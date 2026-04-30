Mr. Smarty Pants Courtesy Smart Meter Health Complaints – EMF Safety Network

Marguerite in Maine

When Clare Donegan and I were working alongside Worcester MA residents during the early years of the National Grid smart meter pilot program, we were often relaying reports of issues from deployments in other states that were further ahead in the process.

MA activists had several websites at the time, generously supported by several benefactors, including this one:

Individuals from other states often found their way to us, sometimes seeking help and sometimes offering help.

Central Maine Power was one of the utilities that jumped on the smart meter bandwagon early. Maine has its own organization that still maintains an active website and chronicle of issues.

but Margeurite’s family thought we were working in Maine and found us first.

When Marguerite reached out to us, we called her on the phone. She was quite elderly at the time, and very precious.

In her very soft voice and very thick Frence-Canadian accent, she told us that she wanted to share her story. Clare reported immediately that she loved her, and we wanted to drive to her house right away and have tea with her in her kitchen. That day remains a precious memory, juxtaposed with other days when we have encountered profound darkness from human foibles.

In a remarkable show of compassion and reason, we were told that 14 neighbors made the decision to opt out of the meters to protect Marguerite from the harm being inflicted on her by the new utility meters. Her son also reached out to us, both incredulous that such a poor choice had been made regarding this technology and wanting to warn others in other states.

I no longer possess her contact information. But her story reminded me of another individual from Maryland, a young man with M.S, who also began falling in his home when the smart meter was installed.

Another common complaint is the inability to manage blood sugar when the meters and/or supporting infrastructure is installed.

It seems as if it is not rocket science to verify that these and other health issues are caused by the meters and resulting exposures, and that symptoms abate when the meter is removed. (See Keith Cutter: EMF Elimination Challenge: A Vision to Change Lives and Heal the World Strategic Initiative #1)

It also seems incomprehensible that some sort of inquiry and course correction has not already occurred. Rather than progressing towards safer technology choices, policy-making has gone in the opposite direction, especially with the FCC and Legislature seeking to expedite more wireless infrastructure. It is a tenuous time.

Marguerite had hand-written her letter….and we had to type it out for her to post it. But she took the time and cared enough to want to help us in Massachusetts. There are countless others trying to do the same.

My name is Marguerite

My name is Marguerite LaChance and I would like to tell everyone about the health problems I had after the so-called smart meter was installed on my house.

In May of 2011 the meter was placed on my house without my authorization and with no notice or warning of all the health hazards. Around that same time, I remember that I started feeling tired all the time, getting very dizzy, I started passing out and was having chest pains. I started getting very weak and needed a cane to walk around so I would not fall; but I fell, many times. My Doctor started treating me for vertigo, with no results.

In March 2012 I passed out again and fell to the ground, because I was so weak and dizzy; the paramedics brought me to the hospital. I was in the ER for a day then transferred to the intensive care for a day, and then I was another day in patient care. They did all kinds of test and blood work but found nothing wrong, except that my heart rate was low; but attributed that to lack of oxygen. So they sent me home with oxygen bottles, which I had to use day and night, but it didn’t help.

The chest pains were getting worse, no one knew why. I was in and out of the doctors’ office as well as the hospital, having test after test and endless blood work. They could not find anything wrong; at this point the pain was going up to my neck and making my left arm numb.

Then my Dr. did some very intrusive test, and found no answers about what was wrong with me and finally suggested I go to see my cardiologist. They ran more tests and did more blood work but all they could tell me was, my heart did not cause the pain.

I felt like I was dying, but no one had any idea why. I had no life in me, dizzy, headaches, chest pains, weak, couldn’t breathe, and I needed oxygen all day long. Every living moment of my life was agony, I really thought it was over for me, and there was no help.

At this point my son Robert started doing research on the Internet and discovered that other people were having the same health problems. Robert printed many articles for me to read that were written by professionals and Doctors all around the world. These articles are telling people about the problems other people are having from the smart meters.

My son called CMP and asked them to remove the meter and they did so within two hours, after he told them I had a pacemaker. CMP told us it would cost us $40 to put back the old meter, even though they took it for free in the first place. They also said, “we would have to pay an extra twelve dollars a month for that.” I understand approximately half the state is not on smart meters and they are not paying an extra twelve dollars a month; for the old fashion, safe meters.

I am so very happy to say 3 days after that meter was gone, I stopped having chest pains, and within a week I didn’t need the oxygen all the time. My energy started coming back to me and I was walking without the cane. After about a month, I started sleeping nights, no more headaches, no more chest pains, and no more dizziness or passing out falling to the ground. My life is pleasurable again, and I truly enjoy living, Thank the Lord.

I called CMP several times and spoke with at least six different people about all of the issues I experienced. Not one person at CMP seemed to care or even believe me. They are still making me pay extra to live free of the awful effects of their terrible new meter. But I would rather pay them their wrongful fees and live, then save twelve dollars a month and die.

Robert

My name is Robert LaChance and I was watching my mother die and I was scared for the worst. Yes it is true that I figured out from information on the Internet that it was radiation from that dam meter that was killing my Mom. I encourage everyone to search, “smart meter hazards.” []

CMP and other utilities are telling us, “they are doing this to help determine how we can save money on our electric bills,” but so far, no one I know has received any such data/help. Please, speak up if you have received information from CMP about how to save money, as promised.

On January 19, 2012 the American Academy of Environmental Medicine issued an immediate and complete moratorium on the use and deployment of smart meters and I quote “Serious public health issues” and “to continue with their installation would be extremely irresponsible.”

The EMF Safety Network of California, asked for a complete moratorium on smart meters. The World Health Organization classified the death meter is a B2 carcinogen….. It goes on…….- END

As Keith wrote:

No one should have to pay protection money in order to have access to safety in their own home.

For those willing to look beyond claims of sustainability, the grid is becoming increasingly polluted and unsafe due to the introduction of high voltage transients which spill out into occupied living spaces.

See: Dr. Samuel Milham: “Smart meters are a public health hazard.” | Smart Grid Awareness

Meanwhile, neurological disease rates are skyrocketing, especially for older women in the United States.

In 2015, Bournemouth University (U.K) researchers Colin Pritchard and Emily Rosenorn-Lanng published their study, Neurological deaths of American adults (55–74) and the over 75’s by sex compared with 20 Western countries 1989–2010: Cause for concern

I explained more in this previous article in Nov. 2024: EMF/RF: Lifespan vs Healthspan: Suppressing Science About Harm or Choosing Evolutionary Healing? It’s Inflammation

Reference: Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. “Early-Onset Dementia and Alzheimer’s Rates Grow for Younger American Adults.” The Health of America Report, 2017. Click here to read this issue. – Image from healthspan-vs-lifespan – theDr®

According to Dr. Tom O’Bryan, many might be traversing through 30 years of Alzheimer’s development and not know it. The problem is that if we don’t recognize, assess, and address risks while harm is unfolding, invisibly, below the surface, – we can’t respond. As Dr. O’Bryan stated, we keep throwing gas on the fire, and the fire is in the brain.

Marking the Fall

When individuals start falling in their homes, we should be questioning what new variable has been introduced.

Many states have dealt with the smart meter opt out question over the years, and the issue is currently before the MA Legislature.

In 2020, renowned environmental medicine researcher Dr. Beatrice Golomb testified to the MA Department of Public Utilities that smart meters were causing disability in the portion of the population.

Comment of Beatrice A. Golomb, MD, PhD in opposition to MA DPU 20-69:

“I am opposed to the MA DPU conducting a targeted smart meter/time of use billing pilot for EV customers. According to a survey we conducted, smart meters were the single most common “trigger” for people newly developing intolerance to nonionizing radiation (i.e., for developing “electrosensitivity”). These findings comport with findings by others. See also the Australian study by Lamech on health problems arising with smart meter use 1 . Sincerely, Beatrice A. Golomb, MD, PhD Professor of Medicine UC San Diego School of Medicine 1. Lamech F. Self-reporting of symptom development from exposure to radiofrequency fields of wireless smart meters in Victoria, Australia: A case series. Altern Ther Health Med 2014;20:28-39. – 12640308 (comacloud.net

Thanks for being here.