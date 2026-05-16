Note: I have limited wired internet access for about a week, please pardon the interspersed radio silence vs multiple posts until calm reigns again, and its a busy time for smart meter Legislative efforts. Post courtesy NYSUMA, slightly modified for space

Original Link Fighting “Smart” Meters - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly



Fighting “Smart” Meters - The Good, The Bad and The Ugl y

Dear Friends, We hope you are enjoying Spring!

The Good...

We are happy to report that there are now four bills pending in the New York State Senate and Assembly that protect consumers’ rights to retain or recover analog meters. These bills need more co-sponsors - even if you have already done so, please make calls!

SENATE

Find your Senator here and ask that they co-sponsor the following two bills:

S6795 This bill, introduced by Senator Harckham, requires utilities to provide consumers with a utility meter choice that includes analog meters. Analog meters protect our health, privacy, safety and security.

S2026A This bill, introduced by Senator Hinchey, would create the Hudson Valley Power Authority, a State-run utility provider that would replace Central Hudson. This important bill provides for a utility meter choice that includes analog utility meters. It is an example of how we can begin to take back power from giant multinational corporations.

ASSEMBLY

Find your Assembly Member here and ask that they co-sponsor the following two bills:

A7714 This bill, introduced by Assembly Member Otis, is the same as Senator Harckham’s bill - S6795, and again requires utilities to provide consumers with a utility meter choice that includes analog meters. Analog meters protect our health, privacy, safety and security.

A2127 This bill, introduced by Assembly Member Shrestha, is the same as Senator Hinchey’s bill - S2026A, and again would create the Hudson Valley Power Authority, a State run utility provider that would replace Central Hudson. This important bill provides for a utility meter choice that includes analog utility meters. It is an example of how we can begin to take back power from giant multinational corporations.



More good...

Please check out a new website, the first of its kind, that has been created to educate the public, health care professionals, elected officials and others about EMR Syndrome. This often debilitating medical condition is linked to electromagnetic radiation (EMR) exposure. Sources of EMR include “smart” meters, cell towers, wireless infrastructure, certain electronics and more. The website is filled with carefully vetted facts. It is beautifully designed and offers helpful resources to anyone who is interested in learning about this growing worldwide public health crisis. Please visit emrsyndrome.org and share it.



And...we beat them back once, let’s keep it up!

Thank you to all who contacted their U.S. Congressional representatives opposing HR2289! This industry influenced bill was recently scheduled for a vote in the House Rules Committee but it was removed from the committee’s agenda because so many constituents across the country opposed it. The devious intent of HR2289 would be to remove home (local) rule for the placement of cell towers and other wireless equipment. The industry is still pushing hard to get this bill passed and we must continue to fight it.

The Bad...

IT ISN’T SMART... IF IT ISN’T SAFE!

Our research shows that skyrocketing utility rates across New York (and other states) are directly related to the installation and use of Digital Utility (DU) Meters, also known as AMI, AMR, ERT and “smart” and more.

The “smart” meter debacle started in the mid to early 2000s with initial purchases by utilities for hundreds of millions of untested DU Meters.



By the mid to late 2000s, utilities were removing and destroying hundreds of millions of perfectly working analog utility meters and replacing them with first generation DU Meters.

Utilities went all in on the “smart” meter pie-in-the-sky promise of ultimately collecting our private utility usage data to sell to third parties for huge profits.

At the same time utilities stupidly abandoned necessary work to harden the grid for severe weather and power failures.

Soon after the introduction of DU Meters, utility customers began reporting becoming ill from the electrical and radiofrequency radiation caused by the new meters. In addition, these meters caused fires.

Rates on the Rise!

From the outset, we knew that DU Meters were unsafe, ultimately an invasion of privacy, caused fires and were a serious security risk. What we did not anticipate, but the New York State Public Service should have, is that utility rates would skyrocket coinciding with the spread of DU Meters across the State. The reason - DU Meters, unlike analog meters, need billions of dollars of infrastructure in order for the systems to work and be profitable. Utilities will need to continue to add more and more equipment and buy more advanced meters as they go deeper into the data collection and selling business. They will need data centers, cell towers, antennas, safety equipment and so much more. We should not be paying for this! It should have been stopped in its tracks.

In the meantime, as any thinking person knows, extreme weather is upon us. Utilities can no longer ignore this fact as they have done for almost two decades, because they were so deeply embedded in spreading so-called “smart” DU Meters.

Almost two decades later, consumers have seen absolutely no benefits from DU Meters and our rates are skyrocketing. To add to that utilities must now focus on hardening the grid for severe weather and power failures, which should have been started at least twenty years ago!

The Ugly...

It is completely unacceptable but true that the New York State Senate Leadership is playing a game of chess with the utility meter choice bills. Ultimately, their dismissive actions continue to harm utility consumers. Many of these legislators receive lots of money from the utility and telecommunications industries. We are truly disappointed in the New York State Senate leadership for ignoring such a serious problem at the expense of our health, safety, privacy and security.

We and others have been trying to educate legislators about the hazards of DU Meters. Our challenge is fighting the power that the utility industry wields over elected officials.

Below are two interesting articles about Digital Utility Meters:

Smart Meter Health Risks: RF Radiation Exposure and Fire

Problems with the AMI Smart Meter in New Mexico

We continue to educate, expose and fight against these obstacles and as always appreciate your support.

Best regards, NYSUMA

Weston Blelock

Anita Gehrke

Michele Hertz

Toby Stover

LEARN MORE ON OUR WEBSITE

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Note: The radio-off opt out meter being issued in many jurisdictions does not protect ratepayers from the health issues associated with meters, or the utility’s transmissions for the so-called self-healing grid.