In December 2020, a report by the American Academy of Sciences concluded that pulsed and directed radio frequencies were the "most plausible" cause of the neurological disorders suffered by many diplomats (and spies) who worked in Cuba and China. Without naming her, this report vindicated Dr. Beatrice Golomb, who was the first to talk about it in her article Diplomats' Mystery Illness and Pulsed Radiofrequency/Microwave Radiation, published in November 2018 in the scientific journal Neural Computation. In January of the same year, she shared the results of her research with the chief medical officer of the US State Department Charles Rosenfarb. He in turn shared these results with his team, who did not credit them for this paradigm shift that concerns anyone else who has become hypersensitive to waves.

This professor of medicine at the University of California, San Diego, leads a research group on diseases related to oxidative stress and cell energy deficiencies. She has been treating and studying veterans suffering from Gulf War Syndrome for over 15 years. According to her, several soldiers have become hypersensitive to chemicals and electromagnetic fields (EMFs). In a study published in 2023, she and her collaborators concluded that the severity of this disease depends on the deterioration of the mitochondria, the energy powerhouses of our cells that are attacked by pesticides and EMFs, among other things. Dr. Golomb knows all too well that polluting governments and industries are diverting attention from the environmental causes of health problems affecting both military and civilian personnel.

"In our investigations, one of the biggest sources of anxiety for veterans is that they were told that their problems are all psychologically related. However, we now have colossal amounts of evidence showing objective biological markers, but these are not systematically evaluated," she explained to me in this interview she gave me on February 21. (1 hour 20 minutes)

Migraines, dizziness, cognitive, auditory (effert Frey), heart and sleep problems and other symptoms affecting many American and even Canadian diplomats have been dubbed "Havana syndrome" because they worked in Cuba. Last summer, after five years of investigation, a crew from the American TV show 60 Minutes reported that Russia appears to have targeted them with a miniaturized microwave weapon in what was described as an act of war. []

Listen to Dr. Golomb's presentation (#23) on Havana Syndrome at the EMF Medical Conference 2021, training focused on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of EMF-associated diseases: https://vimeo.com/showcase/10624511.

"I would have preferred to take a bullet": the mysterious Havana syndrome at the center of a documentary.

André Fauteux

