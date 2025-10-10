Oct. 9-10 Safe Tech International News and Notes
Julia Lupine, Misuse of Section 6409 to force through unsafe 5G upgrades, Pittsfield Appeal, ElektrosmogReport,
and quite a few upcoming events:
FEATURED: Building Community, Julia Lupine
Please welcome author Julia Lupine to Substack! “Off-grid lifestyle series” “It seems there’s been some interest in the day-to-day logistics of how I live my off-grid lifestyle and maintain health as a severely electrosensitive (correct term: electromagnetic radiation syndrome) person.”
Julia’s 2023 book: Under a Rock: An Electrosensitive Survival Guide
New Post: Shocking News: “Electro-sensitivity” has been around for a long time excerpt from Electrocensorship, my newest book- Julia Lupine
And an interview with Keith Cutter: