FEATURED: FROM Lyn McLean's EMR Australia: Phone tower radiation and health

Does living near a mobile phone tower affect a person’s health?

A new study by scientists from India and Australia shows that it can.

The researchers investigated health symptoms and exposure levels of 183 adults living within 300 metres of a mobile phone base station (MPBS; operating at 900-1900 MHz) in Mizoram, India. ‘The study was conducted in a highly populated city, where MPBS are very close to dwellings, and where there is a great deal of telecommunications traffic occurring 24/ 7’, the authors said.

The authors compared the symptoms of people living within 300m of the phone tower with those living at least 400m away which they categorised as the ‘reference group’. They found that ‘there was a set of various health symptoms that showed proportionally greater levels in the highly exposed group compared to the reference group, as follows: (1) Mood-Energy: anxiety, agitation, increased irritability, fatigue, dizziness; (2) Cognitive-Sensory: concentration problems, memory problems, problem-solving issues, ear problems, skin problems, abnormal sensations; (3) Inflammatory: headache, allergy, increased infections, weight problems, chest pain, irregular heart beat; (4) Anatomical: joint pain, muscle problems, nerve pain, digestive problems, loss of appetite, nausea.’

And that’s not all they found.

People who were exposed to higher levels of radiation had more symptoms than those who were less exposed.

People who had lived close to the base station for 9 to 18 years experienced more agitation, sleep problems, skin problems, abnormal sensations, allergies and loss of appetite.

Common symptoms included anxiety, concentration, memory, problem solving and headaches, irrespective of the length of time that people had lived close to the base station.

People aged over 40 had more problems of the ears, eyes, chest and joints, more nerve pain and irregular heartbeat.

Highly exposed people under the age of 40 reported more inflammation-related problems, such as infections and allergies.

The finding of greater infections and allergies for the under 40's is concerning,’ said Dr Julie McCredden, co-author of the paper and President of the Oceania Radiofrequency Scientific Advisory Association (ORSAA). ‘These symptoms suggest stressed or compromised immune systems may be linked to long term exposures, and this needs further investigation.

The study showed that mobile phone radiation also affected symptoms. It found that, irrespective of the distance people lived from the phone tower, ‘proportionally more of those who used a mobile phone for more than 5 hr per day reported anxiety, memory problems, problem solving issues, visual disruption, and abnormal sensation.

The results of this study are likely to be relevant to many cities and towns in Australia where people are living or close to towers with long term 24/7 exposures of around 5–8 mW/m2,’ said McCredden. ‘Communities and families need to be informed of these potential effects so that they can better balance the benefits of technology against the risks.

The findings of this study have implications for the rollout of our wireless technology. ‘These results underscore the need to inform policymakers regarding the benefits of adopting a precautionary approach to potential risks associated with RF-EMF exposures from MPBS,’ the authors wrote.

Lalhruaitluangi Sailo, Laldinpuii, Mary Zosangzuali, Steven Weller, C. Lalfamkima Varte, Lalchhandami Tochhawng, Julie E. McCredden & Zothansiama (08 Jun 2025): Greater prevalence of symptoms associated with higher exposures to mobile phone base stations in a hilly, densely populated city in Mizoram, India, Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine, 1-20, DOI: 10.1080/15368378.2025.2513900, https://doi.org/10.1080/153683... courtesy Olle

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER; Attenuating RF Radiation from New or Suspect Devices (short read, eloquent solution)

Quick Solution for Attenuating RF Radiation from New or Suspect Devices And an option for EMP protection

FEATURED: KATIE SINGER Never Again Moss Landing:

The battery fire that should change the world—and could affect people who eat lettuce or strawberries

FEATURED: Jame C. Lin Health and safety practices and policies concerning human exposure to RF/microwave radiation

Joel Moskowitz note: In a newly-published paper, one of the world's most renowned scientists who has studied the effects of radio frequency (RF) radiation, Dr. James C. Lin, Professor Emeritus at the University of Illinois, Chicago, and a former President of the Bioelectromagnetics Society and ICNIRP Commissioner, criticizes current RF radiation safety standards and the World Health Organization's systematic reviews of the research on RF radiation that dismiss the substantial evidence for adverse biological and health effects. He concludes this commentary with a discussion of an apparent paradigm shift in military research, namely recognition of nonthermal genotoxic effects from low-intensity RF radiation.

James C. Lin. Health and safety practices and policies concerning human exposure to RF/microwave radiation. Front. Public Health, 20 July 2025. Volume 13 - 2025 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1619781.

Abstract Concerns about the impacts on the public health and safety of radiofrequency (RF) exposure are increasing with the rapid proliferation of cellular mobile telecommunication systems and devices. There is also lack of confidence surrounding the applicability of stated health safety rules, limits and guidelines for RF exposure including their use for 5G and the expected 6G. This paper: (1) considers the currently promulgated standards for safe human exposure to RF radiation, (2) examines assumptions underlying the standards, (3) describes the roles of the military industrial complex in influencing research on the health effects and standards setting for safety levels, (4) discusses the engagement of an industry-regulatory complex, (5) explains the interaction between ICNIRP and the WHO-EMF, (6) scrutinizes recent publications of WHO-EMF commissioned systematic reviews, and (7) concludes with some observations on an apparent paradigm shift.

Discussion and conclusion Public health concerns for the biological effects and safety of wireless RF radiation exposure are increasing with the rapid proliferation of cellular mobile telecommunication systems and devices. There is also lack of confidence about the efficacy of promulgated health safety limits, rules, and recommendations for wireless RF radiation including 5G used by these devices and systems. The currently promulgated RF exposure guidelines and standards apply predominantly to restrict short-term heating of RF radiation due to elevated tissue temperatures.



There are substantial incongruities and inconsistencies in the ICNIRP guidelines and IEEE/ICES standards. Furthermore, apart from the guideline’s irregularities, the biased assessments of the scientific database and less trustworthy appraisals such as many of the recent WHO sponsored systematic reviews make it difficult to reach a judgment with confidence. Some of the safety guidelines are irrelevant, debatable, and absent of scientific justification from the standpoint of safety and public health protection.



Full recognition of a public health risk takes time, and it is taking even longer these days given the fast pace of technological developments and rapidity at which they are launched into the commercial realm. The postulate of “An ounce of prevention is far better than a pound of cure” appears to have banished with little trace (39). Its mere mention under the current environment easily stirs robust rejoinders, with momentous opposition from those who may have profited from the massive marketing efforts. But given the growing ubiquity, is the premise of an “ounce of prevention” for RF radiation from cellphones and related wireless communication tools so far out of the question?



The question of how there can be such dissimilar assessments and inferences of the same scientific studies has persisted for some time. Less than strict enforcement of policies and procedures in research conduct or full disclosure of conflicts of financial and other interests can lead to failures in guiding and informing the development of transparent and consistent evaluations of scientific evidence for safety protection. Humans are not necessarily consistent or as reasonable as presumed. It is well known that politicians frequently make choices to promote self-interest or gain political advantage. To be fair, scientists can be driven by egocentric motives and are not immune to conflicts of interest. Indeed, science has never been devoid of politics—like it or not. Humans regularly make choices and judgments that challenge clear logic. Biases can impair rational thinking and lead to flawed decisions. “Groupthink can keep humans from being sensible and prevent the reaching of evidence-based conclusions” (30). Regrettably, groupthink or the herd mindset is as rife today as ever. “Has science become partisan? And the corollary, if science becomes partisan, is it science or politics, or would it be political science? Perhaps, science got wrapped up in politics and politics is intervening with science—a matter of guilelessly being politically correct of the willing” (82). When decisions are made through compromised judgment or not reached by cautiously weighing the scientific information they could lead to poor conclusions through biases.



Cellphones and wireless mobile communication technologies have enriched human lives. It is difficult to imagine contemporary lives without them. The deployment of 5G mobile technology is well underway with it heralded mm-wave performances. It is not evident whether the health effects of 5G mm-wave radiations would be analogous or not to previous generations of cellphone and wireless communication technologies, given the paucity of research on health effects of 5G mm-wave radiations. Without dispute, cellphones have provided direct benefits to multiple arenas of human endeavor that includes helping to safeguard our personal safety and security. Nonetheless, for the judgment on the health and safety of billions of users who are subjected to repeated, unnecessary levels of RF radiation over a protract length of time or even over their lifetimes, the verdict is still out. It is significant to note that cellphones have SAR ranging from 0.2 and 0.5 W/kg (83). Clearly, cellphones operate at a fraction of the SAR acceptable to IEEE-ICES and ICNIRP. It is conceivable that forthcoming developments would enable cellphone functions including data transmission at much lower exposure levels. Therefore, the ALARA—as low as reasonably achievable principle and practice —should be followed for RF health and safety when confronted with such divergent assessments of wireless RF radiation.



As noted, the recent announcement of termination of NIH-NTP’s RF effects research program on how RF microwave radiation causes cancer practically halted most, if not all, biological research of RF radiation supported by the civilian U.S. government. On the other hand, the RadioBio initiative seems to suggest a paradigm shift in the U.S. military’s standard of operation procedures, away from a conviction of nothing but thermal effect could be associated with RF and microwaves. The new initiatives appear to allow exploration (and perhaps exploitation) of low-level, nonthermal biological response to RF radiation. In this regard, the recent publications from some of the military research laboratories may serve as telltales of more to come. These results are putting a spotlight on an atypical event, a paradigm shift in which a scientific investigation from an U.S. military research laboratory reporting a cytogenetic response or more specifically, an epigenetic role in the cellular response to low-level RF exposure, potentially, with major influences on gene activities.

Open access paper: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1619781/full

The National Call NewsWire UPDATED MAY 2025 Issue 17 a publication of The National Call for Safe Technology includes this link to article about Greenbank WV The town isn’t totally stuck in the past. There’s broadband at home, and some locals do sneak in Wi-Fi and smartphones, though they risk spoiling the silence. And the biggest threat isn’t on the ground. It’s in the sky. Over 5,000 satellites now orbit Earth, beaming down signals that even the best Faraday cage can’t block. As more satellites launch, observatories like Green Bank are scrambling to adapt. The team is developing radio interference filtering software to preserve deep-space signals. Meanwhile, the telescope needs funding to survive, with the National Science Foundation cutting back and shifting focus to newer facilities abroad. Green Bank may be quiet, but it’s also fighting to be heard.

The National Call NewsWire June 2025 Issue 18 includes much more news, easy to scan, and encouraging to see how much progress has been made in many areas.

CELLPHONES: COURTESY EPIC CANADA, BARB PAYNE Hi Everyone, Indeed, it’s also very unfortunate that many early adopters (years ago) of airplane-mode-halts-radiation still assume that’s a successful habit. Below I’ve pasted what we’ve learned (all the text between the dashed lines; yes, it’s a ton of text, so when your eyes roll, please complain to manufacturers, not to me ;-). It’s also pasted at the url below the second dashed line. - - - - - - - - - - [The information on this page is not medical advice. The information on this page is not legal advice.] Due to upgrades in hardware and software over the years, it is often now not sufficient to put a mobile phone (or other wireless device) into Airplane mode to halt all its skin- and body-penetrating radiofrequency electromagnetic (RF) radiation emissions (which usually can also penetrate through various building materials and other living and non-living solids). Here are steps we have found minimize the RF radiation emissions (also read the NOTES below the 8 Steps):

Step 1: turn on Airplane mode

Step 2: then manually check WiFi is off

Step 3: then manually check Bluetooth is off

Step 4: then manually check Data Services are off

Step 5: then manually check Locators are off

Step 6: then manually check Hot Spot is off

Step 7: then manually check that any other wireless functionality is off

Step 8: AND THEN power off the phone/device and distance it from you while it goes through its shutdown procedures.

NOTES:

- Yes, in the above steps the first step is to turn on airplane mode even though subsequently there’s a step to fully power off the phone.

- If you have a mobile phone that allows you to easily and safely remove and store its battery, you might want to add “Step 9: Remove the device’s battery.”

- Despite all these steps (even with the power off), we have repeatedly found that the mobile phone is still emitting some type(s) of RF radiation. Also, it seems quite common that the mobile phone’s Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth may turn itself on after a short time, and it might do this repeatedly; therefore do whatever it takes to notice how often your mobile phone/wireless device might do this, so that you will know how often you need to manually check and re-disable the Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth and of course again each time also do the final step of powering off the phone/device. There might be default settings that you can change in your phone/device so that these functions cannot automatically turn on after you have turned them off; if you cannot find the settings, ask the manufacturer of your device; if there are no such settings, consider making a customer request/complaint to the manufacturer by indicating that you do want that capability and insist that it be made available. If the manufacturer receives enough complaints/requests/demands, the manufacturer might during a software update or patch or built into new models of phones/devices include a new setting or default so that a user can achieve more radiation-offness or can more easily and quickly achieve it. It’s important to NOT settle for needlessly putting this radiation into you, anyone else, pets, and environments as firsthand and secondhand radiation exposures.

IMPORTANT:

- Many functions of your phone/device do not require any wireless connectivity. You can learn how to Power On your mobile phone/wireless device with it remaining in Airplane mode with (hopefully) all the wireless radiation functions off and use functions such as alarm clock, cameras, listening to pre-downloaded music/podcasts/books, movies, etc., connect via cord to upload/download/stream/have an Internet (online) connection (including to do phone-calling via Internet, VoIP) (yes, even with your corded mobile phone). AND you can help other people learn to do such functions without emitting wireless radiation.

- For times when you must use a mobile phone for some type of wireless network connection:

a. After you push the Power On button, maximize the distance between your mobile phone and yourself and other people, not only but especially while the phone is doing its automatic start-up procedures.

b. You can easily learn how to turn on ONLY the one type of radiation-generating function you will actively use (instead of ALL the other radiation functions in your phone/device needlessly also generating radiation emissions and draining your battery).

c. After you complete your activity, you can again do the steps of turning off the radiation-generating function(s) you were using and then powering off the device.

- You can help other people learn and encourage these habits — so more firsthand and secondhand radiation exposures can be prevented for all persons and places.

Having habits of PracticeSafeTech and e-Hygiene fills your needs and desires for connection and convenience without continuously filling you, other people, your pets, and indoor and outdoor places with harmful wireless radiation.

Hopefully doing the above steps and tips will halt or substantially reduce all wireless radiofrequency and other types of electromagnetic radiation emissions of the device. These steps and tips are what we have learned from users, and there might be other steps required (now or at any future time).

As always, E.P.I.C. encourages you to:

prefer modern connectivity that is wireline and neither generates nor receives wireless signals;

request wireline connections (plug-in cords, adaptors, etc.);

respect wireline connections;

provide wireline for others to use;

#tell2ppl2tell2ppl

© 2024–2025 Electromagnetic Pollution Illnesses Canada Foundation (E.P.I.C.) epic@ieixstworld.org

Barb posted the above at the following webpage in case you’d like to share it as a url https://great-environment.org/2025/07/21/practice-safe-tech-e-hygiene-because-you-can/

EVENT: The National Call, Friday July 25, 2025, 1-3 pm ET

Upcoming Meetings and Events:

The National Call hosts a significant number of calls, on a regular schedule, some weekly, and some every other week. I am not always able to post the calls in a timely manner. Please sign up for the mailing list to follow, Support Us – The National Call for Safe Technology

The Regularly Scheduled Zoom Calls Schedule for “the National Call”

Wed. 2-3 pm NYC Alliance for Safe Technology

Thurs 2-3 ET Federal Bills Meets Every Week

Friday 2-3:30 ET every other week Smart Meter Meeting 1st and 3rd Fridays

Friday 3:30-5pm ET every week Working Group EMR-S (EHS) (Disability) Guidelines Meeting for Access Board

Friday 1-3 pm the National Call, 2nd and 4th Fridays (alternates weeks with the other Friday call.)

You can also learn how to support the many formal submissions and comments that the organization makes on behalf of the community

C4ST (Canada) usually hosts a monthly call the second Tues 7:30 PM ET. Previous presentations are also posted: Recent newsletter: TODAY C4ST Tues 7:30 PM ET June 10th 2025 C4ST Update - CWC plus other activities and open discussion

MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY NEXT MONTHLY CALL: Wednesday, August 20, 12-1 p.m. ET. Register.