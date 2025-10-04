When the pace of innovation is unsafe: The horrific inferno deaths caused by the automated electronic doors on Teslas are another example of the need for the most commonsense decision-making, redundant dual analogue and electronic systems and/or a choice between the two, and heeding late lessons from early warnings …(in addition to the unsafe misstep to screen-based controls in cars - which the auto industry is now addressing)….Examples of cognitive errors incompatible with biology and real-world conditions, with enormous costs

Major players in unsafe tech policy: WHO and ICNIRP

FEATURED: MICROWAVE NEWS WHO Gets an ‘F’ on RF Systematic Reviews Faulted for Bad Analysis and ICNIRP Bias

For close to 15 years, the World Health Organization has been struggling to set out its views on the health effects of RF radiation. It hasn’t been going well, and it just got worse. A group of scientists and activists at the International Commission on the Biological Effects of EMFs (ICBE-EMF) has issued a public warning: What the WHO has accomplished to date is so flawed that it should scrap what’s been done and start afresh. []All but one of the RF systematic reviews receive a failing grade from the ICBE-EMF. “We uncovered numerous flaws, including the exclusion of relevant studies, reliance on weak studies, inappropriate combining of studies...and undisclosed biases among the authors,” states Ron Melnick, the lead author of the ICBE-EMF critique, in a press release. The ICBE-EMF paper was posted by the journal Environmental Health yesterday, October 2. It’s open access.[]Melnick, a former senior toxicologist at the U.S. National Toxicology Program, recently stepped down as the chair of ICBE-EMF, a position he has held since the group’s founding in 2022. John Frank, a physician and epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, is the new chair. To the RF–health community, Frank is perhaps best known for his essay in favor of pausing 5G technology in keeping with the precautionary principle. In related news, David Carpenter, a professor at the University of Albany (NY), has joined the commission. The ICBE-EMF has scheduled a public press conference, “Wireless Radiation and Public Health: What the WHO Reviews Reveal—and Don’t” over Zoom, on October 7th at 9 am, Pacific time (Noon in NY and 6 pm, European time). Register here.

SMART METERS: SSITA (Safe Schools Information Technology Alliance) UK LETTER “I write on behalf of SSITA and the organisations who have endorsed this letter. Many of these organisations have already conducted well – orchestrated campaigns on the issue of health concerns about wireless smart meters, and you will find links to a smart meter petition on many of our respective websites. We join together here to ask the Government one question: Who is taking responsibility for any adverse health effects from the wireless smart meters?”

https://ssita.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/Edward-Davey-Letter.pdf

CALENDAR REMINDERS:

10/7 ICBE-EMF Press Conference Wireless Radiation and Public Health: What the WHO Reviews Reveal—and Don’t (at top of this post)

10/10 EFF Sacramento Smart Meter Surveillance Lawsuit

10/10 The National Call for Safe Technology (2ND AND 4TH Fridays) email <hello@thenationalcall.org>

10/14 Announcing October 14, 2025 • 2:00 pm -3:30 pm PDT

Evolutionary Conversation Exploring the FCC Proposed Wireless Infrastructure Order 25-276 Register HERE

10/15 MA for Safe Technology Monthly Meeting Third Wednesday of each month, 12 noon Eastern Meeting Registration - Zoom

10/22: The Inside Scoop from Tech and Medical Experts on Improving Students’ Behavior and Mood Wednesday, October 22, 2025 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm EDT

11/1 Unplug to Uplift