While some US states are still grappling with questions about cellphone school bans, many communities have already taken action towards implementing the smartphone free childhood, and are now turning to the question of EdTech vs. TechEd. Emily Cherkin, who spoke at our Nov. 1 event Unplug to Uplift, explains the difference, below.



Note that many efforts devoted to the Right to Be Offline are also continuing to promote the right to be online, with a stance about not judging the choices of others. (Is this the historical equivalent of promoting smokers’ rights?) But the UK’s Tim Arnold mentioned in passing the important distinction - freedom of choice as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone. If that is the criteria, the science needs scrutiny. As more individuals reduce their 24/7 addiction to devices, they are able to hold space for deeper discussion about the risks and costs of unsafe devices and infrastructure in a way that addicts cannot because addiction is driven by unconscious forces. A rising tide is already lifting all boats, and focus on protecting children is a powerful kindling point…

I am still on the road and for sure missed some news items, will be back next week. To my knowledge the FCC order to override all local rights/choice has not yet been posted on the federal register, so the deadline for comment is not yet set. Stop Smart Meters and EMF Safety Network are covering this.

Courtesy SIDNEE COX: TAKE ACTION ALERT!

STOP COMPLETE FCC TAKEOVER OF WIRELESS DEPLOYMENT!

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed a vast new rulemaking, No. 25-276: “Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments” that will completely override our ability to protect public health, aesthetics, environmental safety, local zoning, and allow a new level of surveillance using AI.

QUICK ACTION ITEM IN ANTICIPATION OF THE PROCEEDING Children’s Health Defense (CHD) –– Send Quick Form letter to FCC and US Senators and Congress:

FCC Moves to Silence Communities and Flood the Country with Cell Towers • Children’s Health Defense (more to come)

Americans for Responsible Technology: New dedicated website with take action steps: Home | 25-276.org

Activism: Tim Arnold Super-Connected Petition Update

“We cannot have a society in which, if two people wish to communicate, the only way that can happen is if it’s financed by a third person who wishes to manipulate them.”

We are also getting nowhere fast with the idea of smart meters and a smart grid - which was actually designed to manipulate customers to use electricity at different times - a hair-brained idea whose value is totally negated by the rush to power data centers 24-7-365 - and to call it “Clean” or “Green” based only on the metric of fossil fuels.