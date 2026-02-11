(2014 - Truth-out link: Desert Rose and the Story of Stray Currents At a California community perched beside an electrical substation, residents are falling chronically ill, and experts believe that stray currents could be to blame. Has the 49ers training facility been evaluated for the four types of electrical pollution/electrical poisoning?)

(NOTE: We do not know for certain whether or not the homes that experienced fires immediately after the power was restored had smart electric meters.)

And unless there is some sort of real scientific investigation that includes the issue of RF creating vulnerabilities and hot spots, as noted in The Discovery and Science of Smart Meter Fires . and as long as utilities are allowed to pull the meters from the scene before the fire is investigated, no matter how many data centers are built, we will never have any data.

I remember this story from a few years back and how it haunted those who were already working so hard to bring attention to the risks posed by smart meters.

Some people are watching the news for the Olympic medal count, but I am very grateful to a colleague who continues to uncover news stories about smart meters and possible smart meter related fires….this time in Tennessee.

Tennessee Utility Meters

First, we wanted to check to see if the area has smart meters, and I came across this site:

Smart Grid Implementation in Tennessee – State Regs Today

4. What challenges has Tennessee faced during the deployment of smart grid infrastructure and how have they been addressed?

Tennessee has faced several challenges during the deployment of smart grid infrastructure. These include technical hurdles, financial constraints, and public acceptance.



One major technical challenge is integrating new technologies into existing infrastructure. Smart grid technology requires compatibility with multiple systems and devices, which can be complex and costly to implement. Additionally, dealing with potential data security breaches and managing a large volume of data also present challenges.



Financial constraints have also hindered the deployment of smart grid infrastructure in Tennessee. The cost of implementing and upgrading existing systems to make them smart grid-compatible can be expensive for both utilities and customers. This has led to concerns about increasing electricity rates for consumers.



Another challenge is gaining public acceptance and trust in smart grid technology. There have been concerns about privacy and data protection among some consumers, as well as resistance from certain groups who see the implementation of this new technology as unnecessary or unreliable.



To address these challenges, Tennessee has implemented various strategies such as partnerships with private companies to help fund infrastructure upgrades, incentives for customers who participate in energy-saving initiatives, and community outreach programs to increase awareness and understanding of smart grid technology.



The state government has also passed legislation to support the deployment of smart grids, including policies promoting data privacy and cybersecurity measures.

Overall, by addressing these challenges through collaboration, strategic planning, policy implementation, and public education efforts, Tennessee has made progress in successfully deploying smart grid infrastructure across the state. However, ongoing efforts are still needed to overcome any future obstacles that may arise during further deployments.

Also, from a press release from 2017 from Nashville Electric Service (NES) What You Need to Know: Understanding Advanced Meters

Like all utilities across the country, Nashville Electric Service (NES) is gradually switching from analog meters, which are no longer manufactured, to the latest technology – AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) meters. AMI technology improves your power reliability and helps us better manage the energy load on our system.

As your trusted energy advisor, it’s important to us that you have accurate information about AMI meters since there is a lot of the misinformation circulating online.

Customer Safety Is a Top Priority

All meters used by NES have been approved by the Federal Communications Commission and follow American National Standards Institute RF standards.

No customer identifying information is stored in the meters or transmitted across the network.

NES follows government and industry standards around data collection and system security.

We continuously upgrade security protocols, encryption and passwords to protect against hacking.

AMI meters meet requirements and standards spelled out in the National Electric Safety Code. SOURCE





Although I can’t confirm that these homes had smart meters or that the meters were involved in these fires, we do know that Underwriter’s Labs stopped testing smart meters for overvoltage in 2014.

News Coverage of Fires after Electricity Was Restored in Tennessee



Why did homes catch fire minutes after NES power restoration? Electrical surges from older breaker systems may be to blame for fires occurring minutes after electricity returned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least two Nashville homes caught fire within minutes of power being restored after recent outages, with neighbors reporting additional fires in the same time frame.

Rickey Washington’s childhood home in North Nashville and the Byers home in Crieve Hall both ignited shortly after electricity returned to their neighborhoods.

“To catch on fire within two minutes of the power coming on is curious, so hopefully we will figure out what happen,” Tracy Byers said.

Wesley Keeton, who has worked at Mr. Electric for five years, said power surges are likely to blame for the fires. [] At least two Nashville homes caught fire within minutes of power being restored after recent outages.





North Nashville family loses home minutes after power comes back on The Washington family said their home caught fire as power was restored to their neighborhood.

The fire occurred shortly after electricity was restored to the home. Washington said neighbors told him three other houses in the neighborhood caught fire at the same time.

“My neighbors told me that three more houses in the neighborhood, [], caught on fire at the same time,” Washington said. “So, what we came to find out was that they turned on our neighborhood at the same time.”

Washington believes the age of the homes contributed to the fires.

“So, the houses, I guess, that were older like ours, I guess the insulation of it or the ceiling, it just caught the ceiling on fire,” he said. “And then, that’s when the houses went up.”





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The recent winter storm has brought about all kinds of destruction and hardship. With the storm knocking their power out, Marie and her husband Jim left for a hotel. They came back to their house in ruin. “About 5:00, we get a text from a neighbor saying hey, power’s on. And then 2 minutes later they send us the video of the house on fire,” explained Marie’s son Tracy. “So it was that quick.”



Question informed consumers and smart meter fire investigators ask:

whether the meters were flammable electronic meters?

whether or not the utility meters were pulled from the scenes before the fires were investigated?

“We currently have 41 percent of customers with analog meters on our system, 10 percent with digital Encoder Receiver Transmitter meters and 49 percent with the latest technology – AMI meters,” NES Corporate Communications Supervisor Laurie Parker said. “This slow rollout could take between three to seven years.”

NYSUMA New York Safe Utility Meter Association 4-page 2024 Overview - “No Surge Arrestors”

2024+Summary.pdf

See Also This Expert Fire Report:

(re-post)

66 pages

More information at link: The Discovery and Science of Smart Meter Fires

Norm Lambe is a retired insurance industry whistle-blower who revealed that smart meters were routinely being pulled from the scene by the utility companies. He continues to post at substack here: Norman’s Substack

