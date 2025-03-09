From the videos created by Warren Woodward and Paul Harding - Seven years Ago (links below)



Given that some smart meters are installed on a porch or other heavily used area, and with widespread claims that the meters are ‘safe,’ and without any warning signs, etc. I find it fascinating that the new seemingly pro-industry utility bill (with everything but the kitchen sink?) in the Missouri legislature includes:

“A utility shall not be liable for any injuries or other damages sustained by a customer or other individuals due to a customer's reading of the customer's energy usage”

Senate passes utilities bill, allowing companies to seek rate increases on projected costs The Missouri Senate passed a bill Monday revising key aspects of utility rates, including allowing utility companies to seek rate increases based on projected costs rather than actual costs. The bill, which passed on a 22-11 vote, allows for companies to seek rate increases that include construction work in progress on natural gas units. It also allows for Missourians to opt out of using smart meters, among other provisions. For utility companies, a test year is a 12-month period used to decide the future cost of service. Currently, Missouri utility companies use a historical test year that bases utility rates on expenses, investments and sales from a recent 12-month period to determine the future rates. [] The bill faced opposition from both Democrats and Republicans, who stalled the final vote for several hours to voice concerns that it was rushed through the legislature and would result in substantial utility rate increases. The bill now moves to the Missouri House for further debate.

Here is the Missouri Senate Bill 4, and below is the applicable smart meter opt-out text: ADVANCED METERS (Section 386.820) Under the act, the Public Service Commission shall promulgate commercially reasonable rules governing the opt-out process using an advanced or hub meter for customers no later than June 30, 2026. As of July 1, 2026, a residential utility customer may communicate with the utility that the customer would like to opt-out of using an advanced meter or hub meter. Within a commercially reasonable time after receiving a customer's request to remove an advanced meter from the customer's residence or business, a utility shall remove the advanced meter and replace it with a traditional meter. A utility may charge a one-time fee, not to exceed $125, to remove the advanced meter and to provide a traditional meter. A utility may charge a monthly fee, not to exceed $15, for the use of a traditional meter. If a residential customer utilizes a traditional meter and desires to read his or her own meter, the customer shall report accurate electricity usage to the utility once per a billing cycle. A utility shall provide the customer with the detailed process to report meter readings as described in the act. At least once every 12 months, the utility shall obtain an actual meter reading of the customer's energy usage to verify the accuracy of readings reported. A representative of a utility may manually read the customer's meter once per a billing cycle and correct a reading as necessary. If the customer fails to report usage, inaccurately reports usage, or the utility does not receive the customer's usage report on time, the utility may manually read the customer's meter or charge the customer based on an estimate of prior energy use. The utility may charge the customer interest on any unpaid amount. Such interest rate shall be no greater than 5%. The Commission is authorized to approve charges to be assesses pursuant to an electrical corporation's rate schedule to be assessed on customers that intentionally report inaccurate electricity usage. A utility shall not be liable for any injuries or other damages sustained by a customer or other individuals due to a customer's reading of the customer's energy usage unless such injuries or damages are caused by the willful misconduct or gross negligence of the utility.

I suspect it’s meant to discourage ratepayers from deciding to read their own meter, and especially those who need an opt out due to health issues, but it may backfire when smart meter injuries are recognized for what they are - willful misconduct and gross negligence on the part of many parties?

Citizen scientists/researchers have already proven that exposure to a smart meter can

In summary, we present a subject in whom 5 min of exposure to radiofrequency radiation emitted by a smartphone causes abnormal erythrocyte aggregation “rouleaux formation” in vivo . This abnormality is associated with sluggish venous flow, as documented on diagnostic ultrasound obtained in real time. Although rouleaux formation is recognized as a transient phenomenon, we hypothesize that habitual cellphone usage, common in the population, would re-expose individuals over and over again to this abnormal hematologic state. Chronic, long-term exposure to radiofrequency radiation may therefore lead to recurrent, chronic RBC aggregation and increased blood viscosity, potentially causing significant morbidity in certain patient populations, particularly diabetics and those with hypertension, ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular insufficiency, prethrombotic states, and peripheral vascular disease. Recognizing the potential for red blood cell aggregation from radiofrequency radiation to occur in the general population is crucial. Further studies are needed to assess the incidence of this occurrence, in addition to defining which power densities and frequencies put individuals at risk.

Thank you to colleagues at SWORT Southwest Ohio for Responsible Technology and MA4SafeTech for the news tips.

“When does the safety recall start.” - Warren Woodward

Resources

Cece Doucette of MAforSafeTechnology maintains a page about smart meters at her research depository “Understanding EMFs” here.

https://sites.google.com/site/understandingemfs/utility-smart-meters



She also maintains a large list of significant and recent EMF/RF Legislative Bills in other states:

https://sites.google.com/site/understandingemfs/bills-in-other-states