA to tuck a credit-card-sized GPU computer with AI software into the humble electricity meter. We discuss how that edge computing digests 32,000 waveform samples per second, spots failing transformers, and orchestrates VPPs — plus the guardrails that keep it from becoming Skynet. []We've collaborated with NVIDIA to create what they call a module. So, the chip part is the silicon; the rest of it, you know, surrounding it, is the module. And that module is something that is specifically designed to be embedded in grid-edge devices. Things that sit outside, things that need a high degree of security and reliability. They need to be able to sit on the grid for, you know, 10, 15, 20 years without, you know, sending a truck out to repair it. And so, all of those kind of like physical characteristics a []So, the class of devices for the electricity system that we target are ones that are measuring properties of the electricity system. The meter is measuring the voltage and current at the house or the building premise. A transformer also measures voltage and current, and then it has additional things that it's trying to control for. We're suitable for anything that is making a measurement on the grid that you would like to turn that measurement into better information. part of what we did with NVIDIA to bring that compute into the utility space. [] I think you can kind of divide AI into pre-ChatGPT and post-ChatGPT. AI, at its kind of basic elements, is using data to build a model, not based necessarily on the physics that would explain the phenomena, but just letting the data speak for itself. []So, having the compute right there allows us to extract things from that waveform data that we haven't been able to do in the past. So, we can see specific harmonics in the power quality that will tell the utility, it's an indicator of when other equipment is going to break down sooner. We can actually see a transformer's insulation is starting to fail. We can see things like tree branches rubbing against a line or when a power line starts to become a risk. Well, here's a question. If you're measuring like 32,000 times a second, you're measuring sub-second events, basically. And I wonder, do we have technology that can intervene in sub-second events? Do you know what I mean? To harmonize the three phases, are we capable of doing that, like on a sub-second level? Marissa Hummon We are, and we do it right now for transmission lines on a regular basis. It's part of the protection of power flow at the transmission level, and the measurement device there is called a PMU, a phaser measurement unit. That has about the same resolution, but it's looking for very specific faults and events in order to protect the system so the grid can take action that quickly. The other thing that I guess is important about being able to measure at that higher resolution isn't so much about how fast you could take action, but if the event itself is very, very short, but you know that it's forecasting a problem in two minutes or five minutes, you want to be able to capture that very short event that is going to become a problem. []. But back to your question of, "Hey, could we turn down your EV charger because the voltage is peaking too high or the transformer load is reaching its capacity?" Today, you could do that if you had the right information and you had the right agreements with the customers. []The devices that we have in the field today, where we've been kind of getting our insights, are actually in a meter collar or a meter adapter, which is basically a device that you can put between the meter and the socket. It has its own measurement device. It has its own communications network. And that's where we've been embedding Karman as a way to test or trial. And that's because we didn't want to get in the middle of the billing system right away. David Roberts Why not just stick with that? Because you could put a collar on any meter. You know, you could just go stick your collars on all the meters in the world. Now, why build a custom meter? Marissa Hummon So, when you roll out meters with Karman in them, it is a little bit cheaper than putting — actually, it's probably a lot cheaper than putting a collar behind it. And then it's an extra piece of equipment that the utility wants to not worry about. So, I think that it's a great way for utilities to get comfortable with the technology.

(WHAT ABOUT NOT MAKING THE GRID SO DIRTY TO BEGIN WITH AND NOT COLLECTING ALL OF THIS DATA TO STORE IN DATA CENTERS? WHAT ABOUT HAVING USED DATA TO INVESTIGATE HEALTH COMPLAINTS?)