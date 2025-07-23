Smart Meter Science

Smart Meter Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Mick's avatar
The Mick
7h

Excellent work!👍

A question to be asked with all this "testing" is.

Can the phased array systems (nokia nr3500 etc) that are being installed, without consent, using technology such as "beamforming" focus it's power on an individual?

Yes or No answer only.

If yes, which experts in the field claim is the function of phased array radar systems, how are you measuring the environmental impacts with such systems, as it's energy dissipation is not radial and inverse squared?

Can an individual be "targetted" by the system, even if the phone is not in use?

Who is in absolute authority controlling this system and where are they located?

What review mechanisms are in place to ensure constant public safety and privacy?

Brilliant work.

Cheers

Michael.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patricia Burke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture