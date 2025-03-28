The National Call for Safe Technology

The National Call for Safe Technology is on the leading edge of engaged activism including the issue of wireless vs wired technologies, including legislation, with a number of working groups.

There are 2 calls today.

The National Call registration link and agenda, Friday March 28, 2025, 1-3 pm ET registration link for the Friday, March 28th National Call for Safe Technology: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/cIE8yZ4ETWyjuL_0dCzg_w

The National Call EMR-S Committee Meeting, Friday March 28, 2025, 3:30-5pm ET Link to register for the EMR-S Committee Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIod-ipqT0sHNXNdhl44NJ2NQO6D3cVDffF

Ohio Smart Meters

SMART METERS AEP Ohio mailer includes disconnect procedure announcement "At the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio's direction, we are notifying all customers of a new disconnect procedure. If electric service is disconnected due to nonpayment, service will be remotely disconnected and no physical notice will be left at the service address. "We will provide advanced notice of disconnection as follows: A written disconnect notice in the account holder's monthly bill, A notification 10 days prior to disconnection, An automated phone and/or written notification 48 hours prior to disconnection "Please make sure we have your correct contact information, including phone number. Check online at: AEPOhio.com/Account/Profile or call our Customer Solutions Center at 1-800-672-2231." (BECAUSE OF THE REMOTE OFF SWITCH THERE IS NO NEED FOR AN EMPLOYEE TO VISIT THE PREMISES, THE PROCESS IS AUTOMATED AND IMPERSONAL)

Shut offs have resulted in deaths, as reported here: Report: Insidious Causes for Outrageous Utility Bills: “Smart” Meter Flaws, Funding, and Folly And more, 2019 Report, Courtesy Independent Researcher D.W. Niwa

Eclipse Watch and Health

Reminder: March 29 there will be a new moon eclipse.

According to Time and Date, the eclipse officially begins at 4:50 a.m. EDT and ends just under four hours later, at 8:43 a.m. EDT.

The moon will appear to take a "bite" out of the sun during a deep partial solar eclipse on the morning of March 29.

Globally, the eclipse will begin at 4:50 a.m. EDT (0850 GMT), with the maximum eclipse — when the moon covers the largest portion of the sun — occurring at 6:47 a.m. EDT (1047 GMT). However, exact timings vary by location. A detailed breakdown of eclipse times for different countries can be found in the table on this page What time is the partial solar eclipse on March 29? | Space Almost 10% of the world's population lives in areas where at least part of the solar eclipse will be visible according to timeanddate.com.. A detailed breakdown of eclipse times for different countries can be found in the table here.

Island cultures in the equatorial regions traditionally meditated at these times and observed effects for 72 hours.

This will impact the body’s electromagnetic energy fields, (Twelve organ Meridians of Chinese Medicine tied to the angle of the sun’s rays) as described here , where I shared a very long rambling evolution of thoughts that I had discussed with the late Arthur Firstenberg. He also warned of the risks to the Global Electric Circuit. This march new moon is also an excellent time to support the body’s detoxification processes.

If you are looking up the time zone in your area for the eclipse, remember to correct for daylight savings. We live in an off-rhythm paradigm of time. When the clock reads 4 am, the sky clock reads 3 am. From an energy medicine perspective this matters. Take extra care of the energies involved, especially if they are vulnerabilities for you.

11 pm to 1 am Gall Bladder

1 am to 3 am Liver

3 am to 5 am Lung

5 am to 7 am Large Intestine

7 am to 9 am Stomach

9 am to 11 am Spleen

11 am to 1 pm Heart

1 pm to 3 pm Small Intestine

3 pm to 5 pm Bladder

5 pm to 7 pm Kidney

7 pm to 9 pm Heart Protector/Circulation Sex

9 pm to 11 pm Triple Heater (see an explanation Different Direction of "EHS Inquiry" Part 1

Many note changes in weight, urination, hydration, etc. when paying attention.

Reminder: Rare 'Double Sunrise' to Be Visible in Parts of North America This Week As Forbes describes it, people in the aforementioned areas "may witness a rare celestial event at sunrise on Saturday, March 29, 2025, as the first solar eclipse of 2025 strikes." rise independently." According to Live Science, 13 U.S. states will get to see this celestial phenomena in at least some capacity, adding that there'll be a "deeper eclipse visible the farther northeast you go." Fans of the New England Patriots will reportedly get the best look (not directly) at the double sunrise. Maine will reportedly get 86 percent of the sun eclipsed during the event, per Live Science. New Hampshire will get 57 percent coverage. Massachusetts will get 55 percent coverage, though Boston will only have 43 percent. The further away you go from New England, the more modest obscuration you'll see. New York City will only get 21 percent coverage, while Philadelphia will only get 11 percent. Washington, D.C., meanwhile, will only get a paltry 1.2 percent coverage.

Forbes noted that people in eastern Canada will get the fullest effect.



Read More News Here: March 28 Safe Tech International News and Notes Eclipse watch, Gigi Sohn, BRAIN research, Children, Health, 2 National Calls today