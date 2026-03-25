The report centered on so-called “comfort taking”, a phenomenon where energy usage goes up after a home becomes more energy efficient, rather than falling as you might expect. [] The 29-page study concluded that any “policy solutions” designed to limit comfort taking should target households that already achieved a standard level of energy efficiency and avoid the homes of vulnerable people.

SMART METERS: OHIO REGISTER: Duke Energy Fraud and Targeting: The Real Story 3/23/2026 - This interview has been updated to reflect additional and new information provided by the source.

Vince explained: I added a few short paragraphs on page 3 to define further the actual definitions for the technology used for the smart ‘healing’ process. I think it’s best to provide the standard codes that the utilities consider as best practice which can then be available for tracking by others for any ongoing consequences. The hidden riders fund the technology under the cover of ESP security plans but charges continue at high rates each month on customer bills Also, I made a small change on page 8 downsizing the chart page by dropping the first header block for better spacing and to further color code the off-peak hours.

Why Your Home Wiring Decides How Much Radiation You Absorb Here is an example of what cheap LED with no Earth in your house can do in Thailand Air BnB with no twisted pairs.

SMART METERS: LEE MA UPDATE COURTESY MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY

Thank you to the @ 60 people who came out on a rainy, sleeting, snowy night to participate in the Community Forum on Smart Meters hosted by the Town of Lee Select Board.

We are grateful to the Select Board, and to now have the following resources:



1. The slides posted by the Town of Lee: https://www.lee.ma.us/home/news/community-forum-smart-meters

2. The video posted by Community Television for The Southern Berkshires:

3 HOURS 4 MINUTES:

Intro by Select Board Chair

1 minute 30 seconds: Eversource Spokesperson

26 minutes 40 seconds Audience Questions to Eversource

1 hour 42 minutes Transition

1 hour 43 minutes Cece Doucette MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY

2 hours 22 minutes Building Biologist Rex Funk

2 hours 45 minutes Q and A

3. The Berkshire Edge reporter Leslee Bassman for her article,“Your home needs to be a sanctuary”: Berkshire residents clash with Eversource over smart meter safety

Courtney Gilardi prompts Eversource Senior Vice President Jared Lawrence to detail what biological health tests were conducted using smart meters. []

Lawrence defended the product as “100 percent safe for our customers.” He countered that the unit would communicate with the system for only about 60 seconds daily but will sound a “chirp” more often to maintain contact with the network in place. The data accumulated by the device is not shared with outsiders unless the ratepayer agrees, Lawrence said, and smart meter communications are made through a single, closed system to prevent cyber issues. With smart meters, entire communities are better off as the site of a problem—such as a fallen tree causing a power outage—can be immediately diagnosed remotely, he said. []

Lee Select Board members previously submitted a letter to state officials supporting pending legislation promoting a no-fee smart meter opt-out choice for customers and signed a resolution placing a moratorium on smart meters within the town. However, the latter measure has failed for other municipalities that passed a smart meter ban as determined to be “non-binding” by the state’s attorney general.

Read more of today’s EMF news here:

Ohio Register SM article update, National Call Calls and Newsletters, Tristan Harris