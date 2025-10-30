The mainstream press has caught up with debates about the validity of the revolution opposing the smart phone free childhood, but silent on the growing backlash against EdTech and on the non-thermal (adverse) effects of non-ionizing radiation powering wireless devices and infrastructure.

(A recent example of extremely compromised mainstream journalism: The NYT featuring William Broad: Radiation Fears Bring MAHA and MAGA Movements Into Conflict The Trump administration is considering tighter safety rules on the weak radiations of cellphones even as it pursues looser regulations on the deadly emanations of the nuclear industry. William J. Broad, New York Times, Oct 28, 2025

“Man-made sources of ionizing radiation include the X-ray machines and CT scans of mainstream health care as well as nuclear reactors and weapons. The atomic bombings of Japan in World War II led to fatal cancers that killed thousands of people. The weak type of radiation, known as nonionizing, arises from such everyday things as radio transmissions. In the case of cellphones, its powers of penetration are so insubstantial that human skin can block the waves.” - JUNK!

Unplug to Uplift

Meet and/or learn about the work of Emily Cherkin and 11 other speakers/groups at the Safe Tech International Event on Nov. 1, including: Robert Broad (Hongkong), David Charalambous (UK and International), Bronwyn Desjardin (South Africa), Caroline Fallon (Belgium and Ireland), Debra Fry (UK), Jess Kingsford (Australia), Lluna Porto, (Catalon Spain) Shannon Rowan (US), Theodora Scarato, (US) and the work of https://www.levelesyeux.com Look up! Association for the Reconquest of Attention in France. Hosted by Kate Kheel and Amanda Kenton.

Nov. 1 Speaker Emily Cherkin’s recent article: iPads Do Not Belong in School

On average, students access 48 unique EdTech products and teachers access 50 each year. Screens have saturated classrooms []

Internet-based tools are distracting at best and addictive and dangerous at worst, and the scope of so many unique EdTech products with their own individual terms of service and privacy policies also means that children’s data is extremely vulnerable, as evidenced by the numerous recent data breaches , lawsuits , and independent research , such as that of the non-profit Internet Safety Labs which found that 96% of EdTech tools sell children’s data to third party companies.

Nov. 1 Speaker David Charalambous is with World Council for Health

Scientists Challenge WHO Analysis on Wireless Safety: “We Do Not Believe Those Systematic Reviews Provide Valid Reassurance” A newly published, peer-reviewed paper raises vital questions about how safety limits for RF-EMF (radiofrequency electromagnetic fields) are set worldwide. Who gets to define what “safe” really means?

World Council for Health: The Pocket God We Trust: Why We Surrendered Our Lives to a Single Gadget We have handed it the keys to our kingdom. But why? Where does this profound, almost blind trust come from? World Council for Health and Christof Plothe D.O.

(See EMF Wisdom Keith Cutter’s October 2024 article and interview with Christof here: Why is WiFi so Uniquely Harmful? RF exposure, pulse-modulated multipliers, 10Hz ELF brain disruption, and WiFi memory effect in body tissues.) See also: Final Hours: Half Off The EMF Remedy Podcast Until October 31st Plus Substack Discount

Screens & Sickness: Raising Healthy Kids in a Distracted World 2 hours

‘Join us as we explore the impact of technology on children’s health and ask what parents, policymakers, and communities can do to reverse current trends.’ Keynote Remarks: Jonathan Haidt, Ph.D. — Social Psychologist, NYU-Stern and Author of “The Anxious Generation” Featuring: Michael Marinaccio — Executive Director, Center for Responsible Technology Jay W. Richards, Ph.D. — Director, DeVos Center for Human Flourishing Wesley Hodges — Acting Director, Center for Technology and the Human Person Jennifer Galardi — Senior Policy Analyst, DeVos Center for Human Flourishing Annie Chestnut Tutor — Policy Analyst, Center for Technology and the Human Person ‘Our children are more connected, and yet sicker, than ever. As digital dependency rises, so do rates of obesity, anxiety, and other chronic diseases. This event will explore the impact of technology on children’s health and ask what parents, policymakers, and communities can do to reverse these trends. ‘Join New York Times #1 bestselling author of The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness, Jonathan Haidt, and a panel of health and technology experts as they examine the problem at hand and how we restore balance so that children thrive in a digital age.’

Daylight Savings

LIGHT HEALTH The Power Couple 4 Ways to End Daylight Saving Time Solutions | History | Health Effects Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch 22 minutes

Upcoming Event Hilltown Health Smart Meters: Health, Safety, and Opting Out. In person and online event Nov. 13: Kent Chamberlain

ABOUT THE TALK: Dr. Kent Chamberlin will draw on his expertise developed over more than forty years in academia and research to address smart meter safety on November 13 at 7 pm at the Greenfield Middle School, 195 Federal Street. Dr. Chamberlain’s talk will address health, safety and privacy concerns in light of the rollout of “smart” meters by Eversource and National Grid in Western MA. The talk will also be livestreamed and followed by a Q&A.

Dr. Chamberlain became involved in the issue of wireless radiation safety after being asked to serve on a New Hampshire bi-partisan state commission tasked with investigating biological harms from wireless exposure. That commission determined that there were significant harms and made recommendations for ways to protect the public. Since serving on the commission, he has been active in carrying out these recommendations by working with legislators and community groups around the world.

National Grid’s smart meter rollout for Western MA is planned for 2026. If your electricity is provided by Eversource, you have likely received a letter informing you that they will be swapping out your current meter for a smart meter over the next few months. Additionally, the notification from Eversource does not mention your right to opt-out for a non-emitting meter as an option. You can opt-out for $34/month in addition to your regular electric bill. Eversource customers have been told that the opt-out meter is a “smart” meter with the “communications” (ie, the two antennas inside the meter) “turned off.” There has been no mention about options for low income residents who cannot afford the opt-out fees or purchasing an EMF meter to verify that the antennas remain turned off.

This is a free event.

Smart Meters: Health, Safety and Opting Out: a presentation by Kent Chamberlin, PhD with Q and A : Livestream Registration The talk will be held on Thursday, November 13 at 7 pm at Greenfield Middle School, 195 Federal Street. You will receive the link to watch the livestream the day of the event.

