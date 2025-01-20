Einar Flydal

Einar Flydal of Norway publishes a blog at: I have something on my mind...What the head is filled with, the keyboard overflows with...

He is an internationally respected speaker and writer on a range of topics including smart meters.

Here are two of his publications.

Einar Flydal and [law firm] Advokatfirmaet Erling Grimstad AS: Smart Meters, the Law and Health , book, 210 pages. ISBN 978-82-692792-3-8. PDF, download for free: https://bit.ly/3Mely96 , or full link: https://einarflydal.com/sdm_downloads/download-smart-meters-the-law-and-health-pdf/ Skip the first part - the juridical part of this first one. The second part is a primer as to radiation and smartmeters, specifically aimed at a Norwegian audience, but much is general and highly applicable in other countries.

Einar Flydal & Else Nordhagen: Smart meters, dirty electricity, pulses and health , book, 242 pages. ISBN 978-82-692792-2-1 (PDF, download for free: https://bit.ly/45fKV3c , or full link: https://einarflydal.com/sdm_downloads/download-smartmeters-dirty-electricity-pulses-and-health-pdf/ )

Einar: More about AMS meters and the causes of the fires around Los Angeles

Today he offered commentary on the discussion of smart meters and fires. Through the workings of Google Translate and the internet, we can all view his thoughts:

“ []what is the cause of the fires around Los Angeles is another matter. Here is a solid explanation from an anonymous professional as to why it is not the AMS meters you should concentrate on: Other reasons are so much more obvious. The source wants to remain anonymous because they "can't bear to be drawn into all the wild speculation that takes place online." But the explanation is so precise and good that I pass it on anyway. My source writes [my additions in brackets]:

"[In the Los Angeles fires], we are dealing with highly combustible buildings in a highly combustible landscape that is overloaded with combustible material. The buildings are exposed to intense radiant heat [i.e. heat waves] and/or a storm of burning debris that is blown away by the wind. And yet, people focus on electric meters as sources of ignition!” []

The reason why metal during a fire can get hotter than, for example, a tree, is that most metals are excellent conductors of heat. If you expose a piece of steel or aluminum to a heat source (flame or heat radiation), the metal – which is an excellent conductor of heat – will heat up much faster than a piece of wood, given the same exposure. Wood is a poor conductor of heat. Wood is not only a poor conductor of heat, but is also full of water. In fact, the water will conduct heat through the wood far better than the wood itself.

The claim that "something suspicious is going on" since houses burn down while trees survive or only suffer minor damage ignores the way a fire spreads []

Read more here: More about AMS meters and the causes of the fires around Los Angeles | I have something on my mind...

Katie Singer

Katie Singer’s next book is Mapping the Technosphere to Learn Our Dependence on the Natural World. Her previous books include An Electronic Silent Spring, The Garden of Fertility, Honoring Our Cycles and The Wholeness of a Broken Heart—a novel. She has spoken about the Internet’s footprint at the European Geologists’ Union; the European Broadcasting Union; on a panel with climatologist Dr. James Hansen; and at the United Nations’ 2018 Forum on Technology, Science and Innovation. Her substack is Katie Singer's Substack | Substack

Katie Singer: Questioning lithium-ion batteries, fire risks & hydrating dry regions

“Here’s a question: How do lithium-ion batteries contribute to urban fires?

Like much of the world, Southern California is now dotted with lithium batteries at every telecom cell site (for backup in the event of a power outage); in every electric vehicle, e-bike and hoverboard; in every EV charger; in laptops, tablets and smartphones—and their chargers; in smart utility meters on grid-connected houses and buildings; in off-grid rooftop solar PV systems’ batteries; in battery energy storage systems (BESS) for large-scale solar facilities and wind facilities.

That’s a lot of lithium-ion batteries.

If a lithium-ion battery’s chemicals heat up and can’t cool down, the battery can catch fire, explode and release toxic, flammable gases such as fluoride. Like trick birthday candles, EV batteries (holding energy to burn for as much as 24 hours) can re-ignite. Lithium-ion batteries’ temperature can quickly reach 932 degrees Fahrenheit (500 degrees Celsius). They can burn as high as 2200F (1100C). An EV fire burns at 5,000 degrees F (2,760 C). A gas-powered vehicle fire burns at 1,500 F (815C).

Because of the increase and severity of battery storage systems’ explosions and fires, The National Fire Protection Association is considering an update to its Battery Safety Code. These systems should be designed to prevent explosions—not just fires.”

Read more here at - Questioning lithium-ion batteries, fire risks & hydrating dry regions

You can view more of Katie and Einar’s work in their archives.

