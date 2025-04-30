Smart Meter Science

Arthur
6h

The SMART meter scam was and is exactly that ..., a scam. It is a scam to install the ability to control us in our homes and businesses, remotely.

Once fully deployed, all electrical devices will need to be SMART devices so that use of these devices can be monitored and controlled.

Kansas City Power & Light (KCPL), now Evergy, received at least $215 million in taxpayers' money for the "deployment" of SMART meters within its network. "Deployment" is a military term. I would not be surprised if KCPL received additition taxpayers' money for the deployment of SMART meters. This is not a utility assault, it is a government assault upon us.

It has been awhile since I monitored utility rate increase requests, but when I did and KCPL made a rate increase request, included as a reason for the rate increase was to cover the cost of deploying SMART meters. Along with the increase in costs, we also get to enjoy the increased EMF polution in our homes and businesses.

It doesn't make any difference which party is in power. It doesn't make any difference who inhabits the Puppet Hut (a/k/a the White House) because both parties are controlled by those who control governments and politics from outside of government and both parties are involved in the surreptitious takedown of what remains of our sovereign republic.

© 2025 Patricia Burke
