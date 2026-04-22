The International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields - International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields

Nationwide Grassroots Opposition Surges Against Cell Tower and 5G Installations Amid Mounting Health Concerns

New ICBE-EMF study revealing current wireless radiation limits fail to protect public health fuels local pushback across eight states.

Berkeley, CA; April 21, 2026 – Communities across the United States are increasingly pushing back against the unchecked expansion of new cell towers and small cell networks. In recent weeks, fierce local opposition has successfully stalled, amended, or outright halted major telecom projects in California, Nevada, Arizona, Nebraska, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Georgia.

For more than a decade, hundreds of local advocacy groups have voiced concerns over neighborhood cell tower placements. Today, those concerns are being validated by newly published research. A landmark study by The International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) has concluded that current cell phone and wireless radiation limits fundamentally fail to protect the public against cancer and reproductive harm.

According to a recent story (below) in Environmental Health News, “... Alfonso Balmori in Environmental Research examined studies from 20 countries on people living near cell towers and cell antenna sites and found that the majority reported health effects such as cancer.”

Armed with these data, residents are taking their fights to zoning boards, city councils, and school districts—and they are winning.

Recent Flashpoints Across the Country:

Protecting Students (Georgia): Following intense public outcry, the Gwinnett County Board of Education walked back its decision to install a cell tower situated between local schools. (Atlanta News First, Apr 17)

Rejecting Big Telecom (California): In Malibu, residents are escalating a highly publicized battle against T-Mobile 5G transmitters placed dangerously close to residential homes. (Science, Public Health Policy and the Law, Apr 15)

Government Interventions (Arizona & California): Municipalities are actively changing the rules. The Board of Supervisors in Parker, AZ, outright denied a permit for a new upriver cell tower (Parker Pioneer, Apr 14), while supervisors in Nevada County, CA, adopted a new ordinance amending cell tower and facility codes to better regulate installations (The Union, Apr 17).

Community Outrage (North Carolina & New York): The pushback spans both health and aesthetic concerns. Brunswick, NC residents are fighting a project likened to “Soviet era” infrastructure (Wilmington Star-News, Apr 4), while New York residents in both the Mid-Hudson region and Oneida Street are citing severe property and health impacts to stall Verizon proposals (Mid-Hudson News, Apr 13; News10 NBC, Mar 30).

“We are witnessing a tipping point,” says Dr. Joel Moskowitz, “Communities are no longer willing to accept the blanket installation of wireless infrastructure near their homes and schools, especially when independent scientific bodies are raising massive red flags about public safety.”

Additional Recent Media Coverage Validating This Trend:

Globe, AZ: Planning Commission split on Walmart cell tower proposal (Arizona Silver Belt, Apr 15)

Pascack Valley, NJ: Residents demand ‘independent’ study for proposed Stonybrook cell tower (Pascack Press, Apr 10)

Waverly, NE: 195-foot cell tower near park faces massive resident opposition (Nebraska Now, Mar 30)

=============

Local News Stories

============

Gwinnett County education board walks back decision to install cell tower between schools

Supervisors adopt ordinance amending cell towers and facilities code

Malibu Residents Step Up Fight Against T-Mobile 5G Transmitters Near Homes

Globe Planning Commission split on Walmart cell tower proposal

Board of Supervisors deny permit for a new upriver cell tower

Proposed cell tower draws opposition from two counties

Residents question proposed Stonybrook cell tower; cite property, health impacts, call for ‘independent’ study

A Brunswick town fights back against project resembling ‘Soviet era’

Planning Committee of Waverly votes to erect 195-foot cell tower near park despite residents’ opposition

Verizon’s second proposal for 5G tower at Oneida Street and Portland Avenue faces opposition from neighbors

===

Majority of studies report human health impacts from cell tower radiation exposure

Environmental Health News, Apr 17, 2026

A 2022 review published by Alfonso Balmori in Environmental Research examined studies from 20 countries on people living near cell towers and cell antenna sites and found that the majority reported health effects such as cancer.

In short:

73.6% of reviewed studies reported human health impacts associated with higher exposure to the radiofrequency (RF) radiation emitted from cell antennas near homes and schools.

Three types of health effects were consistently identified across the studies: cancer; radiofrequency sickness (including headaches, sleep, and memory issues); and changes in biochemical parameters (such as DNA damage and changes in blood cells).

These findings are supported by studies linking the same health impacts to other sources of RF radiation exposure, such as cell phones and wireless smart meters.

Why this matters:

Environmental RF radiation exposure is increasing due to the rapid expansion of cell towers, 5G, and now 6G networks. Since the publication of this review in 2022, newly published research has continued to link exposure to cell tower RF radiation to health impacts, including altered immune system activity and chromosomal changes.

Unlike other environmental pollutants, cell tower radiation is subject to minimal regulatory oversight in the U.S., where RF radiation exposure limits have remained unchanged since 1996 without review of more recent science. FCC limits are only designed to address the short-term effects of exposure, but do not account for the long-term, continuous exposure of cell towers. A recent analysis of the findings of increased cancers in U.S. government animal studies concluded that the human exposure limit for wireless is 200 times too high to be protective against cancer risk, and many experts recommend minimizing exposure to protect public health.,,,,

Balmori, Alfonso (2022). Evidence for a health risk by RF on humans living around mobile phone base stations: From radiofrequency sickness to cancer. Environmental Research.

https://www.ehn.org/cell-tower-radiation-health-effects

--

Related posts:

Breaking News

Wireless Radiation TV News Coverage (300+ TV news videos)

Cell Tower Health Effects

Cell Phone Towers are Largest Contributor to Environmental Radiofrequency Radiation

-- Joel M. Moskowitz, Ph.D.

School of Public Health

University of California, Berkeley

International Commission on the Biological Effects of EMF

Electromagnetic Radiation Safety

Website: https://www.saferemr.com/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joel-moskowitz-7b817539/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaferEMR



More of today’s news here:

April 21 Safe Tech International News and Notes 2289 Stalled, ROSALITO: Wi-Fi, Mobile Phones and our Blood

Share